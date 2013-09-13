Purim Fast Facts

Breaking News

Ultra-Orthodox Jews belonging to the Lelov Hasidic sect, celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim late on February 24 2013 in Beit Shemesh, a religious town near Jerusalem.
A synagogue in Bnei Brak, Israel, is packed with Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrating Purim. The carnival-like Purim holiday is celebrated with parades and costume parties.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate Purim at a synagogue. Dancing is a vital part of the celebrations...
...as are the costumes. This Ultra-Orthodox child chose a doctor&#39;s outfit.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews from the Lelov Hasidic sect, celebrate in Beit Shemesh, Israel. Purim commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people from a plot to exterminate them in the ancient Persian empire 2,500 years ago.
An Israeli man takes part in a parade in the central Israeli city of Netanya on February 24, 2013.
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew walks the street with his child as she wears a costume on February 23, 2013 in Bnei Brak, Israel.
Dressed up Israelis take part in a parade to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim on February 24, 2013 in the central Israeli city of Netanya.
Children of Israeli settlers wearing costumes walk past an army vehicle as they celebrate the annual Purim parade in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
A Jewish settler plays with his baby at the settlement outpost of Havat Gilad, West Bank.
Jewish settlers celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim at the settlement outpost of Havat Gilad, West Bank.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews from the Lelov Hasidic sect gather around their rabbi as they celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim in Beit Shemesh, Israel.
Palestinians look from the balcony of their home as Israeli settlers celebrate the annual Purim parade in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews from the Lelov Hasidic sect, celebrate the Jewish festival of Purim on February in Beit Shemesh, Israel.
(CNN)Here's some background information about Purim, a Jewish holiday celebrating Queen Esther.

March 12, 2017 - Purim begins at sundown on March 11 and ends at nightfall on March 12.
Facts:
Purim is the celebration of the story of Queen Esther of Persia.
The story is recounted in the Megillah, also known as the Book of Esther in the Bible.
    The earliest observances of Purim are believed to date back to the 5th century BC.
    The Story:
    Purim is a celebration of the bravery of Queen Esther.
    An orphan, Esther was raised by her relative Mordechai.
    She married King Achashverosh, King of Persia, and was made Queen.
    The King did not know she was a Jew, because Mordechai had instructed her not to reveal her faith.
    The villain of the story is Haman, the adviser to the king.
    Haman hated Mordecai, because Mordecai refused to bow down to him.
    Haman then planned to exterminate all the Jews in Persia.
    Mordechai convinced Esther to intercede on the Jews' behalf.
    She fasted for three days to prepare herself, and asked the Jewish people to fast as well.
    When she told the king, he was outraged at Haman and ordered him to be hanged, saving the Jews.
    The word "Purim" means "lots" and refers to the lottery that Haman used to choose the date for the massacre.
    Traditions:
    The day before Purim is a day of fasting, to commemorate Esther's fasting.
    Children often wear costumes to dress up as key characters from the Purim story.
    There are three acts that are performed on Purim:
    - Giving two gifts of money, food or clothes to the poor.
    - Sending gifts of two different foods to friends.
    - Eating a festive meal consisting of meat and wine.