Valentine's Day Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:32 AM ET, Sun February 5, 2017

1. The Kiss, Gustav Klimt, 1909This painting is notable for its heavy use of gold foil. It was produced at the apex of Klimt's "golden period".
2. The Fisherman and the Syren, Frederic Leighton, 1858This is one of two works by the Italian-trained English painter to appear on the top ten list.
3. The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli, 1486Botticelli was commissioned to produce this work by the renowned Medici family. It is one of the world's most recognizable paintings
4. Cupid and Psyche as Children, William-Adolphe Bouguereau, 1890Known colloquially as The First Kiss, this is inspired by the take of Cupid and Psyche, an allegory of the triumph over obstacles to love.
5. Chez le père Lathuille, 1879, Édouard ManetThe restrained, quotidian scene depicts a modest expression of desire. The model for the young man was the son of the cafe's owner, and the young woman was modeled by two different people.
6. Flaming June, Sir Frederic Leighton, 1895This is generally acknowledged to be Leighton's masterpiece. It showcases his classical training, and is heavy with Greek erotic imagery.
7. Discarded Roses, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, 1875Renoir was known for his approach towards depictions of feminine beauty, and this is clearly seen in his sensual painting of discarded roses.
8. In Bed The Kiss, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, 1892This post-impressionist painting captures a moment of unadulterated passion.
9. The grand canal of Venice (Blue Venice), Edouard Manet, 1875This wonderful painting may be a popular Valentine's Day choice because so many lovers holiday in Venice.
10. Promenade near Argenteuil, Claude Monet, 1873This painting conveys innocence and longing. Notably devoid of passion or eroticism, it evokes a nostalgia for days of modesty and certainty.
(CNN)Here's some background information about Valentine's Day, celebrated every February 14th.

Facts:
Both people in relationships and singles express their love through cards, candy, flowers and gifts.
School children exchange cards and often have classroom parties.
There are several different theories about the origins of Valentine's Day.
    The ancient Romans held the festival of Lupercalia on February 15 to protect themselves from wolves. Men struck people with strips of animal hide; women believed that this made them more fertile.
    The early Christian church had at least two saints named Valentine.
    One story says that Emperor Claudius II forbade young men to marry because he believed unmarried men made better soldiers. A priest named Valentine secretly married young couples.
    Another says that Valentine was an early Christian who was imprisoned for refusing to worship the Roman gods. His friends tossed notes to him through his cell window.
    Many stories say that Valentine was executed on February 14 about 269 A.D.
    Cupid:
    Cupid is a well-known symbol of Valentine's Day. He is armed with a bow and arrows in order to pierce people's hearts.
    In Roman mythology, Cupid is the son of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty.
    In ancient Greece, Cupid was known as Eros, the young son of Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty.
    Timeline:
    496 A.D.     - Pope Gelasius I names February 14 as St. Valentine's Day.
    1847 - Esther Howland, of Worchester, Massachusetts, becomes one of the first US manufacturers of valentines.
    1868 - The first "chocolate box" is introduced by Richard Cadbury, when he decorates a candy box with a painting of his young daughter holding a kitten in her arms. Cadbury also invented the first Valentine's Day candy box.
    2017 - The National Retail Federation estimates that US consumers will spend $18.2 billion for the holiday.