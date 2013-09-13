Valentine's Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Valentine's Day, celebrated every February 14th.

Facts:

Both people in relationships and singles express their love through cards, candy, flowers and gifts.

School children exchange cards and often have classroom parties.

There are several different theories about the origins of Valentine's Day.

The ancient Romans held the festival of Lupercalia on February 15 to protect themselves from wolves. Men struck people with strips of animal hide; women believed that this made them more fertile.

Read More