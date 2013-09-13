South by Southwest Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at South by Southwest, a collection of music, film and interactive conferences and festivals held annually in Austin, Texas. It is nicknamed "South by" and abbreviated SXSW.

SXSW Inc. also hosts SXSWedu, started in 2011 to focus on teaching and education, and SXSW Eco, kicked off in 2011 to address sustainability and environmental challenges.

Statistics:

There were 700 attendees in 1987, the first year of the conference.

