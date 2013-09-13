Serena Williams Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams .

Personal:

Birth date: September 26, 1981

Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan

Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams

Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach

Mother: Oracene Price

Has won 71 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. This includes 38 Grand Slam titles - 22 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.

Is a Jehovah's Witness.

Timeline:

September 1995 - Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec.

January 1998 - Enters the Enters the Australian Open , her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.

1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.

September 12, 1999 - Wins the Wins the US Open , becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.

July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.

August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.

September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California.

2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).

2008 - Establishes the Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation , to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.

September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.

July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has to have surgeries in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.

February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs. Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.

September 2011 - Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador. Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador.

February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked number 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked number one.

September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title

July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era. Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.

September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked After 186 consecutive weeks ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Steffi Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.