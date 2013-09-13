Serena Williams Fast Facts

Breaking News

Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her women&#39;s singles final victory over Germany&#39;s Angelique Kerber.
Williams claimed her 22nd grand slam title to tie Steffi Graf on the all-time list.
Williams shows all the passion she brought to the women&#39;s singles final as she retained her Wimbledon crown.
Williams lies on the ground after clinching her victory against Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time.
Kerber was full of confidence after beating Williams in the final of this year&#39;s Australian Open.
Williams plays a backhand during her successful quest for a 22nd grand slam title.
Star quality: Jay Z and Beyonce watch on as Williams and Kerber battle it out in the women&#39;s singles final.
Kerber stretches to play a shot during the hotly-contested final on Centre Court.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams.

Personal:
Birth date: September 26, 1981
Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan
    Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams
    Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach
    Mother: Oracene Price
    Other Facts:
    Has won 71 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.     This includes 38 Grand Slam titles - 22 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.
    Four-time Olympic gold medalist.
    Has won more than $81 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.
    Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.
    Is a Jehovah's Witness.
    Serena Williams serves to Johanna Larsson during the pair&#39;s 2016 US Open round three match.
    Williams outclassed and outgunned her opponent with a powerful display of shot-making.
    Larsson struggled to cope with Williams aggression.
    The World No. 1 took the tie 6-2 6-1 in just 59 minutes
    Williams victory was her 307th match win at grandslam tournaments.
    No other female player has won as many matches at grandslam events in the history of the sport.
    Timeline:
    September 1995 -     Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec.
    January 1998 - Enters the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.
    1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.
    September 12, 1999 - Wins the US Open, becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.
    July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.
    2002-2003 - Completes the "Serena Slam," by winning all four Grand Slam titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open.
    August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.
    September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California.
    2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).
    2008 - Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation, to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.
    September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.
    July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has to have surgeries in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.
    February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.
    September 2011 - Appointed a UNICEF international goodwill ambassador.
    February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked number 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked number one.
    September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title.
    July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.
    September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Steffi Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.
    Serena Williams enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.&lt;br /&gt;
    Serena Williams enjoyed an astonishing 2015 season -- winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. She missed the China Open and WTA finals after revealing she needed time to recover from a grueling year.
    Serena sports a beaded hairstyle as she celebrates her first U.S. Open title -- and her first major -- back in 1999.
    The American poses on court after triumphing in the 2015 French Open final. It was the second leg of a title tally that could make her the first tennis player to complete a calendar grand slam since Steffi Graf in 1988.
    Serena blasts down a powerful serve on her way to another victory.
    In 1999, Williams enrolled at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida to study fashion design. Here, she shows a collection of her designs at the 2012 Australian Open.
    The world No. 1 serves during a training session ahead of the 2015 French Open in Paris.
    The following month she celebrated her sixth Wimbledon title in 2015, resplendent in the All England Club&#39;s traditional all-white attire. It meant she held all four grand slam titles, going back to the 2014 U.S. Open -- her second &quot;Serena Slam.&quot;
    Serena sported a catsuit when she played Corina Morariu during the 2002 U.S. Open. That title was the third leg of her first non-calendar &quot;Serena Slam,&quot; which she completed months later at the 2003 Australian Open.
    Williams waves to the crowd as she enters stadium court before her match against Monica Niculescu of Romania at Indian Wells in 2015.
    In a neon yellow outfit, Serena celebrates against Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the 2012 Western &amp;amp; Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
    Williams looks crestfallen as she reflects on a point that got away.
    A more formally-attired Serena celebrates one of her six victories at the U.S. Open.
    The Florida resident has triumphed in New York for the past three years.
    With her hair -- which she once described as "super crazy" -- tied back, Serena blasts a shot in a match against Ana Ivanovic in Cincinnati.
    Serena serves on a sunny day at Flushing Meadows, New York.
    Williams celebrates after winning the Madrid Open final against Maria Sharapova in 2013.
    Serena sports a new style at the Australian Open in 2013.
