Serena Williams Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of professional tennis player Serena Williams.
Personal:
Birth date: September 26, 1981
Birth place: Saginaw, Michigan
Birth name: Serena Jameka Williams
Father: Richard Williams, tennis coach
Mother: Oracene Price
Other Facts:
Has won 71 career singles titles, 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. This includes 38 Grand Slam titles - 22 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist.
Has won more than $81 million in career prize money, more than any other female athlete.
Is fifteen months younger than sister and tennis pro Venus Williams.
Is a Jehovah's Witness.
Timeline:
September 1995 - Turns professional, losing her debut tennis match at the Bell Challenge in Quebec.
January 1998 - Enters the Australian Open, her first Grand Slam tournament. She loses to her sister, Venus, in the second round, 6-7, 1-6.
1999 - Enrolls at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for fashion design.
September 12, 1999 - Wins the US Open, becoming the first Williams sister to win a Grand Slam.
July 8, 2002 - Ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world number 1 for the first time in her career, at age 20.
2002-2003 - Completes the "Serena Slam," by winning all four Grand Slam titles - the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open.
August 1, 2003 - Has surgery to repair a partially torn tendon in her left knee.
September 14, 2003 - Williams' older half-sister, Yetunde Price, is murdered in Compton, California.
2004 - Launches "Aneres" clothing line (Serena spelled backwards).
2008 - Establishes the Serena Williams Foundation, to assist American youth touched by violent crime and also underprivileged children around the world.
September 12, 2009 - Williams goes on a profanity-laced outburst against a line judge who calls her for a foot fault in the US Open semifinals against Kim Clijsters. Clijsters is awarded a penalty point to win the match. The Grand Slam committee later fines Williams a record $82,500 and places her on probation for the next two years.
July 7, 2010 - Receives stitches in both her feet after stepping on broken glass while leaving a restaurant in Munich. Later, she has to have surgeries in July and October to repair a lacerated tendon on her right foot.
February 2011 - Undergoes emergency treatment for a hematoma related to a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in her lungs.
February 18, 2013 - At age 31, becomes the oldest female tennis player to be ranked number 1 since computer rankings began in 1975. This is the sixth time in her career to be ranked number one.
September 7, 2014 - Williams wins her third consecutive US Open title.
July 9, 2016 - Wins the Wimbledon title for the 7th time. With her 22nd victory in a major tournament, Williams ties Steffi Graf for most singles titles in the Open era.
September 12, 2016 - After 186 consecutive weeks ranked Women's Tennis Association (WTA) No. 1 in the world, falls to No. 2 behind Angelique Kerber. Williams ties Steffi Graf's record for longest consecutive weeks ranked No. 1.
December 29, 2016 - Announces her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.