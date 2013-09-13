Pulitzer Prizes Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Pulitzer Prizes. The prizes are presented every April in recognition of achievements in journalism, music, literature and drama.

Other Facts:

April 10, 2017 - The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.

Joseph Pulitzer, known as one of the greatest newspaper publishers in US history, established the award as part of his will.

The pronunciation of Pulitzer is "pull it sir."

Categories:

Currently, there are 21 categories and five fellowships.

