Breaking News

Passover Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Sat April 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Members of the ancient Samaritan community read from a holy book during the pilgrimage for the holy day of Passover at the top of Mount Gerizim near the West Bank town of Nablus, early Sunday, April 20. Passover began on April 14 this year and ends on April 22.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsMembers of the ancient Samaritan community read from a holy book during the pilgrimage for the holy day of Passover at the top of Mount Gerizim near the West Bank town of Nablus, early Sunday, April 20. Passover began on April 14 this year and ends on April 22.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
According to tradition, the members of the ancient Samaritans are descendants of Jews who were not deported when the Assyrians conquered Israel in the eighth century B.C. Here a man climbs to the top of Mount Gerizim on April 20.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsAccording to tradition, the members of the ancient Samaritans are descendants of Jews who were not deported when the Assyrians conquered Israel in the eighth century B.C. Here a man climbs to the top of Mount Gerizim on April 20.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch others recite the Cohanim prayer, or priestly blessing, in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday, April 17.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsUltra-Orthodox Jews watch others recite the Cohanim prayer, or priestly blessing, in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday, April 17.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
A man raises Torah scrolls during the Cohanim prayer at the Western Wall on April 17.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsA man raises Torah scrolls during the Cohanim prayer at the Western Wall on April 17.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Jewish men draped in prayer shawls perform the Cohanim prayer at the Western Wall on April 17.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsJewish men draped in prayer shawls perform the Cohanim prayer at the Western Wall on April 17.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A barrier separates men and women as they pray in the Cave of Machpelah, or Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron, West Bank, on Wednesday, April 16. The Cave of Machpelah is the burial site that the biblical patriarch Abraham purchased for his family.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsA barrier separates men and women as they pray in the Cave of Machpelah, or Cave of the Patriarchs, in Hebron, West Bank, on Wednesday, April 16. The Cave of Machpelah is the burial site that the biblical patriarch Abraham purchased for his family.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
An Israeli boy rides a donkey past shuttered Palestinian shops near the Cave of Machpelah on April 16. Thousands of Israelis and tourists visit the contested town of Hebron to pray beside the graves of the patriarchs and matriarchs.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsAn Israeli boy rides a donkey past shuttered Palestinian shops near the Cave of Machpelah on April 16. Thousands of Israelis and tourists visit the contested town of Hebron to pray beside the graves of the patriarchs and matriarchs.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
A woman prays in the Cave of Machpelah on April 16.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsA woman prays in the Cave of Machpelah on April 16.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Ultraorthodox Jews burn leavened items in a final preparation before the start at sundown of the Jewish Passover holiday, in the city of Bnei Brak, central Israel, on Monday, April 14. All leavened food, such as bread, is forbidden to Jews during the weeklong holiday, which commemorates the Israelites&#39; exodus from Egypt some 3,500 years ago. Because of the haste with which the Jews left Egypt, the bread they had prepared for the journey did not have time to rise. To honor their ancestors&#39; plight, the religious avoid eating leavened food products throughout Passover.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsUltraorthodox Jews burn leavened items in a final preparation before the start at sundown of the Jewish Passover holiday, in the city of Bnei Brak, central Israel, on Monday, April 14. All leavened food, such as bread, is forbidden to Jews during the weeklong holiday, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt some 3,500 years ago. Because of the haste with which the Jews left Egypt, the bread they had prepared for the journey did not have time to rise. To honor their ancestors' plight, the religious avoid eating leavened food products throughout Passover.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Rabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center addresses more than 600 attendees during the Passover Seder at the Chabad House in Gainesville, Florida, on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsRabbi Berl Goldman of the Lubavitch-Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center addresses more than 600 attendees during the Passover Seder at the Chabad House in Gainesville, Florida, on April 14.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
A table setting for the Passover Seder at the Chabad House in Gainesville. The story of Exodus is told during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://religion.blogs.cnn.com/2011/04/18/let-my-people-go-understanding-the-passover-seder/&quot;&gt;traditional meal&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsA table setting for the Passover Seder at the Chabad House in Gainesville. The story of Exodus is told during the traditional meal.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Israeli Jewish worshippers pray during a Passover ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsIsraeli Jewish worshippers pray during a Passover ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 14.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
An Ultraorthodox Jewish youth burns leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsAn Ultraorthodox Jewish youth burns leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday on April 14.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
An Israeli man immerses cooking items into boiling water to make them kosher for Passover in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsAn Israeli man immerses cooking items into boiling water to make them kosher for Passover in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, on April 14.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Members of Ohev Sholom prepare shmurah matzah for Passover in Washington on April 14. The kitchen must be entirely cleaned of chametz, or leavened food producs.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsMembers of Ohev Sholom prepare shmurah matzah for Passover in Washington on April 14. The kitchen must be entirely cleaned of chametz, or leavened food producs.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Israeli Jewish worshippers light candles as they perform a ceremony for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14. Hundreds of Jewish travelers in Kathmandu attended the celebration as food supplies delayed for weeks by a diplomats&#39; strike arrived just hours before the feast.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsIsraeli Jewish worshippers light candles as they perform a ceremony for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14. Hundreds of Jewish travelers in Kathmandu attended the celebration as food supplies delayed for weeks by a diplomats' strike arrived just hours before the feast.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Israeli Jewish worshippers gather in a hall for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsIsraeli Jewish worshippers gather in a hall for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Israeli Jewish worshippers pray during a ceremony for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14.
Photos: Photos: 2014 Passover celebrations
2014 Passover celebrationsIsraeli Jewish worshippers pray during a ceremony for Passover in Kathmandu on April 14.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 passover 042002 passover 0420RESTRICTED 01 passover 041802 passover 041803 passover 041801 passover RESTRICTED02 passover 0416 RESTRICTED03 passover 0416 RESTRICTED01 Passover 041404 passover 0416 RESTRICTED05 passover 0416 RESTRICTED02 Passover 041403 Passover 041404 Passover 041406 passover 0416 RESTRICTED05 Passover 041406 Passover 041407 Passover 0414

(CNN)Here's a look at the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The holiday will be celebrated from sundown on April 10 through April 18, 2017.
Facts:
Passover, also called Pesach, is the Jewish festival celebrating the exodus of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery in 1200s B.C. The story is chronicled in the Old Testament book of Exodus. In the book, Israelites marked their doorposts with lamb's blood to protect children from the tenth plague: the slaughter of the first born. With the protective mark, the destruction would "pass over" the house.
Religious Significance:
The word "Passover" comes from a Biblical story about the ten plagues God inflicted on Egypt for enslaving the Israelites.
    The story of Passover is told in the Bible in Chapter 12 of the Book of Exodus.
    Read More
    During one plague, God killed every Egyptian first-born male but passed over the homes of the Israelites.
    Passover is also sometimes called the Festival of Unleavened Bread.
    During Passover, only unleavened bread called matzo or matzah may be eaten. According to the story of Passover, the Jews did not have time to let their bread rise before they fled Egypt.
    Passover begins on the 15th day of Nisan, the seventh month in the Jewish calendar, March or April on the Gregorian calendar.
    Traditions:
    Jewish people celebrate Passover with a ceremonial meal called the Seder.
    At the Seder foods of symbolic significance are eaten, and prayers and traditional recitations are performed.
    The story of the flight of the Israelites from Egypt is read at the Seder from a book called the Haggadah.
    Another Seder tradition is for the youngest child present to ask the four questions about why the Seder night is different from other nights. The answers tell the Passover story.