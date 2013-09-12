Quecreek Mine Rescue Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the Quecreek Mine Rescue. From July 24 through 28, 2002, nine coal miners were trapped for 77 hours in the Pennsylvania mine. All survived.

Facts:

Nine coal miners from Quecreek Mining Inc. in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, were trapped in a four-foot-high chamber 240 feet below the surface after breaching a wall separating their mine from an older, flooded shaft.

50 to 60 million gallons of water flooded the mine when a wall to a mine, last worked in the 1950s, was broken through.

A 6-inch hole, drilled by rescuers, pumped air from the surface, maintaining an air pocket and pressurizing the chamber as water was being pumped out.

The miners were removed one-by-one in a 22-inch wide cage through a drilled 24-inch hole.

