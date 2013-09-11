Edward Snowden Fast Facts

Breaking News

National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden poses with German Green party parliamentarian Hans-Christian Stroebele in Moscow on October 31. Stroebele returned from the meeting with a letter from Snowden to German authorities, which was distributed to the media. In it, Snowden said he is confident that with international support, the United States would abandon its efforts to &quot;treat dissent as defection&quot; and &quot;criminalize political speech with felony charges.&quot;
Snowden&#39;s refugee document granted by Russia is seen during a news conference in Moscow on August 1. Snowden slipped quietly out of the airport &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/01/us/nsa-snowden/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;after securing temporary asylum in Russia&lt;/a&gt;, ending more than a month in limbo.
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, leaves a last-minute news conference at the U.S. Capitol after Russia announced that it would grant Snowden temporary asylum on August 1. &quot;Russia has stabbed us in the back, and each day that Mr. Snowden is allowed to roam free is another twist of the knife,&quot; he said.
Snowden&#39;s father, Lon Snowden, who has adamantly supported his son, talks to reporters in Washington on Tuesday, July 30. He has urged his son to remain in Russia &quot;until we have assurances that he would receive a fair trial.&quot;
Demonstrators in Berlin hold a protest march on Saturday, July 27, in support of Snowden and WikiLeaks document provider Bradley Manning. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/01/us/snowden-manning/index.html&quot;&gt;Both men have been portrayed as traitors&lt;/a&gt; and whistle-blowers. Manning was acquitted on July 30 on the most serious charge of aiding the enemy, but he was convicted on several other counts and likely faces a lengthy term in a military prison.
Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, center, speaks with journalists at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow after meeting with Snowden on Wednesday, July 24. Kucherena said he was in daily contact with Russian authorities about securing permission for Snowden to leave the airport.
Snowden meets with human rights activists and lawyers on July 12 in a transit zone of the Russian airport. It was his first public appearance since he left Hong Kong on June 23. He announced that he was seeking refuge Russia while awaiting safe passage to Latin America, where he has been offered asylum.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Prokhorovka on July 12. Russian officials said Snowden abandoned his effort to seek asylum in the country after Putin warned that he would have to stop leaking information about U.S. surveillance programs if he wanted to stay.
A woman burns American flags during a protest in support of Bolivian President Evo Morales in front of the U.S. embassy in Mexico City on July 4. Leftist Latin American leaders and activists were fuming after some European nations temporarily refused Morales&#39; plane access to their airspace amid suspicions Snowden was aboard.
Bolivian President Evo Morales holds a news conference at the Vienna International Airport on July 3. He angrily denied any wrongdoing after his plane was diverted to Vienna and said that Bolivia is willing to give &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/06/world/snowden-asylum-options/index.html&quot;&gt;asylum to Snowden&lt;/a&gt;, as &quot;fair protest&quot; after four European countries restricted his plane from flying back from Moscow to La Paz.
Umbrellas with slogans are lined up before a protest march to the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on June 15. Snowden was hiding in Hong Kong, where he arrived on May 20 before blowing the lid off the NSA surveillance operation.
Protesters in Hong Kong shout slogans in support of Snowden on June 13. The NSA leaker vowed to fight any bid to extradite him from Hong Kong.
Graffiti sympathetic to Snowden is stenciled on the sidewalk in San Francisco on June 11.
An American flag flutters in front of the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on June 10.
Snowden outs himself on June 9 in the British newspaper The Guardian, which published details of his revelations about the NSA electronic surveillance programs. &quot;I have no intention of hiding who I am because I know I have done nothing wrong,&quot; he said in a video interview.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Edward Snowden, who has admitted to leaking information about United States surveillance programs to the press.

Personal:
Birth date: June 21, 1983
Birth place: Elizabeth City, North Carolina
    Birth name: Edward Joseph Snowden
    Father: Lonnie Snowden, former Coast Guard officer
    Mother: Elizabeth Snowden, federal court administrator
    Other Facts:
    Dropped out of high school.
    The Guardian reported that in 2009, Snowden got the first of several jobs with private contractors that worked with the National Security Agency (NSA).
    Timeline:
    May 7, 2004 -     Enlists in the Army Reserve as a Special Forces candidate.
    September 28, 2004 - Is discharged from the Army Reserve without completing any training.
    2013 - Works for Booz Allen Hamilton for less than three months, assigned to a team in Hawaii. Snowden is terminated on June 10, 2013.
    May 16, 2013 - Snowden has his first direct exchange with Washington Post reporter Barton Gellman.
    May 20, 2013 - Snowden leaves for Hong Kong.
    May 24, 2013 - In an e-mail to Gellman, Snowden requests that the Post publish information about PRISM, a surveillance program that gathers information from Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and others.
    June 5, 2013 - The Guardian reports that the US government has obtained a secret court order that requires Verizon to turn over the telephone records of millions of Americans to the NSA.
    June 6, 2013 - The Guardian and the Washington Post disclose the existence of PRISM, a program they say allows the NSA to extract the details of customer activities -- including "audio and video chats, photographs, e-mails, documents" and other materials -- from computers at Microsoft, Google, Apple and other Internet companies.
    June 9, 2013 - The Guardian and Washington Post disclose Edward Snowden as their source for the intelligence related leaks.
    June 9, 2013 - Booz Allen Hamilton releases a statement confirming that Snowden has been an employee of their firm for almost three months.
    June 12, 2013 - The South China Morning Post publishes an interview with Snowden in which he says that US intelligence agents have been hacking networks around the world for years.
    June 17, 2013 - During a live online chat, the person identified as Snowden by Britain's Guardian newspaper insists that US authorities have access to phone calls, e-mails and other communications far beyond constitutional bounds.
    June 18, 2013 - Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Deputy Director Sean Joyce argues that the PRISM program has helped stop a number of alleged terrorist attacks.
    June 21, 2013 - Federal prosecutors unseal a complaint filed in US District Court in Virginia on June 14, 2013, charging Snowden with espionage and theft of government property.
    June 22, 2013 - A senior US administration official says the United States has contacted authorities in Hong Kong to seek the extradition of Snowden.
    June 23, 2013 - Snowden flies to Moscow from Hong Kong. Russian President Vladimir Putin later verifies that Snowden is in the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.
    June 23, 2013 - A source tells CNN that the US government has revoked Snowden's passport.
    June 30, 2013 - German news magazine Der Spiegel reports that classified leaks by Snowden detail NSA bugging of European Union offices in Washington and New York, as well as an EU building in Brussels.
    July 12, 2013 - Snowden meets with human rights activists and lawyers. He says he is requesting asylum from Russia while he awaits safe passage to Latin America.
    July 16, 2013 - Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena tells CNN that Snowden has applied for temporary asylum in Russia. If his request is granted, Snowden would be able to live in Russia for at least a year.
    July 24, 2013 - Russian news media reports that Russia has approved documents that would allow Snowden to enter the rest of the country while his temporary asylum request is considered.
    August 1, 2013 - Kucherena tells CNN that Snowden's application for political asylum for a year has been approved and he has left the Moscow airport.
    October 31, 2013 - Snowden's attorney Anatoly Kucherena tells CNN that his client has been hired by an unnamed Russian website.
    November 3, 2013 - A letter, purportedly written by Snowden, is published in the German magazine Der Spiegel. The letter, titled "A Manifesto for the Truth" says, "mass surveillance is a global problem and needs a global solution."
    December 17, 2013 - Snowden posts an open letter to Brazil, offering to help investigate US surveillance of Brazilian citizens.
    January 23, 2014 - Attorney General Eric Holder says, "If Mr. Snowden wanted to come back to the United States and enter a plea, we would engage with his lawyers." Snowden says in an online chat the same day that, "(a return to the US is) unfortunately not possible in the face of current whistle-blower protection laws."
    March 10, 2014 - Snowden speaks via teleconference from Russia to an audience of thousands at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas, urging the audience to help "fix" the US government's surveillance of its citizens. The event marks the first time Snowden has directly addressed people in the United States since he fled the country with thousands of secret documents last June.
    May 28, 2014 - NBC News airs an interview with Snowden in which he claims, "I was trained as a spy in sort of the traditional sense of the word -- in that I lived and worked undercover, overseas, pretending to work in a job that I'm not -- and even being assigned a name that was not mine." In an interview with Wolf Blitzer, National Security Adviser Susan Rice denies that Snowden was ever a US spy.
    August 7, 2014 - Snowden's attorney announces that Snowden has been granted an extension to stay in Russia for three more years.
    February 23, 2015 - NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers says that Snowden's surveillance leaks have had a "material impact" on the agency's ability to prevent and detect terror plots.
    June 4, 2015 - In response to President Barack Obama signing the USA Freedom Act that will limit our nation's surveillance on private citizens, Snowden publishes an op-ed piece in The New York Times saying "ending the mass surveillance of private phone calls under the Patriot Act is a historic victory for the rights of every citizen..."
    July 28, 2015 - The White House rejects a petition to pardon Snowden and maintains its position that Snowden should return to the United States. The petition contains over 167,000 signatures supporting Snowden.
    September 29, 2015 - Snowden joins Twitter and gains over 110,000 followers in less than an hour after posting his first tweet. Snowden only follows the NSA.
    October 5, 2015 - According to Snowden, he is willing to go to prison if he is allowed to return to the United States. Snowden and his lawyers are waiting to discuss a deal with the US government.
    May 30, 2016 - Former US Attorney General Eric Holder says Edward Snowden performed a "public service" by triggering a debate over surveillance techniques, but still must pay a penalty for illegally leaking a trove of classified intelligence documents.
    December 22, 2016 - Congress releases a report saying Snowden has been in contact with Russian intelligence officials since arriving in Russia. Snowden immediately takes to Twitter following the report's release to dispute the accusations, writing "they claim without evidence that I'm in cahoots with the Russians."