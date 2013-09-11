Breaking News

Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:04 PM ET, Wed August 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charlie Sheen has been in the public eye almost as long as the 50 years he&#39;s been alive. The actor, seen here in 2013, has appeared in dozens of films, headlined a hit TV show, battled substance abuse, dated porn stars and made numerous headlines for his bad-boy behavior. Here&#39;s a look at Sheen&#39;s turbulent life and career.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Charlie Sheen has been in the public eye almost as long as the 50 years he's been alive. The actor, seen here in 2013, has appeared in dozens of films, headlined a hit TV show, battled substance abuse, dated porn stars and made numerous headlines for his bad-boy behavior. Here's a look at Sheen's turbulent life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
As the son of actor Martin Sheen, he had small parts in some of his father&#39;s films. The public may have first become aware of him as a thuggish visitor in a police station making conversation with Jennifer Grey in 1986&#39;s &quot;Ferris Bueller&#39;s Day Off.&quot; That same year, Sheen starred in Oliver Stone&#39;s Oscar-winning film &quot;Platoon,&quot; playing Chris, a soldier in Vietnam caught in a battle between Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
As the son of actor Martin Sheen, he had small parts in some of his father's films. The public may have first become aware of him as a thuggish visitor in a police station making conversation with Jennifer Grey in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." That same year, Sheen starred in Oliver Stone's Oscar-winning film "Platoon," playing Chris, a soldier in Vietnam caught in a battle between Willem Dafoe and Tom Berenger.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Sheen and Stone teamed up again in 1987 with &quot;Wall Street,&quot; in which Sheen played an up-and-coming broker seduced by Michael Douglas&#39; Gordon Gekko. Douglas&#39; performance won an Oscar, and Sheen&#39;s own stock went up.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen and Stone teamed up again in 1987 with "Wall Street," in which Sheen played an up-and-coming broker seduced by Michael Douglas' Gordon Gekko. Douglas' performance won an Oscar, and Sheen's own stock went up.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
Sheen played relief pitcher Ricky &quot;Wild Thing&quot; Vaughn in the 1989 baseball comedy &quot;Major League.&quot; The box office hit led to a 1994 sequel, &quot;Major League II,&quot; also featuring Sheen.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen played relief pitcher Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn in the 1989 baseball comedy "Major League." The box office hit led to a 1994 sequel, "Major League II," also featuring Sheen.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
After becoming one of the hottest young actors of the &#39;80s, Sheen saw his star dim in the &#39;90s. Here he is in a poster for &quot;Men at Work,&quot; a minor comedy that starred him and brother Emilio Estevez as garbagemen who stumble on a nefarious plot.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
After becoming one of the hottest young actors of the '80s, Sheen saw his star dim in the '90s. Here he is in a poster for "Men at Work," a minor comedy that starred him and brother Emilio Estevez as garbagemen who stumble on a nefarious plot.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
&quot;Terminal Velocity,&quot; a 1994 film in which he played a skydiving instructor, fared even worse. Critics wondered whether the film was a goof, comparable to Sheen&#39;s &quot;Hot Shots!&quot; parody series. It made just $17 million at the box office on a $50 million budget.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
"Terminal Velocity," a 1994 film in which he played a skydiving instructor, fared even worse. Critics wondered whether the film was a goof, comparable to Sheen's "Hot Shots!" parody series. It made just $17 million at the box office on a $50 million budget.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
By the mid-&#39;90s, Sheen was as famous for being a ladies&#39; man as he was for being a leading man. Known as &quot;the Machine,&quot; he dated porn stars, and though Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss kept the names of her clients secret, Sheen testified during her tax-evasion trial that he&#39;d used her services. He &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/people/archive/article/0,,20132664,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;also spent time in rehab and was hospitalized for a drug overdose&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;Pray for my boy,&quot; said his father. &quot;He has appetites that get him into trouble.&quot;
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
By the mid-'90s, Sheen was as famous for being a ladies' man as he was for being a leading man. Known as "the Machine," he dated porn stars, and though Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss kept the names of her clients secret, Sheen testified during her tax-evasion trial that he'd used her services. He also spent time in rehab and was hospitalized for a drug overdose. "Pray for my boy," said his father. "He has appetites that get him into trouble."
Hide Caption
7 of 16
But after a well-received turn in 1999&#39;s &quot;Being John Malkovich&quot; -- in which he played, well, Charlie Sheen -- Sheen was cast as Michael J. Fox&#39;s replacement in the hit ABC show &quot;Spin City.&quot; Show creator Gary David Goldberg praised him. &quot;He&#39;s the first one on the set every morning and the last to leave at night,&quot; he said. The show ran until 2002.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
But after a well-received turn in 1999's "Being John Malkovich" -- in which he played, well, Charlie Sheen -- Sheen was cast as Michael J. Fox's replacement in the hit ABC show "Spin City." Show creator Gary David Goldberg praised him. "He's the first one on the set every morning and the last to leave at night," he said. The show ran until 2002.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Sheen rose to the top again with &quot;Two and a Half Man,&quot; playing free-spirited jingle writer Charlie Harper. The show was one of the highest-rated on television, and Sheen soon became the highest-paid actor on TV, eventually making close to $2 million an episode. But a rehab stint shut down production in 2010, and he and show creator Chuck Lorre were soon at loggerheads. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/SHOWBIZ/celebrity.news.gossip/03/07/sheen.fired/?iid=EL&quot;&gt;Sheen was fired after the eighth season.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen rose to the top again with "Two and a Half Man," playing free-spirited jingle writer Charlie Harper. The show was one of the highest-rated on television, and Sheen soon became the highest-paid actor on TV, eventually making close to $2 million an episode. But a rehab stint shut down production in 2010, and he and show creator Chuck Lorre were soon at loggerheads. Sheen was fired after the eighth season.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Sheen occasionally popped up in movies in the 2000s, though not of the level of his &#39;80s work. Among them were &quot;Scary Movie 3,&quot; seen here with Denise Richards, &quot;Scary Movie 4&quot; and &quot;Scary Movie 5.&quot;
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen occasionally popped up in movies in the 2000s, though not of the level of his '80s work. Among them were "Scary Movie 3," seen here with Denise Richards, "Scary Movie 4" and "Scary Movie 5."
Hide Caption
10 of 16
In 2002, Sheen married Richards. The marriage produced two daughters but was rocky; Richards filed a restraining order against him in 2006 and filed for divorce while pregnant with their second child. Sheen later tried to block the appearance of their children on Richards&#39; reality show and insulted her in the media, a habit&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/charlie-sheen-denise-richards-twitter-rant&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; he&#39;s continued to the present day&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
In 2002, Sheen married Richards. The marriage produced two daughters but was rocky; Richards filed a restraining order against him in 2006 and filed for divorce while pregnant with their second child. Sheen later tried to block the appearance of their children on Richards' reality show and insulted her in the media, a habit he's continued to the present day.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Sheen&#39;s third marriage, to actress Brooke Mueller, was also contentious. The two married in 2008 and divorced three years later, time that included Sheen&#39;s arrest on suspicion of domestic abuse and rehab stints for both. A custody battle ensued after the divorce, but the two &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/broke-mueller-charlie-sheen-relationship&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are getting along for now.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Sheen's third marriage, to actress Brooke Mueller, was also contentious. The two married in 2008 and divorced three years later, time that included Sheen's arrest on suspicion of domestic abuse and rehab stints for both. A custody battle ensued after the divorce, but the two are getting along for now.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
The end of Sheen&#39;s marriage to Mueller and his firing from &quot;Two and a Half Men&quot; came in the midst of increasingly erratic behavior. He allegedly trashed a New York hotel room; he went on a radio show and criticized Lorre and Thomas Jefferson, among others; and he filed a lawsuit against Lorre and &quot;Two and a Half Men&#39;s&quot; studio, Warner Bros. Television. He joined Twitter and racked up a million followers in just over 24 hours --&lt;a href=&quot;http://mashable.com/2011/03/03/charlie-sheen-sets-new-guinness-twitter-record/#uvc0xKCl35qt&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; a record, said Guinness&lt;/a&gt;. His tweets included the hashtags #winning and #tigerblood, both of which became catchphrases. He&#39;s shown here with publicist Stan Rosenfield, who &lt;a href=&quot;http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/charlie-sheens-longtime-publicist-stan-rosenfield-resigns/story?id=12785991&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;resigned from that job in early 2011.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
The end of Sheen's marriage to Mueller and his firing from "Two and a Half Men" came in the midst of increasingly erratic behavior. He allegedly trashed a New York hotel room; he went on a radio show and criticized Lorre and Thomas Jefferson, among others; and he filed a lawsuit against Lorre and "Two and a Half Men's" studio, Warner Bros. Television. He joined Twitter and racked up a million followers in just over 24 hours -- a record, said Guinness. His tweets included the hashtags #winning and #tigerblood, both of which became catchphrases. He's shown here with publicist Stan Rosenfield, who resigned from that job in early 2011.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
In April 2011, he embarked on tour of his one-man show, &quot;My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option.&quot; The first show, in Detroit, went off the rails quickly. &quot;Early in the evening, before the crowd turned sour, there was a creepy atmosphere that suggested group indoctrination into a cult,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/review/charlie-sheen-my-violent-torpedo-174132&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said a Hollywood Reporter review&lt;/a&gt;. And that was before the booing and shouts of &quot;You suck&quot; started. He changed the style to a Q&amp;amp;A for the second show, but the tour never really caught fire.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
In April 2011, he embarked on tour of his one-man show, "My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option." The first show, in Detroit, went off the rails quickly. "Early in the evening, before the crowd turned sour, there was a creepy atmosphere that suggested group indoctrination into a cult," said a Hollywood Reporter review. And that was before the booing and shouts of "You suck" started. He changed the style to a Q&A for the second show, but the tour never really caught fire.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Still, Sheen had enough buzz that he was announced as the lead in &quot;Anger Management,&quot; a TV version of the 2003 movie. The series lasted two years on FX. Meanwhile, &quot;Two and a Half Men&quot; ended its run in 2015 with Sheen&#39;s character -- who had been assumed dead -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/20/entertainment/feat-two-and-a-half-men-finale-charlie-sheen/&quot;&gt;crushed by a piano&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Still, Sheen had enough buzz that he was announced as the lead in "Anger Management," a TV version of the 2003 movie. The series lasted two years on FX. Meanwhile, "Two and a Half Men" ended its run in 2015 with Sheen's character -- who had been assumed dead -- crushed by a piano.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Since &quot;Anger,&quot; Sheen has had a guest spot on &quot;The Goldbergs&quot; and has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/person/charlie-sheen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;popped up occasionally on TMZ&lt;/a&gt;. In November 2015 he announced to &quot;Today&#39;s&quot; Matt Lauer that he is HIV-positive. The actor said the diagnosis had inspired him to retire his hard-partying ways. &quot;It&#39;s a turning point in one&#39;s life,&quot; he said.
Photos: Charlie Sheen through the years
Since "Anger," Sheen has had a guest spot on "The Goldbergs" and has popped up occasionally on TMZ. In November 2015 he announced to "Today's" Matt Lauer that he is HIV-positive. The actor said the diagnosis had inspired him to retire his hard-partying ways. "It's a turning point in one's life," he said.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
charlie sheen 011001 charlie sheen through the years 02 charlie sheen through the years 03 charlie sheen through the years 04 charlie sheen through the years 05 charlie sheen through the years 06 charlie sheen through the years RESTRICTED07 charlie sheen through the years 08 charlie sheen through the years 09 charlie sheen through the years 10 charlie sheen through the years RESTRICTED11 charlie sheen through the years 12 charlie sheen through the years 14 charlie sheen through the years RESTRICTED15 charlie sheen through the years 16 charlie sheen through the years

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of actor Charlie Sheen.

Personal:
Birth date: September 3, 1965
Birth place: New York, New York
Birth name: Carlos Irwin Estevez
    Father: Ramon Estevez, the actor known as Martin Sheen
    Read More
    Mother: Janet (Templeton) Estevez
    Marriages: Brooke Mueller (May 30, 2008-May 2, 2011, divorced); Denise Richards (June 15, 2002-November 30, 2006, divorced); Donna Peele (September 3, 1995-November 19, 1996, divorced)
    Children: with Brooke Mueller: Bob and Max (twins); with Denise Richards: Lola and Sam (daughter); with Paula Profit: Cassandra Jade
    Other Facts:
    His father, Martin Sheen; his uncle, Joe Estevez; his siblings Emilio, Ramon and Renee Estevez; and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, are all actors. He has appeared on film with each of them.
    As a teen, Sheen made home movies with friends and future actors Rob and Chad Lowe, Sean and Christopher Penn, and Tom Cruise.
    A shortstop for Santa Monica High School baseball team, he was offered a baseball scholarship to the University of Kansas. His dream was to be a shortstop with the Cincinnati Reds.
    He was expelled shortly before graduation, after being arrested for credit card fraud, losing the scholarship offer and ending his pro-ball dream.
    He earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for his role as Charlie Harper on "Two and a Half Men" from 2006 through 2009.
    His salary on "Two and a Half Men" rose from $350,000 per episode in 2006 to $825,00 per episode in 2008 to $1.25 million per episode in 2010; each season had 22 episodes.
    Timeline:
    1974 -     Screen debut, appears with his father, in "The Execution of Private Slovik."
    1979 - Appears as an extra in "Apocalypse Now."
    1986 - Breakout role as Pvt. Chris Taylor in "Platoon."
    August 1990-March 2000 - Problems with substance abuse lead to arrests, probation and voluntary and court mandated stints in rehab facilities.
    1991-1993 - Over 15 months, he purportedly spends more than $53,000 on prostitutes who work for the famous "Hollywood Madam," Heidi Fleiss.
    September 23, 1994 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 7021 Hollywood Blvd.
    July 20, 1995 - His videotaped testimony is shown at Fleiss's tax evasion trial; he explains the number of times he used her services, at least 27, and the amount of money he spent, $1,500 - $3,000 per visit. He is granted limited immunity from prosecution for solicitation in exchange for his testimony.
    May 20, 1998 - Admitted to a Los Angeles hospital after consuming excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol.
    October 18, 2000-April 30, 2002 - Plays the lead character on "Spin City" after the departure of Michael J. Fox.
    September 22, 2003 - "Two and a Half Men" premieres on CBS.
    December 25, 2009 - Is arrested in Aspen, Colorado, for allegedly threatening his wife, Brooke Mueller, with a knife to the throat, and is charged with suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Later in the day, he is released on $8,500 bail.
    February 23, 2010 - Checks into rehab.
    May 2010 - Surrenders legal custody of daughters, Sam and Lola, to ex-wife Denise Richards, but retains visitation rights.
    August 2, 2010 - Pleads guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for the 2009 incident, is sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management counseling.
    October 26, 2010 - He allegedly does an estimated $7,000 worth of damage to his room at the Plaza Hotel in New York during a drunken rampage and is taken to New York Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for observation.
    November 2, 2010 - Sheen's probation for the December 2009 incident ends.
    November 22, 2010 - Professional escort, Capri Anderson, appears on "Good Morning America" describing an alleged violent encounter with Sheen on October 26th. Charlie Sheen files a lawsuit against her, claiming she tried to extort money from him. The lawsuit is withdrawn in August 2011.
    January 28, 2011 - Enters an undisclosed rehab facility one day after hospitalization for abdominal pains. "Two and a Half Men" is put on hiatus.
    February 24, 2011 - CBS announces it will discontinue production of "Two and a Half Men" for the remainder of the season after Sheen appears on "The Alex Jones Show" and criticizes show co-creator Chuck Lorre, President Thomas Jefferson, and Alcoholics Anonymous.
    February 28, 2011 - "Good Morning America" airs an interview with Sheen where he announces he'll sue CBS for shutting down production of "Two and a Half Men." On a "Today" interview he demands a public apology and a pay increase to $3 million per episode from CBS. He tells both shows that he's off drugs and ready to work.
    March 7, 2011 - Warner Bros. programming executives release the statement, "After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on 'Two and a Half Men' effective immediately."
    March 10, 2011 - Files a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre, creator of "Two and a Half Men."
    April 2, 2011 - Opens a national one-man show, "Charlie Sheen LIVE: My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option," in Detroit to a full house. Boos, heckles and early departures of the audience cut short the profanity-laced show, which includes references to crack cocaine.
    September 18, 2011 - Is a presenter at the 63rd Annual Emmy Awards. Before he presents he congratulates and wishes the entire cast of "Two and a Half Men" well.
    September 26, 2011 - Sheen and Warner Brothers come to a financial settlement over Sheen's firing. The terms of the deal are not made public.
    June 28, 2012 - Sheen's new FX comedy series, "Anger Management," premieres.
    May 2013 - Drops his stage name for his birth name, Carlos Estevez, for Robert Rodriguez's Latino-centric new action film, "Machete Kills."
    October 3, 2014 - A Los Angeles dental technician sues Sheen for an assault that allegedly took place during a September office visit. Margarita Palestino claims that Sheen pulled at her scrubs, tried to remove her bra, punched her in the chest and verbally abused her while he was in a dental chair awaiting treatment. In a court filing, Sheen's attorneys counter that the catalyst for the outburst was Palestino's incompetence, coupled with the effects of nitrous oxide. In October 2015, Palestino files a request to dismiss the case. Two dentists and one other employee file their own lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress in May 2016.
    February 19, 2015 - CBS airs the final episode of the sitcom, "Two and a Half Men." In the episode, a Sheen lookalike is crushed by a falling piano. The actor declines to return for the show's finale, opting to make a cameo appearance on ABC's "The Goldbergs" instead and tweeting, "I go where the love is."
    November 17, 2015 - Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive about four years ago, and that a few people who knew it demanded money from him to keep the secret.
    April 7, 2016 - The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Sheen is being investigated as a suspect in a criminal case involving threats the actor may have made. The LAPD says it will not release name of the victim or detail the circumstances surrounding the threats due to the nature of the crime.
    June 2016 - The actor takes the stage in London, teaming up with interviewer Piers Morgan for "An Evening with Charlie Sheen," centered on confessional stories about his career and tumultuous private life. The same month, Sheen is recruited as brand ambassador for the condom company, LELO.