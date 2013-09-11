Charlie Sheen Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of actor Charlie Sheen.

Personal:

Birth date: September 3, 1965

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Carlos Irwin Estevez

Father: Ramon Estevez, the actor known as Martin Sheen

Mother: Janet (Templeton) Estevez

Marriages: Brooke Mueller (May 30, 2008-May 2, 2011, divorced); Denise Richards (June 15, 2002-November 30, 2006, divorced); Donna Peele (September 3, 1995-November 19, 1996, divorced)

Children: with Brooke Mueller: Bob and Max (twins); with Denise Richards: Lola and Sam (daughter); with Paula Profit: Cassandra Jade

Other Facts:

His father, Martin Sheen; his uncle, Joe Estevez; his siblings Emilio, Ramon and Renee Estevez; and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, are all actors. He has appeared on film with each of them.

As a teen, Sheen made home movies with friends and future actors Rob and Chad Lowe, Sean and Christopher Penn, and Tom Cruise.

A shortstop for Santa Monica High School baseball team, he was offered a baseball scholarship to the University of Kansas. His dream was to be a shortstop with the Cincinnati Reds.

He was expelled shortly before graduation, after being arrested for credit card fraud, losing the scholarship offer and ending his pro-ball dream.

He earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for his role as Charlie Harper on "Two and a Half Men" from 2006 through 2009.

His salary on "Two and a Half Men" rose from $350,000 per episode in 2006 to $825,00 per episode in 2008 to $1.25 million per episode in 2010; each season had 22 episodes.

Timeline:

1974 - Screen debut, appears with his father, in "The Execution of Private Slovik."

1979 - Appears as an extra in "Apocalypse Now."

1986 - Breakout role as Pvt. Chris Taylor in "Platoon."

August 1990-March 2000 - Problems with substance abuse lead to arrests, probation and voluntary and court mandated stints in rehab facilities.

1991-1993 - Over 15 months, he purportedly spends more than $53,000 on prostitutes who work for the famous "Hollywood Madam," Heidi Fleiss.

September 23, 1994 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 7021 Hollywood Blvd.

July 20, 1995 - His videotaped testimony is shown at Fleiss's tax evasion trial; he explains the number of times he used her services, at least 27, and the amount of money he spent, $1,500 - $3,000 per visit. He is granted limited immunity from prosecution for solicitation in exchange for his testimony.

October 18, 2000-April 30, 2002 - Plays the lead character on "Spin City" after the departure of Michael J. Fox

September 22, 2003 - "Two and a Half Men" premieres on CBS.

December 25, 2009 - Is arrested in Aspen, Colorado, for allegedly threatening his wife, Brooke Mueller, with a knife to the throat, and is charged with suspicion of second-degree assault and menacing, both felonies, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. Later in the day, he is released on $8,500 bail.

February 23, 2010 - Checks into rehab.

May 2010 - Surrenders legal custody of daughters, Sam and Lola, to ex-wife Denise Richards, but retains visitation rights.

August 2, 2010 - Pleads guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for the 2009 incident, is sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management counseling.

October 26, 2010 - He allegedly does an estimated $7,000 worth of damage to his room at the Plaza Hotel in New York during a drunken rampage and is taken to New York Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for observation.

November 2, 2010 - Sheen's probation for the December 2009 incident ends.

November 22, 2010 - Professional escort, Capri Anderson, appears on "Good Morning America" describing an alleged violent encounter with Sheen on October 26th. Charlie Sheen files a lawsuit against her, claiming she tried to extort money from him. The lawsuit is withdrawn in August 2011.

January 28, 2011 - Enters an undisclosed rehab facility one day after hospitalization for abdominal pains. "Two and a Half Men" is put on hiatus.

February 24, 2011 - CBS announces it will discontinue production of "Two and a Half Men" for the remainder of the season after Sheen appears on "The Alex Jones Show" and criticizes show co-creator Chuck Lorre, President Thomas Jefferson, and Alcoholics Anonymous.

February 28, 2011 - "Good Morning America" airs an interview with Sheen where he announces he'll sue CBS for shutting down production of "Two and a Half Men." On a "Today" interview he demands a public apology and a pay increase to $3 million per episode from CBS. He tells both shows that he's off drugs and ready to work.

March 7, 2011 - Warner Bros. programming executives release the statement, "After careful consideration, Warner Bros. Television has terminated Charlie Sheen's services on 'Two and a Half Men' effective immediately."

March 10, 2011 - Files a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre, creator of "Two and a Half Men."

April 2, 2011 - Opens a national one-man show, "Charlie Sheen LIVE: My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option," in Detroit to a full house. Boos, heckles and early departures of the audience cut short the profanity-laced show, which includes references to crack cocaine.

September 18, 2011 - Is a presenter at the 63rd Annual Emmy Awards. Before he presents he congratulates and wishes the entire cast of "Two and a Half Men" well.

September 26, 2011 - Sheen and Warner Brothers come to a financial settlement over Sheen's firing. The terms of the deal are not made public.

June 28, 2012 - Sheen's new FX comedy series, "Anger Management," premieres.

May 2013 - Drops his stage name for his birth name, Carlos Estevez, for Robert Rodriguez's Latino-centric new action film, "Machete Kills."

October 3, 2014 - A Los Angeles dental technician sues Sheen for an assault that allegedly took place during a September office visit. Margarita Palestino claims that Sheen pulled at her scrubs, tried to remove her bra, punched her in the chest and verbally abused her while he was in a dental chair awaiting treatment. In a court filing, Sheen's attorneys counter that the catalyst for the outburst was Palestino's incompetence, coupled with the effects of nitrous oxide. In October 2015, Palestino files a request to dismiss the case. Two dentists and one other employee file their own lawsuit for infliction of emotional distress in May 2016.

February 19, 2015 - CBS airs the final episode of the sitcom, "Two and a Half Men." In the episode, a Sheen lookalike is crushed by a falling piano . The actor declines to return for the show's finale, opting to make a cameo appearance on ABC's "The Goldbergs" instead and tweeting, "I go where the love is."

November 17, 2015 - Sheen tells NBC's "Today" show that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive about four years ago, and that a few people who knew it demanded money from him to keep the secret.

June 2016 - The actor takes the stage in London, teaming up with interviewer Piers Morgan for "An Evening with Charlie Sheen," centered on confessional stories about his career and tumultuous private life. The same month, Sheen is recruited as brand ambassador for the condom company, LELO.