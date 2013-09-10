Ronald Reagan Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ronald Reagan , 40th president of the United States.

Personal:

Birth date: February 6, 1911

Birth place: Tampico, Illinois

Birth name: Ronald Wilson Reagan

Father: John Edward Reagan, shoe salesman

Mother: Nelle (Wilson) Reagan

Children: with Nancy Reagan: Ronald Prescott, May 1958 and Patricia Ann, October 1952; with Jane Wyman: Maureen Elizabeth, January 1941-2001 and Michael Edward (adopted), March 1945

Education: Eureka College, B.A., 1932

Military Service: Army, Captain, 1942-1945

Nicknamed "The Gipper" due to his famous role as George Gipp in the film "Knute Rockne-All American."

Liked to feed the squirrels outside the Oval Office.

Loved jelly beans.

Timeline:

1932-1937 - Works as a sports announcer in the mid-west.

1937- Moves to California and begins acting in movies.

1942-1945 - Serves in the Army.

1947-1952 and 1959-1960 - President of the Screen Actors Guild.

1954-1962 - Host and actor on the television show "General Electric Theater."

1964-1965 - Hosts the television series "Death Valley Days."

1964 - Delivers a televised speech in support of presidential candidate Barry Goldwater.

1967-1975 - Governor of California.

1976 - Runs unsuccessfully against Gerald Ford for the Republican Party presidential nomination.

November 4, 1980 - Is elected president of the United States.

January 20, 1981 - Is sworn in as president of the United States.

March 30, 1981 - Is shot during an assassination attempt.

April 11, 1981 - Is released from the hospital.

November 6, 1984 - Is re-elected.

July 13, 1985 - Undergoes surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his colon.

1987 - Submitted the first trillion-dollar budget request.

1998 - The Washington National Airport is renamed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

1990 - Reagan's autobiography "An American Life" is published.

January 13, 1993 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

November 5, 1994 - Announces that he has Alzheimer's disease.

May 16, 2002 - President and Mrs. Reagan are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

June 5, 2004 - Dies at the age of 93.