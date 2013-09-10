Ronald Reagan Fast Facts

Breaking News

President Ronald Reagan addresses the Republican National Convention in 1984.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: February 6, 1911
Birth place: Tampico, Illinois
Birth name: Ronald Wilson Reagan
    Father: John Edward Reagan, shoe salesman
    Mother: Nelle (Wilson) Reagan
    Marriages: Nancy (Davis) Reagan (March 4, 1952-June 5, 2004, his death); Jane Wyman (January 26, 1940-June 28 1949, divorce)
    Children: with Nancy Reagan: Ronald Prescott, May 1958 and Patricia Ann, October 1952; with Jane Wyman: Maureen Elizabeth, January 1941-2001 and Michael Edward (adopted), March 1945
    Education: Eureka College, B.A., 1932
    Military Service: Army, Captain, 1942-1945
    Other Facts:
    Appointed the first female US Supreme Court Justice - Sandra Day O'Connor.
    Nicknamed "The Gipper" due to his famous role as George Gipp in the film "Knute Rockne-All American."
    Liked to feed the squirrels outside the Oval Office.
    Loved jelly beans.
    Timeline:
    1932-1937 -     Works as a sports announcer in the mid-west.
    1937- Moves to California and begins acting in movies.
    1942-1945 - Serves in the Army.
    1947-1952 and 1959-1960 - President of the Screen Actors Guild.
    1954-1962 - Host and actor on the television show "General Electric Theater."
    1964-1965 - Hosts the television series "Death Valley Days."
    1964 - Delivers a televised speech in support of presidential candidate Barry Goldwater.
    1967-1975 - Governor of California.
    1976 - Runs unsuccessfully against Gerald Ford for the Republican Party presidential nomination.
    November 4, 1980 - Is elected president of the United States.
    January 20, 1981 - Is sworn in as president of the United States.
    March 30, 1981 - Is shot during an assassination attempt.
    April 11, 1981 - Is released from the hospital.
    November 6, 1984 - Is re-elected.
    July 13, 1985 - Undergoes surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his colon.
    1987 - Submitted the first trillion-dollar budget request.
    1998 - The Washington National Airport is renamed Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
    1990 - Reagan's autobiography "An American Life" is published.
    January 13, 1993 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    November 5, 1994 - Announces that he has Alzheimer's disease.
    May 16, 2002 - President and Mrs. Reagan are awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
    June 5, 2004 - Dies at the age of 93.
    June 11, 2004 - Is interred at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.