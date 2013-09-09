Beslan School Siege Fast Facts

Breaking News

On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of the three-day siege in southern Russia.
On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia. Hundreds of people were killed as a result of the three-day siege in southern Russia.
Ossetian soldiers take position near the school where a group of gunmen, wearing belts laden with explosives, held the hostages.
Ossetian soldiers take position near the school where a group of gunmen, wearing belts laden with explosives, held the hostages.
Soldiers wait in position near the school in Beslan. Russian commandos took over the school and freed many hostages on the third day of the siege.
Soldiers wait in position near the school in Beslan. Russian commandos took over the school and freed many hostages on the third day of the siege.
An Ossetian policeman and volunteers carry a stretcher with injured schoolgirl during the rescue operation.
An Ossetian policeman and volunteers carry a stretcher with injured schoolgirl during the rescue operation.
A special police soldier carries an injured colleague, as two soldiers and two women take cover behind an armored personnel carrier during the siege.
A special police soldier carries an injured colleague, as two soldiers and two women take cover behind an armored personnel carrier during the siege.
A soldier takes cover as special forces storm the school to free remaining hostages.
A soldier takes cover as special forces storm the school to free remaining hostages.
A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building.
A mother hugs her son in front of soldiers cordoning off the school building.
Ossetians comfort children during the rescue operation at Beslan school. Around 700 local residents were wounded in the hostage siege.
Ossetians comfort children during the rescue operation at Beslan school. Around 700 local residents were wounded in the hostage siege.
The siege ended on September 3, 2004, leaving 334 people dead -- including 186 children -- and more than 700 people wounded.
The siege ended on September 3, 2004, leaving 334 people dead -- including 186 children -- and more than 700 people wounded.
People look for their relatives among the bodies of the Beslan siege victims at the morgue in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004.
People look for their relatives among the bodies of the Beslan siege victims at the morgue in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia, on September 4, 2004.
Amanpour disturbing images warning
People look for relatives among the dead bodies of the Beslan victims in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia.
People look for relatives among the dead bodies of the Beslan victims in Vladikavkz, North Ossetia.
Russian women light candles after a special memorial service at a church on September 7, 2004.
Russian women light candles after a special memorial service at a church on September 7, 2004.
People take part in a &quot;Russia-against terrorism&quot; mass-meeting next to St Basil&#39;s Cathedral, on the Red Square in Moscow, September 7, 2004.
People take part in a "Russia-against terrorism" mass-meeting next to St Basil's Cathedral, on the Red Square in Moscow, September 7, 2004.
Nurpashi Kulayev stands in the defendant&#39;s cage during the proceedings of his trial in Vladikavkaz, May 24, 2006. Kulayev was the only surviving terrorist responsible for a terrorist act staged at the school. He was found guilty of terrorism and other charges and sentenced to life in prison.
Nurpashi Kulayev stands in the defendant's cage during the proceedings of his trial in Vladikavkaz, May 24, 2006. Kulayev was the only surviving terrorist responsible for a terrorist act staged at the school. He was found guilty of terrorism and other charges and sentenced to life in prison.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Beslan School Siege.

On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, Russia, at approximately 9 a.m. local time.
The siege ended on September 3, 2004 with more than 330 killed, including 186 children, and more than 700 people wounded.
Chechen warlord Shamil Basayev claimed responsibility for the attack.
    Other Facts:
    Some reports suggest 31 of 32 hostage takers were killed. Two of the militants purportedly were women.
    The siege took place on the first day of classes in Beslan.
    The hostage takers reportedly wore suicide belts and bombs were strapped to the basketball goals in the gymnasium.
    Timeline:
    September 1, 2004
    Armed Chechen rebels take approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan.
    - 4:40 p.m. - 12 children and one adult escape after hiding in a boiler room.
    - 7:30 p.m. - Contact is established with hostage takers.
    September 2, 2004
    - President Vladimir Putin cancels a trip to Turkey and makes a public statement about the school seizure.
    - 4:45 p.m. - Approximately 26 hostages are released.
    - 9:00 p.m. - Local authorities say approximately 20 male hostages are executed.
    September 3, 2004
    - 1:00 p.m. - Local authorities receive permission from hostage takers to remove bodies lying in front of the school that have been there since the siege began. A few minutes later, loud explosions are heard. Hostages begin fleeing the building and are shot at. Militants also begin fleeing the building. The roof in the gymnasium, where hundreds of hostages are held, collapses, killing many.
    - 2:30 p.m. - Russian commandos take over the school and free many hostages.
    - 3:17 p.m. - Most of the hostages are reportedly evacuated.
    - The siege ends with more than 330 hostages dead, half of them are children.
    May 18, 2005 - The trial opens for the only person charged in the case, Nur-Pashi Kulayev. He was the only hostage taker captured alive.
    May 16, 2006 - Nur-Pashi Kulayev, is found guilty of terrorism and other charges in the first part of his verdict. He is sentenced to life in prison on May 26.
    December 22, 2006 - A Russian parliamentary commission releases a report on its investigation into the Beslan massacre. The report blames Chechen guerillas for the high death toll and exonerates Russian security forces. Some families denounce the report as a cover-up.
    September 1, 2009 - More than 2,500 people gather outside the school for a fifth anniversary memorial service.