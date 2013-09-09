Beslan School Siege Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Beslan School Siege.

On September 1, 2004, armed Chechen rebels took approximately 1,200 children and adults hostage at a school in Beslan, North Ossetia, Russia, at approximately 9 a.m. local time.

The siege ended on September 3, 2004 with more than 330 killed, including 186 children, and more than 700 people wounded.

Other Facts:

Some reports suggest 31 of 32 hostage takers were killed. Two of the militants purportedly were women.

