Hanukkah Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. In 2017, Hanukkah will start on December 12th at sunset and will end December 20th, at sunset.

Facts:

Hanukkah begins on the eve of the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev and lasts eight days.

The starting date on the western calendar varies from year to year, but usually falls between late November and late December.

Hanukkah is the preferred spelling, but it can also be spelled Chanukah or Chanukkah.

Pronunciation: HAH nu kah

