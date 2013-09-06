Breaking News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Fast Facts

Updated 8:27 AM ET, Sun February 26, 2017

The Gonzaga University band shouts during the second half of an NCAA Tournament game in Denver on Saturday, March 19. Gonzaga is one of the 16 teams remaining in the men&#39;s basketball tournament, which resumes Thursday, March 24.
The Gonzaga University band shouts during the second half of an NCAA Tournament game in Denver on Saturday, March 19. Gonzaga is one of the 16 teams remaining in the men's basketball tournament, which resumes Thursday, March 24.
Henry Knapheide, 4, displays his Kansas Jayhawks spirit before the team played in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 19.
Henry Knapheide, 4, displays his Kansas Jayhawks spirit before the team played in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 19.
A Virginia cheerleader smiles before the second-round game against Butler on Saturday, March 19.
A Virginia cheerleader smiles before the second-round game against Butler on Saturday, March 19.
North Carolina fans cheer on their team as it takes the floor for a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
North Carolina fans cheer on their team as it takes the floor for a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
Oklahoma star Buddy Hield celebrates with fans after the second-round victory over VCU on Sunday, March 20.
Oklahoma star Buddy Hield celebrates with fans after the second-round victory over VCU on Sunday, March 20.
A Villanova cheerleader performs during a tournament game on Sunday, March 20.
A Villanova cheerleader performs during a tournament game on Sunday, March 20.
After his team pulled off &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2626376-texas-am-goes-on-14-2-run-in-31-seconds-to-send-game-to-ot-vs-northern-iowa&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history,&lt;/a&gt; Texas A&amp;amp;M guard Danuel House celebrates with fans in Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 20. The Aggies trailed Northern Iowa by 12 points with less than a minute to play in regulation, but they rallied to win in double overtime.
After his team pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history, Texas A&M guard Danuel House celebrates with fans in Oklahoma City on Sunday, March 20. The Aggies trailed Northern Iowa by 12 points with less than a minute to play in regulation, but they rallied to win in double overtime.
Miami cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Saturday, March 19.
Miami cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Saturday, March 19.
Duke fans show their support during the second-round game against Yale on Saturday, March 19.
Duke fans show their support during the second-round game against Yale on Saturday, March 19.
Oregon&#39;s mascot and cheerleaders celebrate after a victory on Sunday, March 20.
Oregon's mascot and cheerleaders celebrate after a victory on Sunday, March 20.
Iowa State players Simeon Carter, left, and Stuart Nezlek celebrate from the bench during a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
Iowa State players Simeon Carter, left, and Stuart Nezlek celebrate from the bench during a second-round game on Saturday, March 19.
Maryland&#39;s mascot, Testudo, performs during a game on Sunday, March 20.
Maryland's mascot, Testudo, performs during a game on Sunday, March 20.
Indiana cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday, March 19.
Indiana cheerleaders pump up the crowd on Saturday, March 19.
Syracuse cheerleaders perform during a first-round game on Friday, March 18.
Syracuse cheerleaders perform during a first-round game on Friday, March 18.
Notre Dame&#39;s leprechaun mascot claps during the second-round game against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, March 20.
Notre Dame's leprechaun mascot claps during the second-round game against Stephen F. Austin on Sunday, March 20.
Wisconsin&#39;s Bronson Koenig is congratulated by fans following a second-round win on Sunday, March 20. Koenig &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2626377-wisconsin-g-bronson-koenig-buries-3-pointer-at-the-buzzer-to-beat-xavier&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer&lt;/a&gt; to upset Xavier.
Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig is congratulated by fans following a second-round win on Sunday, March 20. Koenig hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to upset Xavier.
(CNN)Here's some background information about the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

March 15-April 4, 2016 - The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament takes place. Kansas, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia are No. 1 seeds.
April 4, 2016 - The Villanova Wildcats win the tournament, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels with a final score of 77-74.
March 14-April 3, 2017 - The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place.
    Selection Process:
    68 teams are invited to compete.
    -     32 teams receive automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments.
    - 36 teams receive an at-large bid from the NCAA Selection Committee.
    Read More
    The 10-member selection committee, comprised of athletic directors and conference commissioners, is responsible for selecting the 36 at-large teams, seeding (or ranking) all 68 teams and placing them in one of four regions within the bracket. The committee's field of 68 is revealed on the Sunday before the four first-round games, appropriately dubbed "Selection Sunday."
    The selection process is based on a number of factors including win-loss record, strength of schedule and Rating Percentage Index (RPI) data.
    Other Facts:
    The single-elimination tournament is nicknamed "March Madness" or "The Big Dance."
    The "First Four" are the four first-round games. Two games match number 16 seeds against each other, and the other two games feature the last four at-large teams selected into the tournament. The winners advance to the second round.
    Each of the four regions consists of 16 teams that are seeded number 1 to number 16. In the second round, teams are paired according to seed. The number 1 seed faces number 16, number 2 faces number 15, number 3 faces number 14, and so forth.
    The sixteen teams that advance beyond their second and third-round games are referred to as the "Sweet Sixteen." The remaining eight teams are called the "Elite Eight," and the last four teams are the "Final Four."
    An underdog or lower-seeded team that advances throughout the tournament is often referred to as a "Cinderella" team.
    UCLA has won the most NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments - 11.
    The average cost of a 30-second commercial during the championship game in 2015 was $1.56 million.
    Total TV ad spending during the tournament reached $1.188 billion in 2015.
    During the tournament in 2015, a record 80.7 million live video streams and 17.8 million hours of live video were watched through NCAA March Madness Live, which is managed by Turner Sports.
    Timeline:
    1939 -     The first tournament is held, and eight teams compete. Oregon defeats Ohio State 46-33.
    1954 - The tournament final is broadcast live nationwide for the first time.
    1991 - CBS begins broadcasting all games live.
    1999 - CBS obtains an 11-year contract through 2013 worth $6 billion to broadcast the tournament.
    2005 - College Sports Television begins a two-year agreement with CBS Sportsline.com and the NCAA for exclusive video streaming rights on CSTV.com for out-of-market game coverage. CSTV pays CBS $3 million for the rights and expects to be profitable in the first year.
    March 25, 2010 - In an opinion piece on ESPN.com US Secretary of Education Arne Duncan proposes that collegiate "teams that graduate fewer than 40 percent of their players should be ineligible for postseason competition and honors."
    April 22, 2010 - In addition to expanding the men's tournament basketball field to 68 teams from 65, the NCAA announces a 14-year, $10.8 billion television rights deal with CBS and Turner Sports. The deal, which goes into effect in 2011, marks the first time that each game will be televised nationally.
    April 12, 2016 - The NCAA announces an eight year extension of its TV deal with Turner Broadcasting and CBS Sports. The extension to the current deal -- for a combined total rights fee of $8.8 billion -- will keep the big game at Turner and CBS until 2032.