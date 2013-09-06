NBA All-Star Game Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the NBA All-Star Game. The All-Star game caps off All-Star Weekend. All-Star Weekend includes the Slam Dunk contest, the Three Point Shootout and the Rookie Challenge.
February 19, 2017 - The 66th NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to take place in New Orleans.
The 2016 NBA All-Star Game was played at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on February 14. The Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 196-173. This is the highest scoring game in All-Star history.
The Eastern Conference has won 37 All-Star games and the Western Conference has won 28.
2016:
Eastern Conference Roster:
Head Coach: Tyronn Lue (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Starters:
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) - Forward
Paul George (Indiana Pacers) - Forward
Carmelo Anthony (New York Knicks) - Forward
Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat) - Guard
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) - Guard
Western Conference Roster:
Head Coach: Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)
Starters:
Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) - Forward/Guard
Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder) - Forward
Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs) - Forward
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - Guard
Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder) - Guard
History:
March 2, 1951 - The first All-Star game takes place at the Boston Garden. The East wins 111-94. Ed Macauley is named the MVP.
1976 - The Slam Dunk Contest debuts during halftime of the All-Star game, laying the foundation for the modern-day All-Star Weekend. Julius Erving is named the winner.
1977 - The first All-Star game played after the merger of the American Basketball Association and the National Basketball Association. The East wins 125-124. Julius Erving is named MVP.
1992 - Months after announcing that he is HIV positive and despite not playing all season, Earvin "Magic" Johnson is voted into the All-Star game. He is also named MVP.
February 26, 2012 - Kobe Bryant surpasses Michael Jordan (262 points) to become the All-Star career scoring leader (271 points).
July 22, 2016 - The NBA announces that they are moving the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte, North Carolina because of state legislation passed in March which limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and demands that transgender people use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificate.
Selection Process:
Fans around the world vote for the starters for each team.
The 30 head coaches vote for the remaining members of the All-Star teams in their respective conferences. Coaches must vote for seven players in order of preference but are not allowed to vote for players from their team. The selections must include two guards, two forwards and a center. Two other players are chosen regardless of position.
If any player cannot participate in the All-Star game, the NBA Commissioner will select a replacement after the coaches select reserves.
Head coaches for the East and West All-Star teams are based on the teams with the best winning percentage in each conference following the Sunday games played two weeks prior to the NBA All-Star Game.