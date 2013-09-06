Mother's Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Mother's Day is always observed on the second Sunday in May in the United States. It is also celebrated in many other countries.

May 14, 2017 - Mother's Day

Facts:

In the United States, 26.3 was the average age of a mother giving birth for the first time in 2014.

In its early days, people observed Mother's Day by going to church and writing letters to their mothers. Eventually, sending cards and giving gifts and flowers were added to the tradition.

