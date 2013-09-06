Mother's Day Fast Facts

Breaking News

Michelle ObamaBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse & Tara Kelly, for CNN.

In honor of Mother's Day, CNN asked some of the world's remarkable leading ladies: "What is the greatest lesson your mother taught you?"

Michelle Obama has made her family a priority despite her demanding role as First Lady of the United States.To aid her and her husband in raising their children Malia and Sasha, the First Lady's mother, Marian Robinson moved into the White House.

Robinson is often seen at public family events such as turning on the lights of the National Christmas Tree during a ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, December 9, 2010 (pictured).
Melinda GatesMelinda Gates is a distinguished American businesswoman who is well-known for her philanthropic efforts as the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She is pictured here with her mother and grandmother in 1978.
Carolina HerreraVenezuelan-American designer Carolina Herrera has become a household name through her luxury fashion house, which she started three decades ago. A former guest on Leading Women, she revealed how she turned being chic into a business with admirers including Jackie Onassis, Renee Zellweger and Tina Fey.
Sheryl SandbergAs one of the leading women of tech, Sheryl Sandberg is the COO of Facebook. As a recent guest of the show, she told CNN how she is pushing for female empowerment within the workplace by "leaning in."
Elif ShafakElif Shafak is a renowned award-winning writer from Turkey. She has been described as "one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Turkish and world literature" and has received the honorary distinction of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.
Christiane AmanpourChristiane Amanpour is CNN's chief international correspondent and anchor of nightly foreign affairs show, Amanpour. She has reported from every major world news event and hotspot, including Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea as well as having interviewed most of the world's leaders, including Moammar Gadhafi, Hosni Mubarak, Tony Blair, Jacques Chirac and Hamid Karzai.
Arianna HuffingonA woman of many talents, Arianna Huffington is best known for the internet-based news website, The Huffington Post. However, not content with roles as president, chair and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group, the Greek-American has also had success as an author and columnist.
Alek WekSudanese-born supermodel Alek Wek has taken runways by storm since emerging on the world's fashion scene in 1994. Since 2002, she has been an ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

She told CNN: "My mother had nine children, and raised us through two civil wars and raised us through exile, she has always had great strength and has always been so resilient, and her resilience when I look back is humbling. She always made us feel safe, she always just got on with things and protected us."
Kristie Lu StoutKristie Lu Stout, one of the hosts of CNN's Leading Women, is an award-winning anchor/correspondent based in Hong Kong. She is also the host of the nightly news program News Stream and CNN's monthly feature On China.
Vanessa-MaeBreaking on to the world stage at 15 years old, Vanessa Mae is an internationally-renowned musician who is currently training to compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. While she does not have a close relationship with her mother, Vanessa remains extremely close with her grandmother Kim Chua (pictured together in Zermatt, Switzerland).
Maggie Aderin-PocockDr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (pictured right) is a well-known space scientist from England. The photograph she has provided to Leading Women was taken at Buckingham Palace when she was awarded a Member of the British Empire by the queen in 2009. She says: "As an adult it was wonderful to have my mom beside me as I was given a medal from the Queen of England for services to Science and Education."
Caroline MutokoCaroline Mutoko is an influential radio presenter on Nairobi's Kiss 100 FM radio station, part of the Radio Africa brand. She is pictured with her young daughter Nduku.
Felicia TaylorFelicia Taylor is an anchor and correspondent for CNN International. She is also one of the hosts of Leading Women.
Yoko OnoYoko Ono is a Japanese musician and artist who was married to John Lennon. She has spent many years as an active campaigner for peace and women's rights.
Indra NooyiIndian-American business executive Indra Nooyi is the present chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo. Last year, Forbes ranked her 12th in their Power Women list.
(CNN)Mother's Day is always observed on the second Sunday in May in the United States. It is also celebrated in many other countries.

May 14, 2017 - Mother's Day
Facts:
In the United States, 26.3 was the average age of a mother giving birth for the first time in 2014.
    In its early days, people observed Mother's Day by going to church and writing letters to their mothers. Eventually, sending cards and giving gifts and flowers were added to the tradition.
    About 133 million Mother's Day cards are exchanged annually in the United States, according to the Greeting Card Association.
    Consumers purchase an average of 2.8 Mother's Day cards.
    Approximately 65% of card sales occur five days prior to Mother's Day.
    More people purchase fresh flowers and plants for Mother's Day than for any other holiday except Christmas/Hanukkah.
    In 2016, the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that U.S. consumers would spend $21.4 billion celebrating Mother's Day.
    Most consumers will give cards (78.4%) and flowers (66.5%) or take mom out (55.2%) in 2016, but more money will be spent on jewelry ($4.2 billion), followed by outings ($4.1 billion) and flowers ($2.4 billion), according to the NRF.
    According to the Insure.com 2015 Mother's Day Index, the various tasks Moms perform at home would be worth $65,284 (up from $62,985 in 2014) a year in the professional world.
    Anna Jarvis started the tradition of wearing a carnation on Mother's Day. A colored carnation means that a person's mother is living. A white carnation indicates that a person's mother is dead.
    While many countries celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May, a tradition which began in the U.S., it's celebrated annually on May 10 in Mexico. Similar celebrations of mothers are held on various days of the year in other countries, often following ancient or religious traditions.
    In Britain and some parts of Europe, the fourth Sunday of Lent was often celebrated as Mothering Day, but that has been replaced by Mother's Day, for the most part.
    History:
    1872 -     Julia Ward Howe, who is a pacifist, suffragette, and writer of the "Battle Hymn of the Republic," first suggests Mother's Day in the United States. She suggests the day as a day mothers could rally for peace and for several years, she holds an annual Mother's Day meeting in Boston.
    1908 - Anna Jarvis begins a campaign for a nationwide observance of Mother's Day in honor of her late mother, a community health advocate. Anna Jarvis was deeply dismayed over the commercialization of Mother's Day. Before she died in 1948, she admitted that she regretted ever starting the holiday.
    May 9, 1914 - President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill recognizing Mother's Day as a national holiday.