Indianapolis 500 Fast Facts

Updated 12:46 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

Driving this &quot;Yellow Submarine&quot; Chaparral with cutting-edge &quot;ground effects,&quot; Johnny Rutherford won the 1980 Indianapolis 500 with an average speed of 142.862 mph. It&#39;s one of hundreds of vintage racing cars at this weekend&#39;s Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click through the gallery for more.
Parnelli Jones piloted this sweet ride to win the Indy 500 way back in 1963. They named it &quot;Ol&#39; Calhoun.&quot; It&#39;s a reference to an old joke about a football running back who doesn&#39;t want to take the ball.
A replica of a roadster built by the legendary A.J. Watson which competed in the 1960 Indianapolis 500. Sponsored by Dowgard, the car offers a detailed example of Watson-built cars during the roadster era of the 1950s and &#39;60s. This car is powered by a 2 liter Alfa Romeo engine a with a 5-speed transmission. An Offenhauser engine would have been the typical Watson power plant of the period.
This UOP Shadow Formula 5000 car was raced by Jackie Oliver, who was a well-known Formula One and Can-Am driver in the 1970s.
Here&#39;s a 1986 Benetton Formula One racer once piloted by international champion Gerhard Berger.
A Chevron B39 Formula Atlantic originally owned and raced by Formula B national champion Ken Duclos during the 1977 season. It is raced by owner Chris Locke and frequently guest-driven by Indianapolis 500 veteran Lyn St. James.
This 1957 SS Corvette is the only one of its kind in the world, according to event organizers. Race fans will get a chance to see it in action this weekend.
Here&#39;s the SS Corvette during a pit stop during the 1957 12 Hours of Sebring race at Florida&#39;s Sebring International Raceway.
This is a 1971 Camaro, owned by Sean Ryan, who&#39;s scheduled to co-pilot the car at the inaugural Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational with 1996 Indianapolis 500 winner Buddy Lazier.
This muscular 1965 Mustang GT 350 is owned by Gary Moore, who is scheduled to race it along with Indianapolis 500 veteran Eliseo Salazar.
A 1970 Boss Mustang 302 owned by Curt Vogt, who will co-drive it at the invitational with seven-time Indy 500 starter Lyn St. James.
Owner Garrett Waddell plans to put his 1963 Corvette No. 63 through the paces at the invitational this weekend.
Here&#39;s a 1967 Mustang from the classic Trans-Am era owned by Scott Hackenson. Hackenson will drive the car in the invitational with IndyCar race winner Mark Dismore.
This is a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Jim Caudle. He and Indy 500 veteran Scott Goodyear will pilot this car in the invitational.&lt;br /&gt;
Here&#39;s a 1929 Ford Model A Speedster which owner Ford Heacock says has competed in the European Vintage Grand Prix Series.
The engine in this 1937 Singer Bantam Special was replaced with a 1969 Triumph Spitfire 1300 cubic centimeter engine. It is scheduled to race at the invitational.
This 1939 Maserati 4CL packs a .5-liter supercharged 4-cylinder engine which runs on methanol. Owner Paddins Dowling says the car retains almost all of its original aluminum bodywork and has recently won victories in races in the U.S. and Australia.
This stunning red 1953 MG TD was rescued from a barn in Ohio 6 years ago, says owner Michael Barstow, who plans to show it off at the Indy event.
(CNN)Here's a look at the Indianapolis 500, which is held on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis.

May 28, 2017 - The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to take place.
May 29, 2016 - Rookie Alexander Rossi wins the 100th running of the Indy 500.
Other Facts:
Known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
    During the race, the cars go 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track, equaling 500 miles.
    The track's current dimensions are much the same as when it was constructed in 1909.
    With more than 250,000 permanent seats, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the world's largest seating facilities.
    The race is among the world's best-attended single-day sporting events. It drew crowds of over 400,000 during the 1990s.
    Currently 33 cars start the race in rows of three. In the past there have been as few as 21 (1916) and as many as 42 (1933).
    With 35 starts, A.J. Foyt Jr. has the most starts of any driver.
    Three men have won the race four times: A.J. Foyt Jr., in 1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977; Al Unser Sr. in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 and Rick Mears in 1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991.
    The youngest winner is Troy Ruttman. He was 22 years and 80 days old when he won in 1952.
    The oldest winner is Al Unser Sr. He was 47 years and 360 days old when he won in 1987.
    Since 1936, tradition holds that winners of the race celebrate with a bottle of milk (with the exception of 1947-1955).
    Race record time (200 laps/500 miles) - Tony Kanaan, May 26, 2013; 2 hr., 40 min., 3.4181 sec.; average speed was 187.433 mph.
    Timeline:
    1906 -     The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is founded by Carl Fisher.
    February 9, 1909 - The Indianapolis Motor Speedway track is built when 328 acres of farmland northwest of Downtown Indianapolis are purchased by Fisher and his partners Jim Allison, Frank Wheeler and Arthur Newby.
    August 19, 1909 - The first automobile race takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve thousand are in attendance.
    1911 - The first Indianapolis 500 takes place, with Ray Harroun winning in six hours, 42 minutes and eight seconds. The race is held annually since 1911, except for the war years 1917-18 and 1942-45.
    1945 - The track is sold to Anton Hulman Jr.
    1996 - Indy Racing League begins.