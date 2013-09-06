Daytona 500 Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytona 500, the first race of the racing season for NASCAR.
February 26, 2017 - The 59th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place.
February 21, 2016 - The 58th annual Daytona 500 takes place, with Denny Hamlin edging past Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish in history.
Other Facts:
"The Great American Race" is 200 laps and covers 500 miles.
On average, the annual global TV audience for the Daytona 500 is 20 million.
February 22, 1959 - The first Daytona 500 is held and Lee Petty defeats Johnny Beauchamp in a photo finish.
February 18, 2001 - Seven time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash on the final lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.
Records:
Most Victories: (7) Richard Petty (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81)
Most Consecutive Victories: (2) Richard Petty (1973-74); Cale Yarborough (1983-84); Sterling Marlin (1994-95)
Most Career Starts: (33) Dave Marcis
Most Times Completing All 500 Miles: (16) Bill Elliott
Most Miles Completed: (14,892.5 miles; 5,957 laps) Terry Labonte
Driver Leading the Most Laps and Winning: (184) Richard Petty (1964)
Driver Leading the Fewest Laps and Winning: (2) Jamie McMurray (2010)
Lowest Starting Position by a Winner: (39) Matt Kenseth (2009)
Fastest Winning Speed: 177.602 mph, Buddy Baker (1980)
Slowest Winning Speed: 124.740 mph, Junior Johnson (1960)
Youngest Winner: 20 years, 0 months, 1 day, Trevor Bayne (2011)
Oldest Winner: 50 years, 2 months, 11 days, Bobby Allison (1988)