Breaking News

Daytona 500 Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:20 PM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, takes the checkered flag ahead of Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, takes the checkered flag ahead of Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

(CNN)Here's a look at the Daytona 500, the first race of the racing season for NASCAR.

February 26, 2017 - The 59th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place.
February 21, 2016 - The 58th annual Daytona 500 takes place, with Denny Hamlin edging past Martin Truex Jr. in the closest finish in history.
Other Facts:
"The Great American Race" is 200 laps and covers 500 miles.
    February 22, 1959 - The first Daytona 500 is held and Lee Petty defeats Johnny Beauchamp.
    Read More
    February 18, 2001 - Seven time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash on the final lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.
    Records:
    Most Victories:     (7) Richard Petty (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81)
    Most Consecutive Victories: (2) Richard Petty (1973-74); Cale Yarborough (1983-84); Sterling Marlin (1994-95)
    Most Career Starts: (33) Dave Marcis
    Most Times Completing All 500 Miles: (16) Bill Elliott
    Most Miles Completed: (14,892.5 miles; 5,957 laps) Terry Labonte
    Driver Leading the Most Laps and Winning: (184) Richard Petty (1964)
    Driver Leading the Fewest Laps and Winning: (2) Jamie McMurray (2010)
    Lowest Starting Position by a Winner: (39) Matt Kenseth (2009)
    Fastest Winning Speed: 177.602 mph, Buddy Baker (1980)
    Slowest Winning Speed: 124.740 mph, Junior Johnson (1960)
    Youngest Winner: 20 years, 0 months, 1 day, Trevor Bayne (2011)
    Oldest Winner: 50 years, 2 months, 11 days, Bobby Allison (1988)
    Jimmie Johnson raises his arms in victory after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 24, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosJimmie Johnson raises his arms in victory after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 24, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Jimmie Johnson crosses the finish line to win the Daytona 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second, and Mark Martin finished third.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosJimmie Johnson crosses the finish line to win the Daytona 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second, and Mark Martin finished third.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Jimmie Johnson celebrates his Daytona 500 win.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosJimmie Johnson celebrates his Daytona 500 win.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    No. 11 Denny Hamlin leads Danica Patrick on Sunday. Patrick, who started out the race in front, entered the final lap in third place but got boxed in and ended up in eighth place.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosNo. 11 Denny Hamlin leads Danica Patrick on Sunday. Patrick, who started out the race in front, entered the final lap in third place but got boxed in and ended up in eighth place.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Driver Matt Kenseth pits after a malfunction.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosDriver Matt Kenseth pits after a malfunction.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Josh Wise&#39;s car blows lots of smoke.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosJosh Wise's car blows lots of smoke.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    No. 5 Kasey Kahne skids out during the Daytona 500.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosNo. 5 Kasey Kahne skids out during the Daytona 500.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    No. 10 Danica Patrick pits during the Daytona 500. She made history when she became the first woman to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/17/sport/daytona-500-qualifying/index.html&quot;&gt;secure the pole position&lt;/a&gt; for the race.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosNo. 10 Danica Patrick pits during the Daytona 500. She made history when she became the first woman to secure the pole position for the race.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    The Daytona 500 is considered by many racing fans to be the Super Bowl of NASCAR.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosThe Daytona 500 is considered by many racing fans to be the Super Bowl of NASCAR.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Danica Patrick leads the field during the Daytona 500. She became the first woman to lead a lap in the race.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosDanica Patrick leads the field during the Daytona 500. She became the first woman to lead a lap in the race.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    No. 29 Kevin Harvick, right, spins out of control after crashing into No. 42 Juan Pablo Montoya.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosNo. 29 Kevin Harvick, right, spins out of control after crashing into No. 42 Juan Pablo Montoya.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Michael Waltrip heads to the garage area after a car malfunction. His car was raising awareness for the Sandy Hook School Support Fund.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosMichael Waltrip heads to the garage area after a car malfunction. His car was raising awareness for the Sandy Hook School Support Fund.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    No. 48 Jimmie Johnson races neck and neck with No. 15 Clint Bowyer.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosNo. 48 Jimmie Johnson races neck and neck with No. 15 Clint Bowyer.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Danica Patrick, far left, leads the field past the green flag to start the Daytona 500.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosDanica Patrick, far left, leads the field past the green flag to start the Daytona 500.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Danica Patrick greets the crowd during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500.
    Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos
    Daytona 500: The best photosDanica Patrick greets the crowd during driver introductions before the start of the Daytona 500.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    15 daytona 50010 nascar 50011 nascar 50014 daytona 50013 daytona 50012 daytona 50001 daytona 50002 daytona 50003 daytona 50004 daytona 50005 daytona 50006 daytona 50007 daytona 50008 daytona 50009 daytona 500