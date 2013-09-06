Daytona 500 Fast Facts

Photos: Daytona 500: The best photos Daytona 500: The best photos – Jimmie Johnson raises his arms in victory after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 24, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Jimmie Johnson crosses the finish line to win the Daytona 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second, and Mark Martin finished third.

Jimmie Johnson celebrates his Daytona 500 win.

No. 11 Denny Hamlin leads Danica Patrick on Sunday. Patrick, who started out the race in front, entered the final lap in third place but got boxed in and ended up in eighth place.

Driver Matt Kenseth pits after a malfunction.

Josh Wise's car blows lots of smoke.

No. 5 Kasey Kahne skids out during the Daytona 500.

No. 10 Danica Patrick pits during the Daytona 500. She made history when she became the first woman to secure the pole position for the race.

The Daytona 500 is considered by many racing fans to be the Super Bowl of NASCAR.

Danica Patrick leads the field during the Daytona 500. She became the first woman to lead a lap in the race.

No. 29 Kevin Harvick, right, spins out of control after crashing into No. 42 Juan Pablo Montoya.

Michael Waltrip heads to the garage area after a car malfunction. His car was raising awareness for the Sandy Hook School Support Fund.

No. 48 Jimmie Johnson races neck and neck with No. 15 Clint Bowyer.

Danica Patrick, far left, leads the field past the green flag to start the Daytona 500.