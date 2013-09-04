Pledge of Allegiance Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at The Pledge of Allegiance, a promise of loyalty to the United States.

Facts:

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

During the Pledge, proper etiquette requires military personnel in uniform to salute, while other citizens place their right hand on their heart. Men should remove their hats during the pledge.

There was confusion about who wrote the pledge, James B. Upham or Francis Bellamy, both editors at "The Youth's Companion," but Bellamy is now acknowledged as the author.

History:

September 18, 1892 - The pledge is published for the first time in the juvenile magazine "The Youth's Companion." The pledge is written to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America.