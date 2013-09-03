Oslo Accords Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at what you need to know about the Oslo Accords, a series of agreements between Israel and the Palestinians signed in the 1990's.

Facts:

Oslo I is formally known as the Declaration of Principles (DOP). The pact established a timetable for the Middle East peace process. It planned for an interim Palestinian government in Gaza and Jericho in the West Bank.

The United States was not actively involved in the negotiations.

The meetings were carried out in secret over several months in 1992 and 1993.

