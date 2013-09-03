Breaking News

Oslo Accords Fast Facts

Updated 7:44 PM ET, Tue September 5, 2017

Every president in the past 50 years has tried to broker peace in the Middle East, including when President Jimmy Carter ushered the historic Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on March 26, 1979. Here's a look at other recent attempts for peace:
President Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, left, and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, at the White House on September 1, 2010.
Then-President George W. Bush walks with then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, left, and Palestinian President Abbas on November 27, 2007, during the Annapolis Conference at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. The peace conference was attended by 16 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Syria, Israel and the Palestinians. A joint statement was the only thing agreed upon under heavy American pressure and by avoiding specific reference to any of the core issues.
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, left, with the then-President Bill Clinton and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat pose for a photograph on July 21, 2000, at Camp David, in Maryland. The Camp David Summit was an effort to resolve the issues of the 52-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict including the status of Jerusalem, the borders and nature of a Palestinian state, and the future of Jewish settlers and Palestinian refugees. The Summit ended without an agreement.
President Clinton stands between then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin, left, and Yasser Arafat at the White House on September 13, 1993. Rabin and Arafat shook hands for the first time after Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization signed a historic agreement on Palestinian autonomy in the occupied territories. The peace process faltered after Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist on November 4, 1995.
Then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, shakes hands with then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, in the garden of Camp David on September 6, 1978. With the help of then-President Jimmy Carter, the Camp David Accords became the groundbreaking first-ever peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about the Oslo Accords, a series of agreements between Israel and the Palestinians signed in the 1990s.

Facts:
Oslo I is formally known as the Declaration of Principles (DOP). The pact established a timetable for the Middle East peace process. It planned for an interim Palestinian government in Gaza and Jericho in the West Bank.
After the signing, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat shook hands.
The United States was not actively involved in the negotiations.
    The meetings were carried out in secret over several months in 1992 and 1993.
    Oslo II, officially called the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and Gaza, expanded on Oslo I. It included provisions for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from six West Bank cities and about 450 towns. Additionally, the pact set a timetable for elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council.
    Timeline:
    April 1992 -     Terje Rod Larsen, head of a Norwegian research institute, suggests to Israeli politician Yossi Beilin that Norway act as an intermediary between Israel and the PLO.
    September 10, 1992 - At a secret meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel, Norwegian State Secretary Jan Egeland formally offers his country's help.
    December 1992 to April 1993 - Fourteen meetings are held, in London and Norway, between Professor Yair Hirschfeld and Ahmed Qorei, of the PLO.
    April 1993 - After several months, Qorei insists on meeting with someone officially representing Israel's government. Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Uri Savir takes over for Hirschfeld. Qorei and Savir meet 11 more times between April and August.
    August 19, 1993 - Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres secretly flies to Oslo, Norway, and meets with Qorei. He witnesses the signing of the agreement between Savir and Qorei.
    September 10, 1993 - The PLO reaffirms its recognition of Israel's right to exist, and in turn, Israel recognizes the PLO as the sole representative of the Palestinian people.
    September 10, 1993 - US President Bill Clinton announces a resumption of talks between the United States and the PLO. This clears the way for Yasser Arafat to travel to the United States.
    September 13, 1993 - The Oslo Accords (referred to as Oslo I at this point) are signed by Shimon Peres and Mahmoud Abbas, and witnessed by Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat, in Washington, DC.
    October 1994 - Arafat, Peres and Rabin are awarded the Nobel Peace prize.
    September 28, 1995 - A second significant agreement is signed in Washington, DC. This agreement is often referred to as Oslo II.
    November 4, 1995 - Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated at a peace rally.
    Early 2000 - The Oslo peace process appears to be working, but Israeli and Palestinian leaders are unable to resolve some key issues and agree on a final peace settlement.
    September 2000 - Riots, attacks and suicide bombings end the peace process.
    November 11, 2004 - Yasser Arafat dies in Paris.
    September 30, 2015 - Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel of not committing to the Oslo Accords and declares that Palestinians "cannot continue to be bound by these agreements."
    September 28, 2016 - Peres dies at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv after suffering a massive stroke two weeks prior.
    The Details of Oslo Accords:
    The Declaration calls for:
    - Israel to withdraw from Jericho and Gaza, and eventually the West Bank.
    - Five years of limited autonomy for Palestinians in those areas.
    - Election of Palestinian Legislative Council within nine months.
    - Establishment of a Palestinian police force.
    - The question of Jerusalem was left undecided.
