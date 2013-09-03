World Series Fast Facts

World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Kansas City Royals celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 to win the World Series in New York on Monday, November 2.
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals douses manager Ned Yost after the team defeated the New York Mets.
Kansas City's Ben Zobrist celebrates after scoring a run in the 12th inning.
A New York Mets fan reacts during the 12th inning.
Kansas City's Jarrod Dyson celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run hit by Christian Colon in the 12th inning.
Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the ninth inning.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates after scoring a run off a grounded-out hit by Salvador Perez to tie the game in the ninth inning.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer right, scores past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the ninth inning.
New York Mets' (from left) Lucas Duda, David Wright, Daniel Murphy and Wilmer Flores look on during a pitching change in the ninth inning.
Matt Harvey, the Mets starting pitcher for Game 5, walks off the mound after being relieved in the ninth inning.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches as Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain signals to Eric Hosmer after Hosmer's RBI double during the ninth inning.
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he fouls the ball off his leg in the sixth inning.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks to pitcher Edinson Volquez during the sixth inning.
Matt Harvey of the Mets reacts to striking out the side in the fourth inning.
Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets celebrates with David Wright after hitting a solo home run.
Curtis Granderson of the Mets hits a solo home run in the first inning.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is safe after stealing second base against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer reacts after striking out in the first inning.
New York Mets Matt Harvey throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals react after defeating the New York Mets by a score of 5-3 to win Game 4 of the World Series in New York on Saturday, October 31, 2015. The win put the Royals up to lead the series by three games to one.
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer celebrates after a double play ended the ninth inning of Game 4.
Daniel Murphy of the Mets tags Salvador Perez of the Royals before completing a double play in the eighth inning.
The Royals' Ben Zobrist celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning.
The Royals' Alex Rios can't catch a home run hit by the Mets' Michael Conforto during the fifth inning.
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals slides safely into second base in front of Daniel Murphy of the Mets in the sixth inning.
Steven Matz of the Mets lays down a sacrifice bunt in Game 4's third inning against Chris Young of the Royals.
The Mets' Michael Conforto watches his home run during the third inning.
The Royals' Alcides Escobar is out at first as the Mets' Lucas Duda takes the throw during the third inning.
Alex Gordon of the Royals breaks his bat in the second inning of Game 4.
Chris Young of the Royals pitches in the first inning.
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning.
The Mets' Jeurys Familia and Curtis Granderson celebrate after beating the Royals in Game 3 in New York on Friday, October 30.
Royals relief pitcher Franklin Morales gets pulled from the game.
Franklin Morales couldn't decide where to throw on a bases-loaded grounder back to the mound. He then made an errant throw to shortstop Alcides Escobar.
New York Mets fans keep track of strikeouts by Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Royals.
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares scores on a hit by Juan Uribe.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez hits a single.
New York Mets Curtis Granderson, from left, celebrates with David Wright and Noah Syndergaard after hitting a two-run home run.
The Royals' Eric Hosmer is safe at first as the Mets' Noah Syndergaard, center, and Lucas Duda fail to make a play.
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar sits in the batter's box after a pitch knocked him down.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Three of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on October 30 in New York.
Mets David Wright, center, and Daniel Murphy, right, react in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Kansas City Royals fans cheer as Alcides Escobar prepares to bat in the fifth inning.
The Royals' Alex Rios, from left, Kendrys Morales and Alcides Escobar celebrate after scoring runs in the fifth inning.
Mike Moustakas of the Royals celebrates after hitting an RBI single to score teammate Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning.
Alcides Escobar of the Royals scores a run on a two-run RBI single hit by teammate Eric Hosmer.
Daniel Murphy of the Mets celebrates after scoring a run in the fourth inning.
Lucas Duda of the Mets hits an RBI single to score teammate Daniel Murphy in the fourth inning.
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals breaks his bat in the fourth inning.
New York Mets player Lucas Duda makes an error on a ball hit by Ben Zobrist of the Royals in the fourth inning.
Jacob deGrom of the Mets throws a pitch against the Royals.
Johnny Cueto of the Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets.
Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar scores the winning run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
Kansas City's Edinson Volquez throws a pitch.
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run.
Joe Torre, Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer, meets with umpires in the fourth inning to discuss technical difficulties during Game 1.
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, tags out Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores.
Kansas City's Lorenzo Cain attempts to bunt.
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares steals second base on a late throw to Ben Zobrist of the Royals.
Jeurys Familia of the Mets reacts after Alex Gordon of the Royals hits a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Kansas City's Eric Hosmer slides out at first as the Mets' Lucas Duda takes the throw.
Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson makes a catch.
Royals shortshop Alcides Escobar, left, celebrates with teammate Ben Zobrist after hitting an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of the game.