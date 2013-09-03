Breaking News

World Series Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:09 PM ET, Fri September 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Kansas City Royals celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 to win the World Series in New York on Monday, November 2.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Kansas City Royals celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 7-2 to win the World Series in New York on Monday, November 2.
Hide Caption
1 of 67
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals douses manager Ned Yost after the team defeated the New York Mets.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals douses manager Ned Yost after the team defeated the New York Mets.
Hide Caption
2 of 67
Kansas City&#39;s Ben Zobrist celebrates after scoring a run in the 12th inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City's Ben Zobrist celebrates after scoring a run in the 12th inning.
Hide Caption
3 of 67
A New York Mets fan reacts during the 12th inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
A New York Mets fan reacts during the 12th inning.
Hide Caption
4 of 67
Kansas City&#39;s Jarrod Dyson celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run hit by Christian Colon in the 12th inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City's Jarrod Dyson celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run hit by Christian Colon in the 12th inning.
Hide Caption
5 of 67
Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Eric Hosmer of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with his teammates after scoring a run in the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
6 of 67
Kansas City Royals&#39; Eric Hosmer celebrates after scoring a run off a grounded-out hit by Salvador Perez to tie the game in the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates after scoring a run off a grounded-out hit by Salvador Perez to tie the game in the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
7 of 67
Kansas City Royals&#39; Eric Hosmer right, scores past New York Mets catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud during the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer right, scores past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
8 of 67
New York Mets&#39; (from left) Lucas Duda, David Wright, Daniel Murphy and Wilmer Flores look on during a pitching change in the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets' (from left) Lucas Duda, David Wright, Daniel Murphy and Wilmer Flores look on during a pitching change in the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
9 of 67
Matt Harvey, the Mets starting pitcher for Game 5, walks off the mound after being relieved in the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Matt Harvey, the Mets starting pitcher for Game 5, walks off the mound after being relieved in the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
10 of 67
New York Mets catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud watches as Kansas City Royals&#39; Lorenzo Cain signals to Eric Hosmer after Hosmer&#39;s RBI double during the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud watches as Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain signals to Eric Hosmer after Hosmer's RBI double during the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
11 of 67
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he fouls the ball off his leg in the sixth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes reacts as he fouls the ball off his leg in the sixth inning.
Hide Caption
12 of 67
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks to pitcher Edinson Volquez during the sixth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks to pitcher Edinson Volquez during the sixth inning.
Hide Caption
13 of 67
Matt Harvey of the Mets reacts to striking out the side in the fourth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Matt Harvey of the Mets reacts to striking out the side in the fourth inning.
Hide Caption
14 of 67
Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets celebrates with David Wright after hitting a solo home run.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Curtis Granderson of the New York Mets celebrates with David Wright after hitting a solo home run.
Hide Caption
15 of 67
Curtis Granderson of the Mets hits a solo home run in the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Curtis Granderson of the Mets hits a solo home run in the first inning.
Hide Caption
16 of 67
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Hide Caption
17 of 67
Kansas City Royals&#39; Lorenzo Cain is safe after stealing second base against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is safe after stealing second base against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Hide Caption
18 of 67
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer reacts after striking out in the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals Eric Hosmer reacts after striking out in the first inning.
Hide Caption
19 of 67
New York Mets Matt Harvey throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets Matt Harvey throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Hide Caption
20 of 67
Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals react after defeating the New York Mets by a score of 5-3 to win Game 4 of the World Series in New York on Saturday, October 31, 2015. The win put the Royals up to lead the series by three games to one.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals react after defeating the New York Mets by a score of 5-3 to win Game 4 of the World Series in New York on Saturday, October 31, 2015. The win put the Royals up to lead the series by three games to one.
Hide Caption
21 of 67
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer celebrates after a double play ended the ninth inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer celebrates after a double play ended the ninth inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
22 of 67
Daniel Murphy of the Mets tags Salvador Perez of the Royals before completing a double play in the eighth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Daniel Murphy of the Mets tags Salvador Perez of the Royals before completing a double play in the eighth inning.
Hide Caption
23 of 67
The Royals&#39; Ben Zobrist celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Royals' Ben Zobrist celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning.
Hide Caption
24 of 67
The Royals&#39; Alex Rios can&#39;t catch a home run hit by the Mets&#39; Michael Conforto during the fifth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Royals' Alex Rios can't catch a home run hit by the Mets' Michael Conforto during the fifth inning.
Hide Caption
25 of 67
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals slides safely into second base in front of Daniel Murphy of the Mets in the sixth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals slides safely into second base in front of Daniel Murphy of the Mets in the sixth inning.
Hide Caption
26 of 67
Steven Matz of the Mets lays down a sacrifice bunt in Game 4&#39;s third inning against Chris Young of the Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Steven Matz of the Mets lays down a sacrifice bunt in Game 4's third inning against Chris Young of the Royals.
Hide Caption
27 of 67
The Mets&#39; Michael Conforto watches his home run during the third inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Mets' Michael Conforto watches his home run during the third inning.
Hide Caption
28 of 67
The Royals&#39; Alcides Escobar is out at first as the Mets&#39; Lucas Duda takes the throw during the third inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Royals' Alcides Escobar is out at first as the Mets' Lucas Duda takes the throw during the third inning.
Hide Caption
29 of 67
Alex Gordon of the Royals breaks his bat in the second inning of Game 4.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Alex Gordon of the Royals breaks his bat in the second inning of Game 4.
Hide Caption
30 of 67
Chris Young of the Royals pitches in the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Chris Young of the Royals pitches in the first inning.
Hide Caption
31 of 67
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning.
Hide Caption
32 of 67
The Mets&#39; Jeurys Familia and Curtis Granderson celebrate after beating the Royals in Game 3 in New York on Friday, October 30.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Mets' Jeurys Familia and Curtis Granderson celebrate after beating the Royals in Game 3 in New York on Friday, October 30.
Hide Caption
33 of 67
Royals relief pitcher Franklin Morales gets pulled from the game.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals relief pitcher Franklin Morales gets pulled from the game.
Hide Caption
34 of 67
Franklin Morales couldn&#39;t decide where to throw on a bases-loaded grounder back to the mound. He then made an errant throw to shortstop Alcides Escobar.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Franklin Morales couldn't decide where to throw on a bases-loaded grounder back to the mound. He then made an errant throw to shortstop Alcides Escobar.
Hide Caption
35 of 67
New York Mets fans keep track of strikeouts by Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets fans keep track of strikeouts by Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Royals.
Hide Caption
36 of 67
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares scores on a hit by Juan Uribe.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares scores on a hit by Juan Uribe.
Hide Caption
37 of 67
Royals catcher Salvador Perez hits a single.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals catcher Salvador Perez hits a single.
Hide Caption
38 of 67
New York Mets Curtis Granderson, from left, celebrates with David Wright and Noah Syndergaard after hitting a two-run home run.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets Curtis Granderson, from left, celebrates with David Wright and Noah Syndergaard after hitting a two-run home run.
Hide Caption
39 of 67
The Royals&#39; Eric Hosmer is safe at first as the Mets&#39; Noah Syndergaard, center, and Lucas Duda fail to make a play.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Royals' Eric Hosmer is safe at first as the Mets' Noah Syndergaard, center, and Lucas Duda fail to make a play.
Hide Caption
40 of 67
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar sits in the batter&#39;s box after a pitch knocked him down.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar sits in the batter's box after a pitch knocked him down.
Hide Caption
41 of 67
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws against the New York Mets during the first inning.
Hide Caption
42 of 67
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Three of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on October 30 in New York.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard pitches in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game Three of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on October 30 in New York.
Hide Caption
43 of 67
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals douses Johnny Cueto after the team defeated the New York Mets 7-1 in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/28/us/world-series-mets-royals-game-2/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Game 2 of the World Series&lt;/a&gt; in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 28.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals douses Johnny Cueto after the team defeated the New York Mets 7-1 in Game 2 of the World Series in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, October 28.
Hide Caption
44 of 67
Mets David Wright, center, and Daniel Murphy, right, react in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets David Wright, center, and Daniel Murphy, right, react in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals.
Hide Caption
45 of 67
Kansas City Royals fans cheer as Alcides Escobar prepares to bat in the fifth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City Royals fans cheer as Alcides Escobar prepares to bat in the fifth inning.
Hide Caption
46 of 67
The Royals&#39; Alex Rios, from left, Kendrys Morales and Alcides Escobar celebrate after scoring runs in the fifth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Royals' Alex Rios, from left, Kendrys Morales and Alcides Escobar celebrate after scoring runs in the fifth inning.
Hide Caption
47 of 67
Mike Moustakas of the Royals celebrates after hitting an RBI single to score teammate Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mike Moustakas of the Royals celebrates after hitting an RBI single to score teammate Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning.
Hide Caption
48 of 67
Alcides Escobar of the Royals scores a run on a two-run RBI single hit by teammate Eric Hosmer.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Alcides Escobar of the Royals scores a run on a two-run RBI single hit by teammate Eric Hosmer.
Hide Caption
49 of 67
Daniel Murphy of the Mets celebrates after scoring a run in the fourth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Daniel Murphy of the Mets celebrates after scoring a run in the fourth inning.
Hide Caption
50 of 67
Lucas Duda of the Mets hits an RBI single to score teammate Daniel Murphy in the fourth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Lucas Duda of the Mets hits an RBI single to score teammate Daniel Murphy in the fourth inning.
Hide Caption
51 of 67
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals breaks his bat in the fourth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Lorenzo Cain of the Royals breaks his bat in the fourth inning.
Hide Caption
52 of 67
New York Mets player Lucas Duda makes an error on a ball hit by Ben Zobrist of the Royals in the fourth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
New York Mets player Lucas Duda makes an error on a ball hit by Ben Zobrist of the Royals in the fourth inning.
Hide Caption
53 of 67
Jacob deGrom of the Mets throws a pitch against the Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Jacob deGrom of the Mets throws a pitch against the Royals.
Hide Caption
54 of 67
Johnny Cueto of the Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Johnny Cueto of the Royals throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets.
Hide Caption
55 of 67
The Kansas City Royals celebrate their 5-4 win against the New York Mets after 14 innings in&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/27/us/world-series-mets-royals-game-1/index.html&quot;&gt; Game 1 of the World Series&lt;/a&gt; at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, October 27.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
The Kansas City Royals celebrate their 5-4 win against the New York Mets after 14 innings in Game 1 of the World Series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, October 27.
Hide Caption
56 of 67
Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar scores the winning run past New York Mets catcher Travis d&#39;Arnaud.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City shortstop Alcides Escobar scores the winning run past New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
Hide Caption
57 of 67
Kansas City&#39;s Edinson Volquez throws a pitch.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City's Edinson Volquez throws a pitch.
Hide Caption
58 of 67
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes scores a run.
Hide Caption
59 of 67
Joe Torre, Major League Baseball&#39;s chief baseball officer, meets with umpires in the fourth inning to discuss technical difficulties during Game 1.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Joe Torre, Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer, meets with umpires in the fourth inning to discuss technical difficulties during Game 1.
Hide Caption
60 of 67
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, tags out Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, tags out Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores.
Hide Caption
61 of 67
Kansas City&#39;s Lorenzo Cain attempts to bunt.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City's Lorenzo Cain attempts to bunt.
Hide Caption
62 of 67
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares steals second base on a late throw to Ben Zobrist of the Royals.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets center fielder Juan Lagares steals second base on a late throw to Ben Zobrist of the Royals.
Hide Caption
63 of 67
Jeurys Familia of the Mets reacts after Alex Gordon of the Royals hits a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Jeurys Familia of the Mets reacts after Alex Gordon of the Royals hits a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Hide Caption
64 of 67
Kansas City&#39;s Eric Hosmer slides out at first as the Mets&#39; Lucas Duda takes the throw.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Kansas City's Eric Hosmer slides out at first as the Mets' Lucas Duda takes the throw.
Hide Caption
65 of 67
Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson makes a catch.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson makes a catch.
Hide Caption
66 of 67
Royals shortshop Alcides Escobar, left, celebrates with teammate Ben Zobrist after hitting an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of the game.
Photos: World Series 2015: Royals vs. Mets
Royals shortshop Alcides Escobar, left, celebrates with teammate Ben Zobrist after hitting an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of the game.
Hide Caption
67 of 67
20 WS game five 110122 WS game five 110119 WS game five 110121 WS game five 110118 WS game five 110114 WS game five 110113 WS game five 110115 WS game five 110117 WS game five 110116 WS game five 110112 WS game five 110111 WS game five 110108 WS game five 110107 WS game five 110104 WS game five 110105 WS game five 110102 WS game five 110106 WS game five 110103 WS game five 110201 WS game five 110112 WS game four 1031 13 WS game four 103111 WS game four 103110 WS game four 103108 WS game four 10319 WS game four 103107 WS game four 103105 WS game four 103104 WS game four 103103 WS game four 103106 WS game four 103101 WS game four 1031 10 WS game three 1030 08 WS game three 1030 12 WS game three 1030 11 WS game three 103005 WS game three 103002 WS game three 103004 WS game three 103003 WS game three 1030 06 WS game three 103007 WS game three 103001 WS game three 1030 10 WS game two 102811 WS game two 102812 WS game two 102809 WS game two 102808 WS game two 102807 WS game two 102806 WS game two 102805 WS game two 102804 WS game two 102803 WS game two 102802 WS game two 102801 WS game two 102801 WS game oneRESTRICTED 02 WS game one03 WS game one04 WS game one11 WS game one 102805 WS game one06 WS game one07 WS game one12 WS game one 102808 WS game one09 WS game one10 WS game one

(CNN)Here's a look at Major League Baseball's World Series. The Kansas City Royals are the reigning World Series champions.

2016 World Series is scheduled to begin on October 25, 2016. If necessary, Game 7 will be played on November 2, 2016.
October 27-November 2, 2015 - The Kansas City Royals defeat the New York Mets to win the 2015 World Series.
    Other Facts:
    The annual championship series, referred to as the "Fall Classic," is played between the American League and National League champions.
    The first team to win four of the seven games wins the championship.
    Read More
    The World Series was played in a best-of-nine games format in 1903 and 1919-1921.
    Through 2015, the American League has won 64 World Championships and the National League has won 47.
    The New York Yankees have won the most World Series championships at 27, and the St. Louis Cardinals come in second with 11.
    The Yankees have won back to back World Series more than any other team, six times, 1927 and 1928, 1936 through 1939, 1949 through 1953, 1961 and 1962, 1977 and 1978, and 1998 through 2000.
    Only two current franchises have never appeared in the World Series: the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals (formerly the Montreal Expos).
    Since 2003, the league that wins the All-Star Game receives the home field advantage in the World Series.
    Each year, the winning team receives the Commissioner's Trophy, which is made of sterling silver, and features flags representing all 30 Major League teams.
    Timeline:
    1903 -     The first World Series is played. The Boston Pilgrims beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, five games to three.
    1904 - The World Series is not played. The National League champions the New York Giants refuse to play the American League champions the Boston Pilgrims, due to rivalry between the leagues.
    1905 - The World Series resumes after guidelines for the series are drawn up.
    1918 - The Boston Red Sox win the World Series but don't win again until 2004. Legend has it the Red Sox are cursed after Boston trades Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees.
    1919 - In five games to three, the Cincinnati Reds beat the heavily favored Chicago White Sox. Almost a year later in what is dubbed the Black Sox Scandal, eight White Sox players, including "Shoeless Joe" Jackson, are accused of conspiring with gamblers to lose on purpose. The eight players are later acquitted in a 1921 trial but are banned for life from professional baseball by new commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. A ninth player, Joe Gedeon of the St. Louis Browns, is also banned for life for having prior knowledge of the fix.
    1956 - The only no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game: New York Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers, game five pitched by Yankees' Don Larsen. Yankees win 2-0.
    1992 - The Toronto Blue Jays become the first non-US team to win the World Series. They also win the 1993 World Series.
    1994 - The players' strike causes the World Series to be canceled.
    2004 - The Boston Red Sox become the first team in history to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the playoffs and go on to win 4-3, landing them a spot in the World Series matchup. They win the World Series for the first time in 86 years in the fourth game by a score of 3-0.
    October 28, 2009 - The latest date the World Series has ever started.
    November 22, 2011 - MLB and the MLBPA announce that in 2012 Postseason play will expand by a second wild card being awarded to the club in each league with the second-best overall record among clubs that do not win a division.