Super Bowl Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the Super Bowl , the championship game of the National Football League.

February 5, 2017 - Super Bowl LI (51) is scheduled to take place at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Coldplay kicks off the halftime show with help from some young musicians.

Beyonce and her dancers perform on the field.

The crowd at Levi's Stadium gets involved during the halftime show.

Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen):

2015 - Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched U.S. telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million. Super Bowl XLVIII (48) had the second largest viewership with an average audience of 112.2 million.

2016 - Super Bowl 50 is the third most watched broadcast in U.S. television history, with an average viewership of 111.9 million.

Other Facts:

First Super Bowl - January 15, 1967 - January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.

Lowest Winning Score - January 14, 1973 - Lowest scoring winner - Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7 - Super Bowl VII, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Highest Winning Score - January 28, 1990 - Highest scoring winner - San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 - Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.

Most Played - Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots are tied for appearances in the most Super Bowl games - 8.

Most Wins - Pittsburgh Steelers, 6.

Most Losses - Denver Broncos, 5.

The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).

The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.

February 1, 2004 - Janet Jackson flashes her breast during her halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38). She later claims it was a "wardrobe malfunction."

February 6, 201 1 - Cowboy Stadium seating problems, "incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable," leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.

February 3, 2013 - Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyonce is the half-time performer. A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game, and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes.

Future Super Bowl Sites:

2018 - Minneapolis

2019 - Atlanta

2020 - South Florida

2021 - Los Angeles