Super Bowl Fast Facts

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos is handed the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi&#39;s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
(CNN)Here's some background information about the Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League.

February 5, 2017 - The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI (51) at NRG Stadium in Houston.
February 7, 2016 - Super Bowl 50 is played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Broncos linebacker Von Miller is named the MVP.
    Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday, February 7.
    Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show on Sunday, February 7.
    The crowd at Levi's Stadium gets involved during the halftime show.
    The crowd at Levi's Stadium gets involved during the halftime show.
    Beyonce takes the stage with Bruno Mars, right.
    Beyonce takes the stage with Bruno Mars, right.
    Beyonce and her dancers perform on the field.
    Beyonce and her dancers perform on the field.
    DJ Mark Ronson on stage during the halftime show.
    DJ Mark Ronson on stage during the halftime show.
    Fans watch the show from the stands.
    Fans watch the show from the stands.
    Bruno Mars performs.
    Bruno Mars performs.
    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin greets fans during his band's performance.
    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin greets fans during his band's performance.
    Coldplay kicks off the halftime show with help from some young musicians.
    Coldplay kicks off the halftime show with help from some young musicians.
    Entertainment:
    2017 -     Lady Gaga is expected to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem.
      Super Bowl Commercials:
      1967 - A 30-second commercial costs about $40,000 during the first Super Bowl.
      2016 - A 30-second spot sells for a record cost of $5 million, according to Les Moonves, CEO of CBS. CBS is packaging the ads so the $5 million buys TV air time and live streaming during Super Bowl 50. The prior record of $4.5 million for a 30-second spot was set in 2015 by NBC.
      Viewership and Ratings (Nielsen):
      2015 -       Super Bowl XLIX (49) is the most watched US telecast of all time, with an average viewership of 114.4 million. Super Bowl XLVIII (48) had the second largest viewership with an average audience of 112.2 million.
      2016 - Super Bowl 50 is the third most watched broadcast in US television history, with an average viewership of 111.9 million.
      Historical Viewership of the Super Bowl - (Nielsen)
      Other Facts:
      First Super Bowl -       January 15, 1967 - The first Super Bowl championship game was between the NFL (Green Bay Packers) and AFL (Kansas City Chiefs) champions at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The score was Green Bay, 35 and Kansas City, 10. Attendance was 61,946. Bart Starr, the quarterback for Green Bay, was named the MVP.
      Lowest Winning Score - January 14, 1973 - Lowest scoring winner - Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7 - Super Bowl VII, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
      Highest Winning Score - January 28, 1990 - Highest scoring winner - San Francisco 49ers, 55, Denver Broncos, 10 - Super Bowl XXIV, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. This was also the largest margin of victory to date.
      Most Played - Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots are tied for appearances in the most Super Bowl games - 8. (as of January 2017)
      Most Wins - Pittsburgh Steelers, 6.
      Most Losses - Denver Broncos, 5.
      The NFL pays for up to 150 rings at $5,000 per ring (plus adjustments for increases in gold and diamonds).
      The NFL also pays for 150 pieces of jewelry for the losing team, which may not cost more than half the price set for the Super Bowl ring.
      The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made from sterling silver by Tiffany & Co.
      February 1, 2004 - Janet Jackson flashes her breast during her halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII (38). She later claims it was a "wardrobe malfunction."
      February 6, 2011 - Cowboy Stadium seating problems, "incomplete installation of temporary seats in a limited number of sections made the seats unusable," leaves 1,250 ticket holders without seats. 850 were distributed around the stadium to other seats, 400 were left with no options. NFL promises triple refunds for the $800.00 ticket for all 1250 people.
      February 3, 2013 - Super Bowl XLVII (47) is played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. Beyonce is the half-time performer. A power failure at the Super Dome halts the game, and leaves half of the stadium in the dark for 34 minutes.
      Future Super Bowl Sites:
      2018 -       Minneapolis
      2019 - Atlanta
      2020 - South Florida
      2021 - Los Angeles