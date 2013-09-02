Wesley Clark Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of retired Army General Wesley Clark .

Personal:

Birth date: December 23, 1944

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Wesley Kanne

Father: Benjamin J. Kanne, WWI veteran and attorney

Mother: Veneta Kanne Clark

Marriage: Gertrude Kingston Clark (June 1966 - present)

Children: Wesley Clark Jr., 1969

Education: United States Military Academy at West Point; valedictorian, 1966; Oxford University, M.S. in philosophy, politics, economics; Rhodes Scholar, 1966-1968; National War College, Command and General Staff College, Ranger and Airborne schools, 2002

Military service: US Army, General

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts:

His father, Benjamin Kanne, died when Clark was five.

Veneta Kanne moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, and married Victor Clark, who adopted her son.

Timeline:

1966 - Graduates from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

1975 - Is promoted to major at the age of 31.

1975-1976 - White House fellow in the Ford Administration.

February 1980-June 1982 - US Army Commander, 1st Battalion, 77th Armor, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.

July 1983-September 1983 - Plans Integration division chief for the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans.

October 1983-July 1984 - Office of the Chief of Staff of the Army, chief of the army's study group.

August 1984-January 1986 - Commander of operations group - National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California.

April 1986-March 1988 - Commander - Cold War, 4th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade.

1988-1989 - Commander - Battle Command Training Program, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

October 1989-October 1991 - Commander - National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California.

October 1991-August 1992 - Training and Doctrine Command, Fort Monroe, Virginia, deputy chief of staff for concepts, doctrine and developments.

August 1992-April 1994 - Commander - 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

1994-1996 - Joint Staff, director of strategic plans and policy.

1999 - Commands the alliance's military response to the Kosovo crisis - Operation Allied Force.

2000 - Retires from the US military.

March 29, 2000 - Is appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, KCB.

April 8, 2000 - Is awarded France's commander of the Legion of Honor

August 9, 2000 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Clinton.

2001 - His memoir, "Waging Modern War: Bosnia, Kosovo, and the Future of Combat," is published.

2003 - Military analyst for CNN during the Military analyst for CNN during the Iraq War

2003-present - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wesley K. Clark & Associates , a strategic advisory and consulting firm.

2003 - Publishes "Winning Modern Wars: Iraq, Terrorism, and the American Empire."

October 16, 2003 - Clark releases more than 180 pages of records detailing his 37-year military career. The records include evaluations from the 1970s and 1980s when he was a junior officer rising through the ranks.

December 15, 2003 - Begins several days of testimony against former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in a UN war crimes tribunal at the Hague in the Netherlands.

February 3, 2004 - Clark wins the Oklahoma primary by several hundred votes over Clark wins the Oklahoma primary by several hundred votes over John Edwards

February 11, 2004 - Announces he's dropping out of the race. Announces he's dropping out of the race.

February 13, 2004 - Endorses Endorses John Kerry as the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee.

September 2006 - Joins UCLA's Burkle Center for International Relations as a Senior Fellow.

September 2007 - His book, "A Time to Lead: For Duty, Honor, and Country," with Tom Carhart, is released.

September 15, 2007 - Endorses Endorses Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president. He campaigns for Clinton through December.

June 29, 2008 - Appears on "Face the Nation" and openly attacks McCain's war service, "I don't think riding in a fighter plane and getting shot down is a qualification to be president...That large squadron in the Navy that he commanded -- that wasn't a wartime squadron." Appears on "Face the Nation" and openly attacks McCain's war service, "I don't think riding in a fighter plane and getting shot down is a qualification to be president...That large squadron in the Navy that he commanded -- that wasn't a wartime squadron."

October 2008 - Campaigns for presidential candidate Campaigns for presidential candidate Barack Obama in North Carolina.