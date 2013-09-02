Obesity in the US Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at obesity in the United States. A person is considered to be obese when he or she reaches a particular body mass index (BMI).

Adults with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 are considered overweight, while adults with a BMI of 30 or more are considered obese.
Obesity can increase the risk of several types of medical issues including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer and other diseases.
Statistics:
Obesity effects 37.9% of American adults over 20.
    The annual medical costs for obesity in the United States is $147 million annually (in 2008 dollars), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    The groups with the highest rate of obesity are non-Hispanic blacks (48.1%), Hispanics (42.5%) and non-Hispanic whites (34.5%).
    In 2014, no state had an obesity rate below 20%. In Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, 35% or more of the population is obese.
    Timeline:
    2005-2011 -     The USDA introduces the dietary system: MyPyramid Food Guidance System. A more simplified version of the 1992 Food Guide Pyramid, it recommends portion control and physical exercise as part of a healthy life style to combat obesity.
    June 2, 2011 - MyPlate replaces USDA food pyramid as the national effort to combat obesity continues. The dietary guidelines are displayed as portions of food on a plate instead of a three-dimensional pyramid.
    December 2011 - The Fifth Circuit Court rules that "severe obesity qualifies as a disability" under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).
    June 26, 2012 - US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of private-sector experts, recommends all adults be screened for obesity.
    November 2015 - The results of the 2013-2014 CDC survey reveal no significant change in the obesity level, which remains above 36% for adults in the United States. However, results confirm that "The prevalence of obesity was higher in women (38.3%) than in men (34.3%)."