Obesity in the U.S. Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at obesity in the United States. Obesity is achieved when a person reaches a particular body mass index (BMI).

Adults with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 are considered overweight, while adults with a BMI of 30 or more are considered obese.

Obesity rates by state in the U.S.

Statistics:

Obesity effects more than a third of all Americans. That's 78.6 million people.

The annual medical costs for obesity in the United States is $147 million annually (in 2008 dollars), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

