Meningitis Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at meningitis outbreaks in the United States.

General Information:

Meningitis is caused by the inflammation of the protective membranes (known as meninges) covering the brain and spinal cord. The inflammation is typically caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding these areas.

Bacterial meningitis is contagious, and comes in a number of different strains.

Viral meningitis is less severe and occurs more frequently than bacterial meningitis.