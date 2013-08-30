Walter Mondale Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Walter Mondale, 42nd vice president of the United States.

Personal:

Birth date: January 5, 1928

Birth place: Ceylon, Minnesota

Father: Theodore Mondale, a Methodist minister

Mother: Claribel (Cowan) Mondale

Marriage: Joan (Adams) Mondale (December 27, 1955-February 3, 2014, her death)

Children: William Mondale, February 27, 1962; Eleanor Mondale, (January 19, 1960-September 17, 2011); Theodore "Teddy" Mondale, October 12, 1957

Education: University of Minnesota, B.A., 1951; University of Minnesota, L.L.B, 1956

Military Service: US Army, 1951-1953, Corporal

Religion: Presbyterian

Other Facts:

Nicknamed "Fritz."

Mondale announced during his acceptance speech at the 1984 Democratic nominating convention that he would raise taxes in order to reduce the budget deficit. "Let's tell the truth. . . Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I. He won't tell you, I just did."

Mondale made history by naming a woman, US Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro (NY), as his running mate.

Colorado Sen. Gary Hart defeated Mondale in the New Hampshire primary in 1984 and had initial success positioning himself as the candidate of new ideas, until Mondale remarked, "When I hear your new ideas, I'm reminded of the [Wendy's] ad, 'Where's the beef?'"

Timeline:

1956-1960 - Lawyer in private practice.

1960-1964 - Attorney General of Minnesota.

1966 - Wins re-election to the Senate.

1972 - Wins re-election to the Senate.

1975 - Publishes his book, "The Accountability of Power: Toward a More Responsible Presidency."

July 15, 1976 - Jimmy Carter asks Mondale to be his vice presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket. Jimmy Carter asks Mondale to be his vice presidential running mate on the Democratic ticket.

January 20, 1977-January 20, 1981 - Mondale serves as vice president under President Jimmy Carter.

November 4, 1980 - Carter and Mondale are defeated in the presidential election by Carter and Mondale are defeated in the presidential election by Ronald Reagan

1981-1987 - Member of the firm Winston & Strawn.

July 1984 - Democratic presidential candidate Mondale chooses US Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro (NY) as his running mate, the first woman vice presidential candidate for a major party. Democratic presidential candidate Mondale chooses US Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro (NY) as his running mate, the first woman vice presidential candidate for a major party.

November 1984 - Mondale and Ferraro are defeated in the presidential election by Ronald Reagan and Mondale and Ferraro are defeated in the presidential election by Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush

1987-1993 - Partner at Dorsey & Whitney in Minneapolis.

1993-1996 - US Ambassador to Japan under US Ambassador to Japan under President Bill Clinton.

1997 - Rejoins Dorsey & Whitney as partner and senior counsel.

1998 - Envoy to Indonesia under President Clinton.

October 30, 2002 - In Minnesota, becomes the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's candidate, filling the ballot position of the late Senator Paul Wellstone, who died October 25, 2002, in a plane crash while campaigning for re-election.

November 11, 2002 - Is defeated by Norm Coleman (R) in the race for the US Senate.

August 1, 2008 - Becomes Norway's honorary consul general for Minnesota.

October 16, 2008 - "Fritz: The Walter Mondale Story," a documentary about Mondale's life, premieres at the Minnesota History Center. "Fritz: The Walter Mondale Story," a documentary about Mondale's life, premieres at the Minnesota History Center.

January 20, 2010 - Resigns from Norwegian honorary consul general post.

February 12, 2014 - Undergoes successful heart surgery in Rochester, Minnesota.