NFL Concussions Fast Facts

Updated 2:05 PM ET, Mon August 1, 2016

    What is CTE?

(CNN)Here's some background information about concussions in the National Football League. Reports show an increasing number of retired NFL players who have suffered concussions have developed memory and cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer's, depression and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a blow to the head.
Facts:
Most concussions occur without losing consciousness.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative disease of the brain and is associated with repeated head traumas like concussions.
    Among the plaintiffs in concussion-related lawsuits: Art Monk, Tony Dorsett, Jim McMahon, and Jamal Anderson.
    Common Symptoms of Concussions: (The NFL Player Concussion Pamphlet)
    Imbalance
    Headache
    Confusion
    Memory loss
    Loss of consciousness
    Vision change
    Hearing change
    Mood change
    Fatigue
    Malaise
    Statistics on Diagnosed Concussions (NFL).
    (Preseason and regular-season practices plus games)
    2012 - 261
    2013 - 229
    2014 - 206
    2015 - 271
    Timeline:
    1994 -     NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue creates the Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee. Dr. Elliot Pellman is named chairman despite not having experience with brain injuries.
    2002 - Dr. Bennet Omalu, a forensic pathologist and co-founder of the Brain Injury Research Institute, identifies chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the brain of former Pittsburgh Steelers' center Mike Webster, 50, who committed suicide. Omalu is the first to identify CTE in American football players.
    January 2005 - The NFL's Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee finds that returning to play after sustaining a concussion "does not involve significant risk of a second injury either in the same game or during the season."
    2005 and 2006 - Dr. Omalu identifies chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the brains of former Pittsburgh Steelers players Terry Long and Andre Waters. Both had committed suicide.
    February 2007 - Dr. Elliot Pellman steps down as chairman of the Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee but remains a member.
    June 2007 - The NFL holds a medical conference on concussions.
    August 14, 2007 - The NFL formalizes new concussion guidelines which include a telephone hotline to report when a player is being forced to play contrary to medical advice.
    October 28, 2009 - Part I of the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Legal Issues Relating to Football Head Injuries. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defends the League's policy regarding concussions.
    January 4, 2010 - Part II of the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Legal Issues Relating to Football Head Injuries. Dr. Ira Casson, one of the co-chairs of the Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee, denies a link between repeat head impacts and long-term brain damage.
    March 2010 - The NFL's Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee is renamed the Head, Neck and Spine Committee. Two new co-chairs are selected, and Dr. Elliot Pellman is no longer a member of the panel.
    October 20, 2010 - NFL Commissioner Goodell issues a memo to all 32 teams that warns of possible suspensions for offenders that violate the "playing rules that unreasonably put the safety of another player in jeopardy have no place in the game, and that is especially true in the case of hits to the head and neck."
    February 17, 2011 - Former Chicago Bears defensive back Dave Duerson, 50, commits suicide with a gunshot wound to the chest rather than his head so his brain can be researched for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Boston University researchers find CTE in Duerson's brain, the same disease found in other deceased NFL players.
    April 19, 2012 - Former Atlanta Falcons safety Ray Easterling, 62, commits suicide. An autopsy finds signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Easterling had been a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against the NFL over concussion-related injuries filed in August 2011.
    May 2, 2012 - Former NFL linebacker Junior Seau, 43, is found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, classified as a suicide. Friends and family members say his suicide was brought on by multiple concussions, but an initial autopsy report finds no apparent brain damage. Portions of Seau's brain have been sent to the National Institutes of Health for further study.
    June 7, 2012 - A unified lawsuit combining more than 80 concussion-related lawsuits on behalf of more than 2,000 National Football League players is filed in federal court in Philadelphia. The players accuse the NFL of negligence and failing to notify players of the link between concussions and brain injuries, in Multi-District Litigation Case No. 2323.
    August 30, 2012 - The NFL files a motion to dismiss the concussion related lawsuits filed by former players.
    September 5, 2012 - The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health announces the NFL has committed to donating $30 million to support research on medical conditions prominent in athletes.
    January 10, 2013 - The National Institutes of Health releases the results of their analysis of Junior Seau's brain tissue confirming that Seau did suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
    January 23, 2013 - Junior Seau's family files a wrongful death lawsuit against the NFL, claiming that Seau's suicide was the result of a brain disease caused by violent hits he endured while playing the game.
    August 29, 2013 - The NFL and ex-players reach a deal in the class action lawsuit that calls for the NFL to pay $765 million to fund medical exams, concussion-related compensation, medical research for retired NFL players and their families, and litigation expenses, according to a court document filed in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia. The agreement still needs to be approved by the judge assigned to the case, which has grown to include more than 4,500 plaintiffs.
    December 13, 2013 - The body of former NFL linebacker Jovan Belcher is exhumed in order to perform tests on his brain, a lawyer for the player's family tells the Kansas City Star. On December 1, 2012, Belcher, 25, shot his longtime girlfriend to death and then killed himself.
    January 14, 2014 - A federal judge declines to approve a proposed $760 million settlement of claims arising from concussions suffered by NFL players, saying she didn't think it was enough money.
    May 28, 2014 - Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino and 14 other former NFL players sue the NFL over concussions. Their lawsuit claims the NFL knew for years of the link between concussions and long-term health problems.
    June 3, 2014 - It is reported that Dan Marino has withdrawn his name from the concussion lawsuit.
    July 7, 2014 - The U.S. District Court in Philadelphia grants preliminary approval to a settlement between retired NFL players and the National Football League.
    July 17, 2014 - Former NFL players Christian Ballard and Gregory Westbrooks file suit against the NFL Players Association, alleging the union withheld information about head injuries.
    September 30, 2014 - Dr. Piotr Kozlowski releases a report on former NFL linebacker Jovan Belcher, stating that he likely had CTE when he killed his girlfriend and himself in 2012.
    April 22, 2015 - A federal judge gives final approval to a class-action lawsuit settlement between the National Football League and thousands of former players. The agreement provides up to $5 million per retired player for serious medical conditions associated with repeated head trauma.
    November 25, 2015 - Frank Gifford's family says he suffered from CTE. Gifford's diagnosis comes amid a growing focus on the risks athletes face from suffering repeated concussions, and just hours after the NFL admitted its concussion protocols had failed when St. Louis Rams quarterback Case Keenum kept playing Sunday even after his head injury on the field.
    February 3, 2016 - Former Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who died in July 2015 of colon cancer, is diagnosed posthumously with CTE by researchers at Boston University.
    March 14, 2016 - For the first time, a senior NFL official publicly acknowledges a connection between football and CTE. At a round-table discussion with the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, when asked if "there is a link between football and degenerative brain disorders like CTE," Jeff Miller, the NFL's senior vice president of health and safety policy, answers "the answer to that question is certainly, yes."
    July 25, 2016 - The NFL and NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) implement a new policy to enforce concussion protocol. Teams violating the policy are subject to discipline, through fines or losing upcoming draft picks.
    Former pro football player Kevin Turner, shown here during a 1998 NFL game, had the most advanced stage of CTE when he died in March at the age of 46. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation said that Turner's CTE brought on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

    CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a neurodegenerative disease associated with repeated head trauma. Scientists believe repeated head trauma can cause CTE, a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Symptoms include depression, aggression and disorientation, but scientists can definitively diagnose it only after death.
    BMX star Dave Mirra, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in February, was found to have CTE.
    Charles "Bubba" Smith, a former football player and actor who died in 2011, was also diagnosed with CTE. Smith played for the Baltimore Colts, the Oakland Raiders and the Houston Oilers.
    Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Fred McNeill died in November 2015 due to complications from ALS. However, an autopsy confirmed that he suffered from CTE. What makes McNeill's case even more remarkable, though, is that he was potentially the first to be diagnosed while alive. Doctors used an experimental new technology to examine his brain.
    Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, a former NFL MVP who died in July 2015, suffered from CTE, researchers at Boston University said.
    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher shot and killed his girlfriend before killing himself in December 2012. Pathology reports show he probably had CTE.
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Webster was the first former NFL player to be diagnosed with CTE. After his retirement, Webster suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression, and bone and muscle pain.
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/15/sports/football/15brain.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed in a 2004 car crash&lt;/a&gt; crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    The death of 36-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk put the link between football and CTE in the national spotlight. Strzelczyk was killed in a 2004 car crash crash after a 40-mile high-speed chase with police in New York.
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Evidence of CTE was found in the brain of football player Lew Carpenter after his death in 2010 at the age of 78.
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Louis Creekmur, who played for the Detroit Lions from 1950 to 1959, suffered decades of cognitive decline before his death.
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Linebacker John Grimsley of the Houston Oilers died of an accidental gunshot wound to the chest in 2008. Analysis of his brain tissue confirmed damage to the neurofibrillary tangles that had begun to affect his behavior and memory.
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/07/02/brain.damage.henry/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup&lt;/a&gt; during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Chris Henry played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals before dying at the age of 26. He died after falling from the bed of a moving pickup during a fight with his fiancée. His young age prompted concern over how quickly athletes start to suffer from CTE.
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Offensive lineman Terry Long of the Pittsburgh Steelers committed suicide by drinking antifreeze. Although the antifreeze caused swelling of the brain, football-related brain injuries were a contributing factor to his death.
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Pro Football Hall of Famer John Mackey suffered from dementia for years before dying at the age of 69.
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Ollie Matson, who played 14 NFL seasons starting in the 1950s, suffered from dementia until his death in 2011.
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Andre Waters spent most of his 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before his suicide at age 44.
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/01/26/athlete.brains/index.html&quot;&gt;of an apparent drug overdose&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 45.
    Tom McHale of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right, died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 45.
    Junior Seau &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/10/health/seau-brain-disease&quot;&gt;took his own life&lt;/a&gt; in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Junior Seau took his own life in 2012 at the age of 43. The question of CTE came up immediately after his death; scientists at the National Institutes of Health confirmed the diagnosis in January 2013.
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer&#39;s patient.
    Pro wrestler Chris Benoit was found dead at his suburban Atlanta home along with his wife, Nancy, and son in an apparent murder-suicide. Testing found that the damage to his brain was similar to that of an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Reggie Fleming, who played for six NHL teams, was the first hockey player to be diagnosed with CTE.
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    Hockey player Bob Probert was found to have CTE after dying of heart failure at the age of 45.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/health/baseball-ryan-freel-cte-suicide/&quot;&gt;Ryan Freel &lt;/a&gt;became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
    Ryan Freel became the first Major League Baseball player to be diagnosed with CTE nearly a year after he committed suicide at age 36.
