Screen Actors Guild Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the Screen Actors Guild. In 2012, a merger was completed between the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA). An affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA represents, "...actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news directors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals." The union has more than 160,000 members.

SAG Timeline:

June 30, 1933 - Articles of incorporation are filed. The guild is formed to get better working conditions for actors.

1935 - Granted an American Federation of Labor charter.

May 1937 - In order to prevent a strike, producers sign a contract with the guild ensuring minimum pay and recognizing the guild.

1943 - Actress Olivia de Havilland sues Warner Brothers studio for extending her contract. She later wins her case.

