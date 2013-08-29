JonBenet Ramsey Murder Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the JonBenét Ramsey murder investigation. The six-year-old beauty pageant queen was found murdered in her Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. No one has ever been charged in the case, and the investigation is still open. Early suspicion fell on her parents, but they were exonerated after DNA at the scene was found to belong to a male unrelated to the Ramsey family.

Personal:

Birth date: August 6, 1990

Birth place: Atlanta, Georgia

Birth name: JonBenét Ramsey

Parents: John and Patricia "Patsy" Ramsey

Siblings: Burke Ramsey; John Andrew Ramsey, (half-brother); Melinda Ramsey Long, (half-sister); Elizabeth Ramsey, (half-sister), died in 1992 at age 22

Other Facts:

JonBenét was named after her father, John Bennett Ramsey, and her name is pronounced in a French style. (zhawn ben-AY)

She won the following beauty pageants - Little Miss Colorado, Little Miss Charlevoix, Colorado State All-Star Kids Cover Girl, America's Royale Miss, and National Tiny Miss Beauty.

She is buried in Marietta, Georgia, beside her mother, who died from ovarian cancer in 2006, and her half-sister Elizabeth Ramsey, who died in a car crash in 1992.

Timeline:

December 26, 1996 - JonBenet Ramsey is murdered in her Boulder, Colorado, home.

- Her mother, Patsy, states that she found a

January 4, 1997 - Reports reveal that JonBenet's skull had been fractured, and the ransom note came from a notepad from the Ramseys' home.

December 1997 - A year after the murder, Boulder police indicate John and Patsy Ramsey remain under "an umbrella of suspicion," and will be questioned again.

October 13, 1999 - District Attorney Alex Hunter states that no indictments will be issued due to a lack of evidence in the case.

April 2003 - Judge Julie Carnes in Atlanta dismisses a federal civil suit against John and Patsy Ramsey after concluding that evidence supports the theory of an intruder murdering JonBenet and not that her mother, Patsy, was involved.

December 2003 - DNA found at the scene is submitted to the FBI database. Earlier blood tests showed the sample was from a male who was unrelated to the Ramseys.

June 24, 2006 - Patsy Ramsey, age 49, dies of ovarian cancer.

August 16, 2006 - Officials announce that 41-year-old John Mark Karr has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, as a suspect in the case.

August 16, 2006 - Officials announce that 41-year-old John Mark Karr has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand, as a suspect in the case. Karr states that he was present when JonBenet died, and that he loved her and her death was an accident. - Karr is an elementary school teacher, divorced, father of three sons and has recently been living in Bangkok, Thailand.

August 28, 2006 - The Boulder County District Attorney decides not to charge Karr in connection with the JonBenet Ramsey murder, after DNA tests confirm that he isn't a match to the evidence found at the crime scene.

July 9, 2008 - Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy says no one in the Ramsey family is considered a suspect and formally apologizes in a letter to John Ramsey for the cloud of suspicion his family has lived under for nearly 12 years.

February 2009 - The Boulder Police Department resumes its status as the lead agency investigating the case.

October 2, 2010 - Police investigators conduct new rounds of interviews.

January 27, 2013 - The Boulder Daily Camera reports that in 1999 the grand jury voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey on charges of child abuse resulting in death, but Boulder District Attorney Alex Hunter decided there was not enough evidence to file charges and did not sign the indictment.

October 6, 2016 - Burke Ramsey files a $150 million defamation lawsuit against forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz. The lawsuit stems from the airing of a two-part CBS docuseries about the murder of JonBenét, in which Spitz theorized that Burke Ramsey killed his sister.

November 30, 2016 - Dr. Werner Spitz files a motion for summary judgment in the case filed against him by Burke Ramsey. He argues he was expressing his "point of view," which is allowed under the First Amendment.