Junichiro Koizumi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Junichiro Koizumi, former Japanese prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Personal:

Birth date: January 8, 1942

Birth name: Junichiro Koizumi

Father: Junya Samejima, member of the House of Representatives and director general of the Japan Defense Agency. (He adopted his wife's family name of Koizumi when they wed.)

Mother: Yoshi Koizumi

Marriage: Kayoko Miyamoto (1978-1982, divorced)

Children: Sons: Kotaro Koizumi, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoshinaga Miyamoto

Education: Keio University, Economics, 1967; attended the London School of Economics.

Other Facts:

Koizumi's ex-wife, Kayoko Miyamoto, was six months pregnant with youngest son, Yoshinaga, when the couple divorced.

Is a fan of Elvis Presley and also shares Elvis' birthday of January 8.

Timeline:

1969 - Unsuccessfully runs to fill the House of Representatives seat vacated when his father, Junya Koizumi, dies.

1970-1972 - Secretary to Takeo Fukuda, member of the House of Representatives at the time, and later, prime minister of Japan.

1972 - Is elected to the House of Representatives.

1980 - Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

1983 - Deputy Secretary General of the LDP.

1987 - Chief Deputy Chairman of the Diet Affairs Committee, LDP.

1988 - Is named minister of health and welfare under Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita.

1989 - Is named minister of health and welfare under Prime Minister Sosuke Uno.

1991 - Chief Deputy Secretary General of the LDP.

1992 - Minister of Posts and Telecommunications under Prime Minister Miyazawa. Resigns this position when the new administration comes to power.

1995 - Unsuccessful run for president of LDP.

1996 and 1997 - Is appointed Minister of Health and Welfare in both Prime Minister Hashimoto's cabinets.

1998 - Unsuccessful run for president of LDP.

April 24, 2001 - Is elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), defeating incumbent Ryutaro Hashimoto.

April 26, 2001 - Is named Japan's 86th prime minister.

September 20, 2003 - Is re-elected as president of the LDP.

September 21, 2005 - Is re-elected as prime minister.

June 30, 2006 - During a visit to the United States, Koizumi takes a private tour of Graceland with US President George W. Bush, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley.

September 26, 2006 - Steps down as prime minister and returns to the House of Representatives.

September 25, 2008 - Announces that he will not run for re-election in 2009 and that he is retiring from politics.

August 2009 - Shinjiro Koizumi wins the House of Representatives seat formerly held by his father, Junichiro Koizumi.

January 2014 - Endorses former Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa for Tokyo Governor.

May 7, 2014 - Is a co-founder of the Japan Assembly for Nuclear Free Renewable Energy, a council against nuclear energy.