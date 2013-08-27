Operation Fast and Furious Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about Operation Fast and Furious. From 2009-2011, the Phoenix Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with other partners, allowed illegal gun sales in order to track the sellers and purchasers, who were believed to be connected to Mexican drug cartels.

In 2010, two of the weapons linked to Fast and Furious turned up near the scene where US Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was gunned down in the Arizona desert.

December 14, 2010 - Terry is killed during a shootout in the Arizona desert. Three of the men involved in the shootout are later convicted of murder. Two other associates are later charged with conspiracy and firearms offenses in connection with the killing. One other suspect is arrested in 2017 while another remains at large as of September 2017.

January 25, 2011 - The US Attorney's office in Arizona announces that 34 suspects have been indicted for firearms trafficking from the United States to Mexico. The DOJ inspector general later reports that 20 of the defendants were caught via Fast and Furious.

April 1, 2011 - The House Oversight Committee issues a subpoena for ATF documents.

May 3, 2011 - Holder testifies before the House Judiciary Committee. He says that he had first heard of Fast and Furious only over the past few weeks.

June 2011 - Whistleblowers testify on Capitol Hill.

July 26, 2011 - The House Oversight Committee holds a second hearing.

August 30, 2011 - The DOJ removes Melson as acting director of the ATF and he is reassigned to the Office of Legal Policy. B. Todd Jones takes Melson's place as acting director of the ATF.

October 12, 2011 - The House Oversight Committee issues a subpoena for communications from Holder and other DOJ officials related to the federal gunrunning operation.

February 1, 2012 - Terry's family files a $25 million wrongful death lawsuit in federal court. The lawsuit is later dismissed.

February 2, 2012 - Holder testifies before the House Oversight Committee. He says that DOJ officials will be held accountable for Fast and Furious.

June 12, 2012 - Holder rejects calls for his resignation from Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

June 20, 2012 - Republicans on the House Oversight Committee recommend that Holder be cited for contempt of Congress for failing to turn over documents relating to Fast and Furious. They make the recommendation after President Barack Obama asserts executive privilege over some documents sought by the committee.

June 28, 2012 - The House of Representatives votes 255-67 to hold Holder in criminal contempt of Congress. This is the first time in American history that the head of the Justice Department has been held in contempt by Congress.

July 6, 2012 - The White House and the DOJ announce that Holder will not face criminal prosecution under the contempt of Congress citation.

September 19, 2012 - The DOJ Inspector General releases a report on the operation, concluding that Holder was not informed of Fast and Furious until 2011. The inspector general finds 14 employees of the ATF and the DOJ responsible for management failures. After the report is released, Melson retires and a deputy assistant attorney general resigns.

December 12, 2012 - The DOJ announces that a gun trafficker, Jaime Avila has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for his role in buying weapons that were found at the site of Terry's shooting death.

February 10, 2014 - Manuel Osorio-Arellanes is sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, in connection with Terry's death.

November 3, 2014 - Under court order, the Justice Department turns over nearly 65,000 pages of Fast and Furious-related documents. The documents were previously withheld under the Obama administration's claim of executive privilege.

October 1, 2015 - Two additional suspects in Terry's death, Jesus Leonel Sanchez-Meza and Ivan Soto-Barraza, are found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges. They later receive life sentences.

April 8, 2016 - The DOJ releases additional documents pertaining to Fast and Furious, as ordered by a federal judge.