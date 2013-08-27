Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Supreme Court nominations.

Under Article II of the Constitution, the President nominates justices to the Supreme Court, with the "advice and consent of the Senate."

If a vacancy occurs when Congress is not in session, a recess appointment allows an appointee to serve without Senate approval until Congress reconvenes.

The American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary evaluates all nominees to the Supreme Court for the Justice Department and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The organization has three possible rankings: qualified, well-qualified, and not qualified.