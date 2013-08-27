Supreme Court Nominations Fast Facts

Breaking News

In 2005, Roberts was nominated by President George W. Bush to succeed Sandra Day O&#39;Connor as an associate justice on the US Supreme Court. After Chief Justice William Rehnquist died, however, Bush named Roberts to the chief justice post. The court has moved to the right during Roberts&#39; tenure, although Roberts supplied the key vote to uphold Barack Obama&#39;s Affordable Care Act.
Kennedy was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases. He has authored landmark opinions that include Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Thomas is the second African-American to serve on the court, succeeding Thurgood Marshall when he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush in 1991. Thomas is a conservative and a strict constructionist who supports states&#39; rights.
Ginsburg is the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, she is a strong voice in the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Breyer was appointed by Clinton in 1994 and is part of the court&#39;s liberal wing.
Alito was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2006 and is known as one of the most conservative justices to serve on the court in modern times.
Sotomayor is the court&#39;s first Hispanic and third female justice. She was appointed by Obama in 2009 and is regarded as a resolutely liberal member of the court.
Kagan is the fourth female justice to ever be appointed, and she is counted among the court&#39;s liberal wing. She was appointed by Obama in 2010 at the age of 50. She is the court&#39;s youngest member.
(CNN)Here's a look at Supreme Court nominations.

Under Article II of the Constitution, the President nominates justices to the Supreme Court, with the "advice and consent of the Senate."
If a vacancy occurs when Congress is not in session, a recess appointment allows an appointee to serve without Senate approval until Congress reconvenes.
One hundred and sixty-one nominations have been submitted to the Senate (including nominations for chief justice). Of those, there have been 124 confirmations, with seven instances of individuals declining to serve.
    Other Facts:
    The American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary     evaluates all nominees to the Supreme Court for the Justice Department and the Senate Judiciary Committee. The organization has three possible rankings: qualified, well-qualified, and not qualified.
    Nine men have been appointed chief justice of the United States without having previously served as an associate justice: William Howard Taft, Earl Warren, Melville W. Fuller, Warren E. Burger, Fred M. Vinson, Morrison R. Waite, Salmon P. Chase, Roger B. Taney (nominated as associate justice but never confirmed, so re-nominated as chief justice), John Marshall, Oliver Ellsworth, John Jay, and John Roberts.
    Three justices served on the Supreme Court before being appointed chief justice: William Rehnquist, Charles Evans Hughes, and John Rutledge, who served as interim chief justice for less than six months.
    Franklin D. Roosevelt appointment nine justices during his 12-year presidency, the most since George Washington. Jimmy Carter is the only US president to complete a full term of office and never have the opportunity to nominate a justice.
    Timeline:
    1952 -     Presidents begin consulting the American Bar Association before making Supreme Court nominations.
    1950s - President Dwight Eisenhower makes recess appointments of Earl Warren, Potter Stewart and William J. Brennan. All three are later confirmed by the Senate.
    1955 - Nominees begin appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings.
    1981 - Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings are televised for the first time.
    1987 - Robert Bork is the last Supreme Court nominee to be rejected by the Senate. The next nominee, Douglas Ginsburg, withdraws over allegations of drug use. Anthony Kennedy takes the seat.
    1991 - Justice Clarence Thomas wins Senate confirmation by the narrowest margin in the 20th century, 52-48.
    1990s - President Clinton is the first Democratic president since 1967 to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. He appoints two: Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
    March 22, 2001 - The Bush Administration announces it will not consult with the ABA before judicial candidates are formally nominated. The administration says it is concerned about the ABA's semi-official role in the process.
    October 3, 2005 - John Roberts is sworn in as chief justice of the United States, replacing William Rehnquist, who died on September 3.
    October 27, 2005 - Harriet Miers withdraws her Supreme Court nomination.
    January 31, 2006 - Samuel Alito is confirmed by the Senate (58-42) as an associate justice, replacing Sandra Day O'Connor. He is immediately sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.
    August 6, 2009 - Sonia Sotomayor is confirmed by the Senate in a 68-31 vote, as the first Hispanic justice on the Supreme Court. Sotomayor replaces Justice David Souter who is retiring.
    August 8, 2009 - Sonia Sotomayor is sworn in as the 111th Supreme Court Justice.
    May 10, 2010 - President Barack Obama nominates Solicitor General Elena Kagan to fill the seat of retiring Justice John Paul Stevens.
    August 5, 2010 - Elena Kagan is confirmed by the US Senate (68-31) as an associate justice.
    August 7, 2010 - Kagan is sworn in as the 112th Supreme Court Justice.
    March 16, 2016 - President Barack Obama nominates Judge Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. No hearings are held.
    January 31, 2017 - President Donald Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.