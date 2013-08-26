Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Facts:.
January 29, 2017 - The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take place.
January 30, 2016 - The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is held.
    The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
    Two panels (film and television), each comprised of 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.
    The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
    2017 Nominees (selected):
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Amy Adams - "Arrival"
    Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
    Natalie Portman - "Jackie"
    Emma Stone - "La La Land"
    Meryl Streep - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Casey Affleck - "Manchester By The Sea"
    Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"
    Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"
    Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"
    Denzel Washington - "Fences"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Viola Davis - "Fences"
    Nicole Kidman - "Lion"
    Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"
    Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"
    Michelle Williams - "Manchester By The Sea"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mahershala Ali- "Moonlight"
    Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"
    Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"
    Lucas Hedges -"Manchester By The Sea"
    Dev Patel - "Lion"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    "Captain Fantastic"
    "Fences"
    "Hidden Figures"
    "Manchester By The Sea"
    "Moonlight"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"
    Claire Foy - "The Crown"
    Thandie Newton - "Westworld"
    WIinona Ryder - "Stranger Things"
    Robin Wright - "House of Cards"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"
    Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"
    John Lithgow - "The Crown"
    Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"
    Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
    Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"
    Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
    Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
    Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
    Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"
    William H. Macy - "Shameless"
    Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "The Crown"
    "Downton Abbey"
    "Game of Thrones"
    "Stranger Things"
    "Westworld"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "The Big Bang Theory"
    "Black-ish"
    "Modern Family"
    "Orange is the New Black"
    "Veep"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"
    Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"
    Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"
    Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"
    Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"
    John Turturro - "The Night Of"
    Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    2016 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Brie Larson - "Room"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Leonardo DiCaprio - "The Revenant"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Alicia Vikander - "The Danish Girl"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Idris Elba - "Beasts of No Nation"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    "Spotlight"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "Downton Abbey"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "Orange is the New Black"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Queen Latifah - "Bessie"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Idris Elba - "Luther"
    Screen Actors Guild 52nd Annual Life Achievement Award
    Carol Burnett
