Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

January 29, 2017 - The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take place.

January 30, 2016 - The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is held.

Two panels (film and television), each comprised of 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.

The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.

2017 Nominees (selected):

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams - "Arrival"

Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"

Natalie Portman - "Jackie"

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck - "Manchester By The Sea"

Andrew Garfield - "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen - "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington - "Fences"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis - "Fences"

Nicole Kidman - "Lion"

Naomie Harris - "Moonlight"

Octavia Spencer - "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams - "Manchester By The Sea"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali- "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Hugh Grant - "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Lucas Hedges -"Manchester By The Sea"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Captain Fantastic"

"Fences"

"Hidden Figures"

"Manchester By The Sea"

"Moonlight"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown - "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Thandie Newton - "Westworld"

WIinona Ryder - "Stranger Things"

Robin Wright - "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - "This is Us"

Peter Dinklage - "Game of Thrones"

John Lithgow - "The Crown"

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot"

Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"

Jane Fonda - "Grace and Frankie"

Ellie Kemper - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"

Lily Tomlin - "Grace and Frankie"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Tituss Burgess - "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell - "Modern Family"

William H. Macy - "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Black-ish"

"Modern Family"

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard - "Black Mirror"

Felicity Huffman - "American Crime"

Audra McDonald - "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Kerry Washington - "Confirmation"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed - "The Night Of"

Sterling K. Brown - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"

John Turturro - "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

2016 Winners (selected):

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Brie Larson - "Room"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Leonardo DiCaprio - "The Revenant"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Alicia Vikander - "The Danish Girl"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Idris Elba - "Beasts of No Nation"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Spotlight"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Viola Davis - "How to Get Away with Murder"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey - "House of Cards"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor - "Transparent"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Downton Abbey"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Orange is the New Black"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Queen Latifah - "Bessie"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Idris Elba - "Luther"

Screen Actors Guild 52nd Annual Life Achievement Award

Carol Burnett