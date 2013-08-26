Breaking News

Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:10 PM ET, Mon February 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for &#39;Stranger Things,&#39; pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin co-recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things,' pose in the press room during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Facts:.
January 29, 2017 - The 23nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is held.
The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
Two panels (film and television), each comprised of 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.
    The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
    Read More
    2017 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Denzel Washington - "Fences"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Viola Davis - "Fences"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mahershala Ali- "Moonlight"
    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    "Hidden Figures"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Claire Foy - "The Crown"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    John Lithgow - "The Crown"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    William H. Macy - "Shameless"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    "Stranger Things"
    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    "Orange is the New Black"
    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
    Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"
    Screen Actors Guild 53rd Annual Life Achievement Award
    Lily Tomlin
    Full list of winners