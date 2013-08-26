Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

January 29, 2017 - The 23nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is held.

The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.

Two panels (film and television), each comprised of 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.

The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.

