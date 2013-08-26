Screen Actors Guild Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is some background information about the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Facts:.
January 29, 2017 - The 23nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is held.
The nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Screen Actors Guild.
Two panels (film and television), each comprised of 2,200 randomly chosen members, select the nominees. All active members of the SAG-AFTRA may vote for winners in all categories.
The winners receive The Actor, the statuette for outstanding performance.
2017 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt - "The Girl on the Train"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington - "Fences"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis - "Fences"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali- "Moonlight"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Hidden Figures"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow - "The Crown"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - "Veep"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Stranger Things"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"Orange is the New Black"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sarah Paulson - "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryan Cranston - "All the Way"
Screen Actors Guild 53rd Annual Life Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
