NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
NAACP Image Awards – Halle Berry was among the A-listers who gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in film, television and literature at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, February 1. Click through to see who took home the night's top honors and the stars who came out to support them.
Steve Harvey – Steve Harvey hosted the festivities.
Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx was named Entertainer of the Year.
Kerry Washington – Kerry Washington won awards for both Actress in a Drama Series ("Scandal") and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained").
LL Cool J – LL Cool J won Best Actor in a Drama Series for "NCIS: Los Angeles."
Samuel L. Jackson – Samuel L. Jackson won the award for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained") and presented the award for Actress in a Motion Picture. When Viola Davis wasn't available to receive the honor for her work in "Won't Back Down," Jackson recruited someone to accept the award on her behalf...
Quvenzhané Wallis – ... Davis' fellow nominee in the same category, 9-year-old "Beasts of the Southern Wild" actress Quvenzhané Wallis.
Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte – Harry Belafonte was presented with the NAACP's highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, by long-time friend Sidney Poitier.
Gladys Knight – Gladys Knight performed a powerful rendition of "The Way We Were."
Wyclef Jean and Common – Wyclef Jean and Common performed for the crowd.
Don Cheadle – Don Cheadle won Actor in a Comedy Series for "House of Lies."
Cassi Davis – Cassi Davis won Actress in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne."
Loretta Devine – Loretta Devine -- who received awards for both Supporting Actress in a Drama Series ("Grey's Anatomy") and Performance in a Youth/Children's Program ("Doc McStuffins") -- got emotional onstage. Omar Epps (not pictured) won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "House M.D."
Tatyana Ali – Tatyana Ali won Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless."
Kristoff St. John – Kristoff St. John won Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless."
Alfre Woodard – Alfre Woodard won Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Steel Magnolias."
Lance Gross – Lance Gross won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Vanessa Williams (not pictured) won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Desperate Housewives."
'Scandal' – The cast and crew of "Scandal" accepted the award for Drama Series.
'Red Tails' – "Red Tails" actor Tristan Wilds, director Anthony Hemingway and writer Aaron McGruder were on hand to accept two awards for the film: Outstanding Motion Picture and Independent Motion Picture.