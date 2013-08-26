NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners NAACP Image Awards – Halle Berry was among the A-listers who gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in film, television and literature at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, February 1. Click through to see who took home the night's top honors and the stars who came out to support them. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Steve Harvey – Steve Harvey hosted the festivities. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx was named Entertainer of the Year. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Kerry Washington – Kerry Washington won awards for both Actress in a Drama Series ("Scandal") and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained"). Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners LL Cool J – LL Cool J won Best Actor in a Drama Series for "NCIS: Los Angeles." Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Samuel L. Jackson – Samuel L. Jackson won the award for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained") and presented the award for Actress in a Motion Picture. When Viola Davis wasn't available to receive the honor for her work in "Won't Back Down," Jackson recruited someone to accept the award on her behalf... Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Quvenzhané Wallis – ... Davis' fellow nominee in the same category, 9-year-old "Beasts of the Southern Wild" actress Quvenzhané Wallis. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte – Harry Belafonte was presented with the NAACP's highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, by long-time friend Sidney Poitier. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Gladys Knight – Gladys Knight performed a powerful rendition of "The Way We Were." Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Wyclef Jean and Common – Wyclef Jean and Common performed for the crowd. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Don Cheadle – Don Cheadle won Actor in a Comedy Series for "House of Lies." Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Cassi Davis – Cassi Davis won Actress in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Loretta Devine – Loretta Devine -- who received awards for both Supporting Actress in a Drama Series ("Grey's Anatomy") and Performance in a Youth/Children's Program ("Doc McStuffins") -- got emotional onstage. Omar Epps (not pictured) won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "House M.D." Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Tatyana Ali – Tatyana Ali won Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless." Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Kristoff St. John – Kristoff St. John won Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless." Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Alfre Woodard – Alfre Woodard won Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Steel Magnolias." Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners Lance Gross – Lance Gross won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Vanessa Williams (not pictured) won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Desperate Housewives." Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners 'Scandal' – The cast and crew of "Scandal" accepted the award for Drama Series. Hide Caption 18 of 19