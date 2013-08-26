NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the NAACP Image Awards.
February 11, 2017 - The 48th NAACP Image Awards is scheduled to air live on TV One.
February 5, 2016 - The NAACP Image Awards is held.
History:
The Image Awards were established in 1967 "to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists."
The Image Awards were established in 1967 "to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists."
The Image Awards is now "a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view."
There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.
Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.
1991 - First prime-time broadcast.
2017 Nominees (Selected):
Entertainer of the year:
Beyoncé
Viola Davis
Regina King
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Chance the Rapper
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson in "black-ish"
Don Cheadle in "House of Lies"
Donald Glover in "Atlanta"
Dwayne Johnson in "Ballers"
Kevin Hart in "Real Husbands of Hollywood"
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:
Issa Rae in "Insecure"
Keesha Sharp in "Lethal Weapon"
Niecy Nash in "The Soul Man"
Tracee Ellis Ross in "black-ish"
Uzo Aduba in "Orange Is the New Black"
Outstanding TV Drama Series:
"Empire"
"Power"
"Queen Sugar"
"This Is Us"
"Underground"
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:
Kofi Siriboe in "Queen Sugar"
Mike Colter in "Marvel's Luke Cage"
Omari Hardwick in "Power"
Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us"
Terrence Howard in "Empire"
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:
Jurnee Smollett-Bell in "Underground"
Kerry Washington -in"Scandal"
Rutina Wesley in "Queen Sugar"
Taraji P. Henson in "Empire"
Viola Davis in "How to Get Away with Murder"
Outstanding Motion Picture:
"Fences"
"Hidden Figures"
"Loving"
"Moonlight"
"The Birth of a Nation"
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:
Denzel Washington in "Fences"
Don Cheadle in "Miles Ahead"
Nate Parker in "The Birth of a Nation"
Stephan James in "Race"
Will Smith in "Collateral Beauty"
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:
Angela Bassett in "London Has Fallen"
Madina Nalwanga in "Queen of Katwe"
Ruth Negga in "Loving"
Taraji P. Henson in "Hidden Figures"
Tika Sumpter in "Southside With You"
Outstanding Album:
"A Seat At The Table" - Solange
"Coloring Book" - Chance the Rapper
"Lemonade" - Beyoncé
"untitled unmastered." - Kendrick Lamar
"What I'm Feelin" - Anthony Hamilton
2016 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Comedy Series: "black-ish"
Outstanding Comedy Series: "black-ish"
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in "black-ish"
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in "black-ish"
Outstanding TV Drama Series: "Empire"
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Terrence Howard in "Empire"
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson in "Empire"
Outstanding Motion Picture: "Straight Outta Compton"
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan in "Creed"
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Sanaa Lathan in "The Perfect Guy"
Outstanding Album: "Woman" - Jill Scott