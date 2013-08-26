Breaking News

NAACP Image Awards Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 12:35 PM ET, Wed January 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Halle Berry was among the A-listers who gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in film, television and literature at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, February 1. Click through to see who took home the night&#39;s top honors and the stars who came out to support them.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
NAACP Image Awards Halle Berry was among the A-listers who gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in film, television and literature at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, February 1. Click through to see who took home the night's top honors and the stars who came out to support them.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Steve Harvey hosted the festivities.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Steve HarveySteve Harvey hosted the festivities.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
Jamie Foxx was named Entertainer of the Year.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Jamie FoxxJamie Foxx was named Entertainer of the Year.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Kerry Washington won awards for both Actress in a Drama Series (&quot;Scandal&quot;) and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (&quot;Django Unchained&quot;).
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington won awards for both Actress in a Drama Series ("Scandal") and Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained").
Hide Caption
4 of 19
LL Cool J won Best Actor in a Drama Series for &quot;NCIS: Los Angeles.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
LL Cool JLL Cool J won Best Actor in a Drama Series for "NCIS: Los Angeles."
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Samuel L. Jackson won the award for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture (&quot;Django Unchained&quot;) and presented the award for Actress in a Motion Picture. When Viola Davis wasn&#39;t available to receive the honor for her work in &quot;Won&#39;t Back Down,&quot; Jackson recruited someone to accept the award on her behalf...
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Samuel L. JacksonSamuel L. Jackson won the award for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture ("Django Unchained") and presented the award for Actress in a Motion Picture. When Viola Davis wasn't available to receive the honor for her work in "Won't Back Down," Jackson recruited someone to accept the award on her behalf...
Hide Caption
6 of 19
... Davis&#39; fellow nominee in the same category, 9-year-old &quot;Beasts of the Southern Wild&quot; actress Quvenzhané Wallis.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Quvenzhané Wallis... Davis' fellow nominee in the same category, 9-year-old "Beasts of the Southern Wild" actress Quvenzhané Wallis.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Harry Belafonte was presented with the NAACP&#39;s highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, by long-time friend Sidney Poitier.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Sidney Poitier and Harry BelafonteHarry Belafonte was presented with the NAACP's highest honor, the Spingarn Medal, by long-time friend Sidney Poitier.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Gladys Knight performed a powerful rendition of &quot;The Way We Were.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Gladys KnightGladys Knight performed a powerful rendition of "The Way We Were."
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Wyclef Jean and Common performed for the crowd.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Wyclef Jean and CommonWyclef Jean and Common performed for the crowd.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Don Cheadle won Actor in a Comedy Series for &quot;House of Lies.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Don CheadleDon Cheadle won Actor in a Comedy Series for "House of Lies."
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Cassi Davis won Actress in a Comedy Series for &quot;Tyler Perry&#39;s House of Payne.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Cassi DavisCassi Davis won Actress in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne."
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Loretta Devine -- who received awards for both Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (&quot;Grey&#39;s Anatomy&quot;) and Performance in a Youth/Children&#39;s Program (&quot;Doc McStuffins&quot;) -- got emotional onstage. Omar Epps (not pictured) won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for &quot;House M.D.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Loretta DevineLoretta Devine -- who received awards for both Supporting Actress in a Drama Series ("Grey's Anatomy") and Performance in a Youth/Children's Program ("Doc McStuffins") -- got emotional onstage. Omar Epps (not pictured) won Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "House M.D."
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Tatyana Ali won Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for &quot;The Young and the Restless.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Tatyana AliTatyana Ali won Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless."
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Kristoff St. John won Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for &quot;The Young and the Restless.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Kristoff St. JohnKristoff St. John won Actor in a Daytime Drama Series for "The Young and the Restless."
Hide Caption
15 of 19
Alfre Woodard won Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for &quot;Steel Magnolias.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Alfre WoodardAlfre Woodard won Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special for "Steel Magnolias."
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Lance Gross won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for &quot;Tyler Perry&#39;s House of Payne.&quot; Vanessa Williams (not pictured) won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for &quot;Desperate Housewives.&quot;
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
Lance GrossLance Gross won Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Vanessa Williams (not pictured) won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Desperate Housewives."
Hide Caption
17 of 19
The cast and crew of &quot;Scandal&quot; accepted the award for Drama Series.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
'Scandal'The cast and crew of "Scandal" accepted the award for Drama Series.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
&quot;Red Tails&quot; actor Tristan Wilds, director Anthony Hemingway and writer Aaron McGruder were on hand to accept two awards for the film: Outstanding Motion Picture and Independent Motion Picture.
Photos: Photos: NAACP Image Awards winners
'Red Tails'"Red Tails" actor Tristan Wilds, director Anthony Hemingway and writer Aaron McGruder were on hand to accept two awards for the film: Outstanding Motion Picture and Independent Motion Picture.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
naacp awards 28naacp awards 21 naacp awards 19naacp awards 03naacp awards 07naacp awards 02naacp awards 17naacp awards 20naacp awards 26naacp awards 27naacp awards 01naacp awards 08naacp awards 09naacp awards 25naacp awards 12naacp awards 06naacp awards 10naacp awards 14naacp awards 13

(CNN)Here's a look at the NAACP Image Awards.

February 11, 2017 - The 48th NAACP Image Awards is scheduled to air live on TV One.
February 5, 2016 - The NAACP Image Awards is held.
    History:
    The Image Awards were established in 1967 "to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists."
    The Image Awards is now "a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view."
    Read More
    There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.
    Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.
    1991 - First prime-time broadcast.
    2017 Nominees (Selected):
    Entertainer of the year:
    Beyoncé
    Viola Davis
    Regina King
    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
    Chance the Rapper
    Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series:
    Anthony Anderson in "black-ish"
    Don Cheadle in "House of Lies"
    Donald Glover in "Atlanta"
    Dwayne Johnson in "Ballers"
    Kevin Hart in "Real Husbands of Hollywood"
    Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series:
    Issa Rae in "Insecure"
    Keesha Sharp in "Lethal Weapon"
    Niecy Nash in "The Soul Man"
    Tracee Ellis Ross in "black-ish"
    Uzo Aduba in "Orange Is the New Black"
    Outstanding TV Drama Series:
    "Empire"
    "Power"
    "Queen Sugar"
    "This Is Us"
    "Underground"
    Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series:
    Kofi Siriboe in "Queen Sugar"
    Mike Colter in "Marvel's Luke Cage"
    Omari Hardwick in "Power"
    Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us"
    Terrence Howard in "Empire"
    Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series:
    Jurnee Smollett-Bell in "Underground"
    Kerry Washington -in"Scandal"
    Rutina Wesley in "Queen Sugar"
    Taraji P. Henson in "Empire"
    Viola Davis in "How to Get Away with Murder"
    Outstanding Motion Picture:
    "Fences"
    "Hidden Figures"
    "Loving"
    "Moonlight"
    "The Birth of a Nation"
    Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture:
    Denzel Washington in "Fences"
    Don Cheadle in "Miles Ahead"
    Nate Parker in "The Birth of a Nation"
    Stephan James in "Race"
    Will Smith in "Collateral Beauty"
    Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture:
    Angela Bassett in "London Has Fallen"
    Madina Nalwanga in "Queen of Katwe"
    Ruth Negga in "Loving"
    Taraji P. Henson in "Hidden Figures"
    Tika Sumpter in "Southside With You"
    Outstanding Album:
    "A Seat At The Table" - Solange
    "Coloring Book" - Chance the Rapper
    "Lemonade" - Beyoncé
    "untitled unmastered." - Kendrick Lamar
    "What I'm Feelin" - Anthony Hamilton
    2016 Winners (selected):
    Outstanding Comedy Series:     "black-ish"
    Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in "black-ish"
    Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in "black-ish"
    Outstanding TV Drama Series: "Empire"
    Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Terrence Howard in "Empire"
    Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson in "Empire"
    Outstanding Motion Picture: "Straight Outta Compton"
    Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Michael B. Jordan in "Creed"
    Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Sanaa Lathan in "The Perfect Guy"
    Outstanding Album: "Woman" - Jill Scott
    Complete list of winners and nominees.