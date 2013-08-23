Camp David Accords Fast Facts

Breaking News

Every president in the past 50 years has tried to broker peace in the Middle East, including when President Jimmy Carter ushered the historic Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on March 26, 1979. Here&#39;s a look at other recent attempts for peace:
Defining moments in Middle East peace talksEvery president in the past 50 years has tried to broker peace in the Middle East, including when President Jimmy Carter ushered the historic Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty between Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin on March 26, 1979. Here's a look at other recent attempts for peace:
President Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, left, and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, at the White House on September 1, 2010.
2010 | ObamaPresident Barack Obama walks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, left, and President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, at the White House on September 1, 2010.
Then-President George W. Bush walks with then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, left, and Palestinian President Abbas on November 27, 2007, during the Annapolis Conference at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. The peace conference was attended by 16 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Syria, Israel and the Palestinians. A joint statement was the only thing agreed upon under heavy American pressure and by avoiding specific reference to any of the core issues.
2007 | BushThen-President George W. Bush walks with then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, left, and Palestinian President Abbas on November 27, 2007, during the Annapolis Conference at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. The peace conference was attended by 16 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Syria, Israel and the Palestinians. A joint statement was the only thing agreed upon under heavy American pressure and by avoiding specific reference to any of the core issues.
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, left, with the then-President Bill Clinton and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat pose for a photograph on July 21, 2000, at Camp David, in Maryland. The Camp David Summit was an effort to resolve the issues of the 52-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict including the status of Jerusalem, the borders and nature of a Palestinian state, and the future of Jewish settlers and Palestinian refugees. The Summit ended without an agreement.
2000 | ClintonThen-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, left, with the then-President Bill Clinton and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat pose for a photograph on July 21, 2000, at Camp David, in Maryland. The Camp David Summit was an effort to resolve the issues of the 52-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict including the status of Jerusalem, the borders and nature of a Palestinian state, and the future of Jewish settlers and Palestinian refugees. The Summit ended without an agreement.
President Clinton stands between then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin, left, and Yasser Arafat at the White House on September 13, 1993. Rabin and Arafat shook hands for the first time after Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization signed a historic agreement on Palestinian autonomy in the occupied territories. The peace process faltered after Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist on November 4, 1995.
1993 | ClintonPresident Clinton stands between then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzahk Rabin, left, and Yasser Arafat at the White House on September 13, 1993. Rabin and Arafat shook hands for the first time after Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization signed a historic agreement on Palestinian autonomy in the occupied territories. The peace process faltered after Rabin was assassinated by a Jewish extremist on November 4, 1995.
Then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, shakes hands with then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, in the garden of Camp David on September 6, 1978. With the help of then-President Jimmy Carter, the Camp David Accords became the groundbreaking first-ever peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
1979 | CarterThen-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, shakes hands with then-Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, in the garden of Camp David on September 6, 1978. With the help of then-President Jimmy Carter, the Camp David Accords became the groundbreaking first-ever peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.
(CNN)Here's a look at what you need to know about the Camp David Accords. Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and US President Jimmy Carter signed the Camp David Accords on September 17, 1978 in Washington, DC.

The Details of the Camp David Accords:
Called for a formal peace treaty to be signed between Israel and Egypt, within three months.
Called for establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
    Called for Israeli withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula in stages, to be completed within three years.
    Called for further meetings to resolve the Palestinian question. The meeting would include Jordan and a representative of the Palestinian people.
    Called for a five-year transitional period of Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza. This transitional period would include the introduction of Palestinian self-government.
    Called for an end to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
    Did not settle the question of East Jerusalem.
    Timeline:
    November 9, 1977 -     Egyptian President Anwar Sadat announces that he is "ready to go to the Israeli parliament itself" to resolve the Mid-East conflict. This is despite the fact that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are technically still at war.
    November 15, 1977 - Through the US, Israel formally extends an invitation to Sadat to visit the country.
    November 19, 1977 - Sadat makes a historic first visit by an Arab head of state to Israel. During the three-day visit, Sadat meets with Prime Minister Menachem Begin, addresses the Knesset, and lays a wreath at a monument to Israeli war dead.
    December 2-5, 1977 - Representatives from Syria, Iraq, Libya, Algeria, South Yemen and the Palestine Liberation Organization meet in Libya to discuss ways of stopping the Israeli-Egyptian peace process.
    December 5, 1977 - Egypt cuts diplomatic ties with Syria, Iraq, Libya, Algeria and South Yemen.
    December 14, 1977 - Egypt hosts Israel, the US and the United Nations at a peace summit in Cairo.
    December 25-26, 1977 - Sadat hosts Prime Minister Menachem Begin at a summit in Ismailia, Egypt.
    September 6, 1978 - The Mid-East peace summit begins in Camp David, Maryland. After meeting formally on the first day of the 13-day summit, Sadat and Begin do not meet again during the negotiations. Instead, Carter acts as a go-between.
    September 19, 1978 - The Egyptian Cabinet approves the agreement.
    September 28, 1978 - The Israeli Knesset approves the agreement.
    October 2, 1978 - Sadat lashes out at Arab nations opposing the accords and says that "[Egypt] constitutes a great danger to all those regimes. They liquidate people in Iraq. They hang people in Libya. Here in Egypt, we have democracy, security... They dread it all."
    November 1978 - PLO leader Yasser Arafat travels to Moscow to discuss organized opposition to the agreement. The PLO and the Soviet Union release a statement describing the accords as "a collusion at the expense of and behind the backs of the Arabs aimed at helping Israel entrench [itself] on captured Arab land, including Palestine, and prevent implementation of the Palestinians' inalienable national rights."
    March 26, 1979 - In a ceremony in Washington, DC, Egypt and Israel formally sign a peace treaty ending 31 years of war between them.