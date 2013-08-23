Hurricane Katrina Statistics Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at some Hurricane Katrina statistics.

Fatalities: (directly or indirectly)

- Alabama: 2

- Florida: 14

- Georgia: 2

- Louisiana: 1,577

- Mississippi: 238

- Total: 1,833

Source: FEMA

Private Insurance Payments:

Insurance companies have paid an estimated $41.1 billion on 1.7 million different claims for damage to vehicles, homes, and businesses in six states. 63% of the losses occurred in Louisiana and 34% occurred in Mississippi.

Hurricane Katrina is the costliest disaster in the history of the global insurance industry.

By 2007, 99% of the 1.2 million personal property claims had been settled by insurers.

June 2006 - The Government Accountability Office releases a The Government Accountability Office releases a report that concludes at least $1 billion in disaster relief payments made by FEMA were improper and potentially fraudulent.

Impact on the Gulf Coast:

More than one million people in the Gulf region were displaced by the storm. At their peak hurricane relief shelters housed 273,000 people. Later, approximately 114,000 households were housed in FEMA trailers. More than one million people in the Gulf region were displaced by the storm. At their peak hurricane relief shelters housed 273,000 people. Later, approximately 114,000 households were housed in FEMA trailers.

FEMA has provided more than $15 billion to the four Gulf states for public works projects such as the repair and rebuilding of roads, schools, and buildings, in the 10 years since the storm, and $6.7 billion in recovery aid to more than one million people and households.

40% of the deaths in Louisiana were caused by drowning. 25% were caused by injury and trauma and 11% were caused by heart conditions.

Nearly half the fatalities in Louisiana were people over the age of 74.

Impact on New Orleans:

80% of the city flooded after levees failed. 80% of the city flooded after levees failed.

The population of New Orleans fell from 484,674 in April 2000 to 230,172 in July 2006, a decrease of over 50%. By 2014, the population had increased to an estimated 384,320, according to the US Census Bureau, putting New Orleans back on the list of the 50 most-populous cities that year.

70% of New Orleans' occupied housing, 134,000 units, was damaged in the storm.

Sources: The Data Center, US Census Bureau