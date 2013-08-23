Easter Egg Roll at White House Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Facts:

April 17, 2017 - The 139th White House Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place.

March 28, 2016 - The 138th White House Easter Egg Roll takes place on the South Lawn.

For the egg roll race, kids push the eggs through the grass with spoons.

The event is open for children 13 and younger, and their families.

Timeline:

Early 1800s - Dolley Madison organizes an Easter egg roll on the Capitol lawn.

1876 - Congress approves the Turf Protection Act, preventing the grounds of the Capitol from being used "as playgrounds."

1878 - President Rutherford B. Hayes hosts the first White House Easter Egg Roll.

1953 - President Dwight D. Eisenhower revives the Easter egg roll. It was suspended in 1942 because of World War II and later, a White House renovation.

1969 - First Lady Pat Nixon introduces the White House Easter Bunny for the first time.

1985 - Nancy Reagan personally invites a young girl, Jennifer Ledbetter, to the Easter egg roll after a Reagan aide told her she was unwelcome because she supported Walter Mondale

2001 - The roll is canceled for the first time since 1984 because of rain.

April 17, 2006 - Gay and lesbian parents involved in the Family Pride Coalition attend to "make a positive statement" about gay families.

2009 - For the first time, an online lottery for tickets is held so that children from around the country have an opportunity to attend.

March 28, 2016 - A White House Fun Run with First Lady Michelle Obama - part of her Let's Move! initiative against childhood obesity - is added to the day's activities.