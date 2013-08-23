Breaking News

Caroline Kennedy Fast Facts

Updated 3:55 PM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, waves before speaking at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday, March 18. Japanese authorities are investigating death threats against Kennedy, according to Japanese media reports and international wire services.
Sen. John F. Kennedy plays peekaboo with his 1-year-old daughter, Caroline, in 1958. He became President of the United States in 1961.
Sen. John F. Kennedy plays peekaboo with his 1-year-old daughter, Caroline, in 1958. He became President of the United States in 1961.
Sen. Kennedy takes a break from work to talk with Caroline at their Washington home in 1960.
Sen. Kennedy takes a break from work to talk with Caroline at their Washington home in 1960.
Caroline runs around during a family vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1961.
Caroline runs around during a family vacation in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1961.
Caroline kisses her newborn brother, John Kennedy Jr., in 1961.
Caroline kisses her newborn brother, John Kennedy Jr., in 1961.
Caroline and her brother dance to their father&#39;s claps in the Oval Office in 1962.
Caroline and her brother dance to their father's claps in the Oval Office in 1962.
During her father&#39;s funeral in 1963, Caroline stands next to her mother as her brother salutes her father&#39;s coffin.
During her father's funeral in 1963, Caroline stands next to her mother as her brother salutes her father's coffin.
Caroline, alongside her mother and uncle Robert Kennedy, greet Queen Elizabeth II in London in 1965.
Caroline, alongside her mother and uncle Robert Kennedy, greet Queen Elizabeth II in London in 1965.
Caroline breaks a bottle of champagne on the bow of the USS John F. Kennedy during the aircraft carrier&#39;s christening in 1967.
Caroline breaks a bottle of champagne on the bow of the USS John F. Kennedy during the aircraft carrier's christening in 1967.
Caroline kneels beside her mother and brother at her father&#39;s grave in 1968.
Caroline kneels beside her mother and brother at her father's grave in 1968.
Caroline, 13, sleds down a hill in New York&#39;s Central Park in 1971.
Caroline, 13, sleds down a hill in New York's Central Park in 1971.
Kennedy attends her graduation ceremony at Harvard University in 1980.
Kennedy attends her graduation ceremony at Harvard University in 1980.
Kennedy sits between her brother and mother in 1977.
Kennedy sits between her brother and mother in 1977.
Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg wave after their wedding ceremony in 1986.
Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg wave after their wedding ceremony in 1986.
Kennedy spends time with her brother, left, and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1994.
Kennedy spends time with her brother, left, and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 1994.
Kennedy and her brother watch as their mother&#39;s casket is carried away from a New York City church in 1994.
Kennedy and her brother watch as their mother's casket is carried away from a New York City church in 1994.
Kennedy and her daughter Tatiana leave church in 1999 after a memorial Mass for her brother and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. The couple died in a plane crash.
Kennedy and her daughter Tatiana leave church in 1999 after a memorial Mass for her brother and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. The couple died in a plane crash. Take a look at other Kennedy family tragedies.
President Barack Obama examines his Oval Office desk while visiting with Kennedy in 2009. Obama was recalling the famous photograph of Kennedy's brother peeking through the desk.
President Barack Obama examines his Oval Office desk while visiting with Kennedy in 2009. Obama was recalling the famous photograph of Kennedy's brother peeking through the desk.
Kennedy is sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan by Secretary of State John Kerry, right, on November 12 in Washington. To her right is her husband and her son, John.
Kennedy is sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Japan by Secretary of State John Kerry, right, on November 12 in Washington. To her right is her husband and her son, John.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, ambassador, author, lawyer and philanthropist.

Personal:
Birth date: November 27, 1957
Birth place: New York, New York
    Birth name: Caroline Bouvier Kennedy
    Father: John F. Kennedy, 35th US president
    Mother: Jacqueline (Bouvier) Kennedy
    Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present)
    Children: John "Jack" Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988)
    Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Only surviving member of the White House Kennedy family.
    Neil Diamond revealed she was the inspiration for his 1969 hit song "Sweet Caroline."
    Timeline:
    1980-1985 -     Museum of Modern Art researcher and associate film producer.
    1983-present - Board of Trustees, John F. Kennedy Library.
    January 17, 1984-present - Member of the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
    January 6, 1987-present - President of the Board of Directors of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
    May 19, 1994 - Her mother, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis, dies of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
    1994-present - Honorary Chairman of the American Ballet Theatre, the same position her mother held.
    July 16, 1999 - Her brother, John F. Kennedy, Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, are killed in a plane crash near Martha's Vineyard.
    August 15, 2000 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Al Gore and Joe Lieberman.
    October 2002-August 2004 - CEO of the Office of Strategic Partnerships for the New York City Department of Education.
    January 28, 2008 - Formally endorses Barack Obama for president.
    August 25, 2008 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention in a tribute to her uncle, Ted Kennedy.
    December 2008 - New York Governor David Paterson confirms Kennedy has expressed interest in filling Hillary Clinton's former Senate seat, the same seat her uncle Robert Kennedy held at his death in 1968.
    January 22, 2009 - Citing personal reasons, Kennedy requests her name be withdrawn from consideration for the Senate seat.
    September 9, 2012 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her son, Jack Schlossberg, also attends the convention and contributes reports to CNN.com.
    July 24, 2013 - Is nominated by President Obama to be the US ambassador to Japan.
    November 12, 2013 - Is sworn in as ambassador to Japan.