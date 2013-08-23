Betty Ford Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former First Lady of the United States Betty Ford .

Personal:

Birth date: April 8, 1918

Death date: July 8, 2011

Birth name: Elizabeth Anne Bloomer

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Father: William Bloomer, a salesman

Mother: Hortense (Neahr) Bloomer

Marriages: William Warren (1942-1947, divorced); William Warren (1942-1947, divorced); Gerald Ford (October 15, 1948-December 26, 2006, his death)

Children: with Gerald Ford: Michael, March 14, 1950; John, March 16, 1952; Steven, May 19, 1956; Susan, July 6, 1957

Other Facts:

After graduating high school, she attended the Bennington School of the Dance in Vermont.

Lobbied for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Timeline:

1926 - Begins taking dance lessons.

1939 - Moves to New York City to study dance at the Martha Graham School.

1941 - Moves back to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she grew up. Works for Herpolsheimer's department store and teaches dance classes.

1948 - Marries Gerald Ford in the middle of his campaign for representative of Michigan's Fifth District in the US House of Representatives.

October 1973 - Spiro T. Agnew resigns as vice president of the United States, and Gerald Ford is nominated to take his place.

December 6, 1973 - Gerald Ford is sworn in as vice president. Gerald Ford is sworn in as vice president.

August 9, 1974 - Becomes First Lady of the United States after President Richard Nixon resigns, and her husband is sworn in as the 38th president of the United States.

1975 - Appears on "60 Minutes" and discusses abortion, pre-marital sex and marijuana.

April 11, 1978 - Enters Long Beach Naval Hospital for treatment of alcohol and prescription painkiller abuse.

1978 - Her autobiography, "The Times of My Life," is released.

1982 - Along with Leonard Firestone, opens Along with Leonard Firestone, opens The Betty Ford Center for the treatment of addiction, in Rancho Mirage, California. Ford is named chairman of the board of the center.

1983 - Is given the Komen Foundation Award for support of breast cancer education. The award is later renamed the Betty Ford Award.

1987 - Her second autobiography, "Betty: A Glad Awakening," is released.

November 18, 1991 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George H.W. Bush.

October 27, 1999 - The Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to President and Mrs. Ford.

2005 - Steps down as chairman of the board for The Betty Ford Center.

December 26, 2006 - President Ford dies.

July 8, 2011 - Dies at age 93.

July 14, 2011 - Is interred next to her husband on the grounds of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.