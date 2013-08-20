Tsunamis Fast Facts

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – The 10th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which killed almost 250,000 people, will be remembered on December 26. Here, people walk through the streets of Tsunami-damaged Phi Phi Village on January 25, 2005, almost one month after the storm hit Ton Sai Bay in Kho Phi Phi, Thailand. Hide Caption 1 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Ten years later, people ride bicycles and stroll along a path in Ton Sai Bay. Hide Caption 2 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Travelers walk past devastation, carrying their luggage, as they head to the airport on December 27, 2004. Patong Beach was one of the worst hit provinces of Phuket, Thailand. Hide Caption 3 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A view of Patong Beach 10 years later shows motorbikes, vans, cars and taxis traveling along a busy Patong road. Hide Caption 4 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – An aerial shot shows devastation caused by the Indian Ocean tsunami to the west of Aceh on January 8, 2005, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka were the countries most affected by the December 26 earthquake-tsunami. Hide Caption 5 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A recent aerial view of coastal Aceh shows the beach restored and trees regrown. Hide Caption 6 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Bodies lay covered in the street waiting to be transported by boat from Phi Phi Village to Phuket and Krabi on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 7 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A construction worker walks where buildings are being erected on December 11, 2014, in Phi Phi Village, Ton Sai Bay, Thailand. Hide Caption 8 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Rescue workers carry a body from among the debris on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 9 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Now, the streets are busy with businesses and people. Hide Caption 10 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – An aerial shot taken on January 8, 2005, shows flooding and devastation to the west of Aceh in Banda Aceh. Aceh was the worst hit location, being the closest major city to the epicenter of the 9.1 magnitude quake. Hide Caption 11 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A present-day aerial view of Banda Aceh shows great improvement. Hide Caption 12 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A general view of the devastation seen in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 13 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Ten years later, Taman Safari Park in Indonesia has been cleared of debris. Hide Caption 14 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Coastal flooding in western Aceh on January 8, 2005. Hide Caption 15 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – An aerial view of houses in Lampuuk, Banda Aceh, on December 11, 2014, shows the restoration of the coastline. Hide Caption 16 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami Hide Caption 17 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A man looks for relatives amid bodies and debris in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 18 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Ten years later, the debris has been cleared and people drive on Pembangunan Street. Hide Caption 19 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A man covers his mouth as he walks amid bodies and debris in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 20 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – People drive along W.R. Supratman Street 10 years after the tsunami. Hide Caption 21 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Locals in Banda Aceh walk with their faces covered as they pass bodies and debris on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 22 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – People drive along Panglima Polim Street 10 years later. Hide Caption 23 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – An automated bank teller machine rests submerged in the pool of the Holiday Inn on December 27, 2004, in Patong Beach, Thailand. Hide Caption 24 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Children play in the renewed pool at the Holiday Inn Phuket Resort and Hotel on December 10, 2014. Hide Caption 25 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A Thai woman looks at the damage in a hotel in Phuket on December 27, 2004. Hide Caption 26 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Tourists get massages near the beach in Phuket on December 10, 2014. Hide Caption 27 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Shops, restaurants and bungalows reduced to rubble in Ton Sai Bay on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 28 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A view of the same area in Ton Sai Bay shows new buildings and trees. Hide Caption 29 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A Thai woman walks by the devastation at a hotel along Patong Beach on December 27, 2004, in Phuket. Hide Caption 30 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A tourist relaxes at a resort in Patong Beach 10 years after the tsunami hit. Hide Caption 31 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – People walk through the streets of tsunami-damaged Phi Phi Village on January 25, 2005, almost one month after the tsunami hit Ton Sai Bay. Hide Caption 32 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A decade later, people walk between stores in Phi Phi Village. Hide Caption 33 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Devastation surrounds the Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004. Hide Caption 34 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – People gather near the Grand Mosque a decade after the tsunami. Hide Caption 35 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A view of the destruction at the Wannaburee Resort on December 30, 2004, in Khao Lak, Thailand. Hide Caption 36 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Plants grow at the rebuilt Wannaburee Resort in Khao Lak. Hide Caption 37 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A helicopter lands with emergency supplies on December 28, 2004, in Phi Phi Village. Hide Caption 38 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Construction continues today in Phi Phi Village. Hide Caption 39 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Debris and collapsed buildings are seen on December 29, 2004, at the Theptharo Resort in Khao Lak, where many tourists died when their bungalows were swept away by the tsunami. Hide Caption 40 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Trees stand devastated by the tsunami 10 years ago. The Theptharo Resort has not been rebuilt and rubble is still strewn throughout the new forest growth. Hide Caption 41 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – Members of the Indonesian military unload corpses to be buried on January 9, 2005, in Banda Aceh. Hide Caption 42 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A man walks at the mass gravesite 10 years later. Hide Caption 43 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – People walk among the debris of their ruined neighborhood on January 4, 2005, in Banda Aceh. Hide Caption 44 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – While the road has been restored, a washed-up boat still rests upon a building 10 years later. Hide Caption 45 of 47

Photos: 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami 10 years since Indian Ocean tsunami – A Thai rescue worker looks at the destruction of hotels and shops on December 28, 2004, in Phi Phi Village. Hide Caption 46 of 47