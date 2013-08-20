Tsunamis Fast Facts

Breaking News

The 10th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which killed almost 250,000 people, will be remembered on December 26. Here, people walk through the streets of Tsunami-damaged Phi Phi Village on January 25, 2005, almost one month after the storm hit Ton Sai Bay in Kho Phi Phi, Thailand.
Ten years later, people ride bicycles and stroll along a path in Ton Sai Bay.
Travelers walk past devastation, carrying their luggage, as they head to the airport on December 27, 2004. Patong Beach was one of the worst hit provinces of Phuket, Thailand.
A view of Patong Beach 10 years later shows motorbikes, vans, cars and taxis traveling along a busy Patong road.
An aerial shot shows devastation caused by the Indian Ocean tsunami to the west of Aceh on January 8, 2005, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka were the countries most affected by the December 26 earthquake-tsunami.
A recent aerial view of coastal Aceh shows the beach restored and trees regrown.
Bodies lay covered in the street waiting to be transported by boat from Phi Phi Village to Phuket and Krabi on December 28, 2004.
A construction worker walks where buildings are being erected on December 11, 2014, in Phi Phi Village, Ton Sai Bay, Thailand.
Rescue workers carry a body from among the debris on December 28, 2004.
Now, the streets are busy with businesses and people.
An aerial shot taken on January 8, 2005, shows flooding and devastation to the west of Aceh in Banda Aceh. Aceh was the worst hit location, being the closest major city to the epicenter of the 9.1 magnitude quake.
A present-day aerial view of Banda Aceh shows great improvement.
A general view of the devastation seen in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004.
Ten years later, Taman Safari Park in Indonesia has been cleared of debris.
Coastal flooding in western Aceh on January 8, 2005.
An aerial view of houses in Lampuuk, Banda Aceh, on December 11, 2014, shows the restoration of the coastline.
Warning: Graphic images (multiple)
A man looks for relatives amid bodies and debris in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004.
Ten years later, the debris has been cleared and people drive on Pembangunan Street.
A man covers his mouth as he walks amid bodies and debris in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004.
People drive along W.R. Supratman Street 10 years after the tsunami.
Locals in Banda Aceh walk with their faces covered as they pass bodies and debris on December 28, 2004.
People drive along Panglima Polim Street 10 years later.
An automated bank teller machine rests submerged in the pool of the Holiday Inn on December 27, 2004, in Patong Beach, Thailand.
Children play in the renewed pool at the Holiday Inn Phuket Resort and Hotel on December 10, 2014.
A Thai woman looks at the damage in a hotel in Phuket on December 27, 2004.
Tourists get massages near the beach in Phuket on December 10, 2014.
Shops, restaurants and bungalows reduced to rubble in Ton Sai Bay on December 28, 2004.
A view of the same area in Ton Sai Bay shows new buildings and trees.
A Thai woman walks by the devastation at a hotel along Patong Beach on December 27, 2004, in Phuket.
A tourist relaxes at a resort in Patong Beach 10 years after the tsunami hit.
People walk through the streets of tsunami-damaged Phi Phi Village on January 25, 2005, almost one month after the tsunami hit Ton Sai Bay.
A decade later, people walk between stores in Phi Phi Village.
Devastation surrounds the Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh on December 28, 2004.
People gather near the Grand Mosque a decade after the tsunami.
A view of the destruction at the Wannaburee Resort on December 30, 2004, in Khao Lak, Thailand.
Plants grow at the rebuilt Wannaburee Resort in Khao Lak.
A helicopter lands with emergency supplies on December 28, 2004, in Phi Phi Village.
Construction continues today in Phi Phi Village.
Debris and collapsed buildings are seen on December 29, 2004, at the Theptharo Resort in Khao Lak, where many tourists died when their bungalows were swept away by the tsunami.
Trees stand devastated by the tsunami 10 years ago. The Theptharo Resort has not been rebuilt and rubble is still strewn throughout the new forest growth.
Members of the Indonesian military unload corpses to be buried on January 9, 2005, in Banda Aceh.
A man walks at the mass gravesite 10 years later.
People walk among the debris of their ruined neighborhood on January 4, 2005, in Banda Aceh.
While the road has been restored, a washed-up boat still rests upon a building 10 years later.
A Thai rescue worker looks at the destruction of hotels and shops on December 28, 2004, in Phi Phi Village.
Construction continues today in the Phi Phi Village.
(CNN)Here is some background information about tsunamis.

Tsunamis are formed by a displacement of water - a landslide, volcanic eruption, or slippage of the boundary between two of the earth's tectonic plates - slabs of rock 50 to 650 feet (15 to 200 meters) thick that carry the Earth's continents and seas on an underground ocean of much hotter, semi-solid material.
Tsunamis can travel up to 600 mph (965 k/ph, 521 knots) at the deepest point of the water, but slow as they near the shore, eventually hitting the shore at 30 to 40 mph (48 to 64 k/ph, 26 to 35 knots). The energy of the wave's speed is transferred to height and sheer force as it nears shore.
    Major or Notable Tsunamis:
    November 1, 1755 -     An estimated 60,000 people are killed when an earthquake strikes Lisbon, Portugal, and causes a tsunami.
    August 27, 1883 - An estimated 36,000 people are killed when the Krakatau volcano erupts causing a tsunami in the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra.
    June 15, 1896 - An estimated 28,000 people are killed when an 8.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Sanriku, Japan, causing a tsunami.
    December 28, 1908 - An estimated 70,000 - 100,000 people are killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Messina, Italy, and causes a tsunami in the Straights of Messina.
    May 22, 1960 - An estimated 1,500 people are killed when a magnitude 9.5 earthquake strikes Chile and causes a tsunami.
    March 28, 1964 - An estimated 128 people are killed when a magnitude 9.2 earthquake strikes Prince William Sound, Alaska, and causes a tsunami.
    August 16, 1976 - An estimated 4,000 - 8,000 people are killed when a magnitude earthquake 8.0 strikes the Philippines and causes a tsunami.
    July 17, 1998 - An estimated 2,200 people are killed when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea and causes a tsunami.
    December 26, 2004 - An estimated 227,898 people are killed when a 9.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Sumatra, Indonesia, and causes a subsequent tsunami in 14 countries in South Asia and East Africa.
    October 25, 2010 - An estimated 449 people are killed when a magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia and causes a tsunami.
    March 11, 2011 - A 9.1 magnitude earthquake takes place 231 miles northeast of Tokyo. The earthquake causes a tsunami with 30 ft waves that damage several nuclear reactors in the area. The combined total of confirmed deaths and missing is more than 22,000 (nearly 20,000 deaths and 2,500 missing). (Source: Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency)