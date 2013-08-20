Breaking News

Jim Jones Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:11 PM ET, Thu December 15, 2016

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Jim Jones, former National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama.

Personal:
Birth date: December 19, 1943
Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri
    Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.
    Father: James L. Jones Sr.
    Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones
    Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones
    Children: Four children
    Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985
    Military service: US Marines
    Other Facts:
    Speaks French fluently.
    Is a retired four-star general who served 40 years in the Marine Corps.
    Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.
    Timeline:
    January 1967     - Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.
    1967-1968 - Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.
    1979-1984 - Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.
    1985-1987 - Commander, 3d Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.
    1987-1989 - Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.
    February 1989 - Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.
    1990-1992 - Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
    June 30, 1999 - Is promoted to general.
    1999-2003 - Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.
    January 16, 2003-2006 - Commander of the US European Command (EUCOM).
    January 16, 2003-2006 - Serves as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).
    February 1, 2007 - Retires from the Marines.
    2007 - Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq appointed by Congress.
    2007-2008 - US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.
    2007-2008 - President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce's Institute for 21st Century Energy.
    December 1, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama appoints Jones to serve as national security adviser.
    January 20, 2009-October 2010 - National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama.
    October 8, 2010 - President Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.
    2011-present - President of Jones Group International consulting firm.
    January 4, 2011 - Rejoins the Board of Trustees for CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies).
    January 17, 2012 - Announced as a senior adviser at Deloitte LLP, a professional services firm.
    2012-present - Chairman of the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council.
    March 20, 2012-present - Co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.