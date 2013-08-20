Jim Jones Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Jim Jones , former National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama .

Personal:

Birth date: December 19, 1943

Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri

Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.

Father: James L. Jones Sr.

Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones

Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones

Children: Four children

Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985

Military service: US Marines

Other Facts:

Speaks French fluently.

Is a retired four-star general who served 40 years in the Marine Corps.

Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

Timeline:

January 1967 - Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.

1967-1968 - Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.

1979-1984 - Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.

1985-1987 - Commander, 3d Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.

1987-1989 - Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.

February 1989 - Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.

1990-1992 - Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

June 30, 1999 - Is promoted to general.

1999-2003 - Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

January 16, 2003-2006 - Commander of the US European Command (EUCOM).

January 16, 2003-2006 - Serves as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

February 1, 2007 - Retires from the Marines.

2007 - Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq appointed by Congress.

2007-2008 - US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.

2007-2008 - President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce's Institute for 21st Century Energy.

January 20, 2009-October 2010 - National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama.

October 8, 2010 - President Obama announces that President Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.

2011-present - President of Jones Group International consulting firm.

January 17, 2012 - Announced as a senior adviser at Deloitte LLP, a professional services firm.

2012-present - Chairman of the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council.

March 20, 2012-present - Co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.