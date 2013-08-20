Bob Graham Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Bob Graham, former United States senator and governor of Florida (Democratic Party).

Personal:

Birth date: November 9, 1936

Birthplace: Coral Gables, Florida

Birth name: Daniel Robert Graham

Father: Ernest "Cap" Graham, a Florida state senator, dairy farmer and cattle rancher

Mother: Hilda (Simmons) Graham, teacher

Marriage: Adele (Khoury) Graham (1959-present)

Children: Kendall, Suzanne, Cissy and Gwen

Education: University of Florida, B.A., 1959; Harvard Law School, LL.B., 1962

Other Facts:

Graham's family operates dairy, beef cattle and pecan farms in Florida and Georgia.

Was the primary writer of portions of the Patriotic Act that deal with improving intelligence and intelligence sharing.

Graham's daughter, Gwen, also a Democrat, was elected to Congress in 2014, representing Florida's 2nd District (Tallahassee).

Timeline:

1966-1970 - Member of the Florida House of Representatives.

1970-1978 - Member of the Florida Senate.

1979-1987 - Governor of Florida.

January 3, 1987-January 3, 2005 - US Senator representing Florida.

2001-2003 - Chairman of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

February 2003 - Has heart surgery to repair a valve.

February 27, 2003 - Files papers to form a presidential campaign committee.

May 6, 2003 - Formally launches his presidential campaign.

October 6, 2003 - Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

November 3, 2003 - Announces that he will not seek re-election to the Senate in 2004.

September 2004 - Graham's book "Intelligence Matters: The CIA, the FBI, Saudi Arabia, and the Failure of America's War on Terror," written with Jeff Nussbaum, is released.

2005-2006 - Senior Research Fellow, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

2007 - The Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida opens.

May 16, 2008 - Congressional leaders appoint Graham to chair the Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation and Terrorism. In December 2008, the commission issues a report, saying it is likely a WMD attack will occur somewhere in the world by 2013 if nothing is done to enhance security.

2009 - Graham's book "America, The Owner's Manual: Making Government Work for You," written with Chris Hand, is released.

June 2011 - Graham's first novel, "Keys to the Kingdom," is released.

September 2012 - Graham calls for the investigation into the September 11th attacks be re-opened. He asserts that Saudi Arabia's involvement in the attacks has been covered up.